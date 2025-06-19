Andrew Fox’s Substack
What is Iran's strategy?
Patience, preservation, and calculated retaliation
Jun 19
Andrew Fox
Skywriting for the dead
A poem for the pilots of Israel
Jun 18
Andrew Fox
The Art of the Nuclear Deal
American escalation with Iran
Jun 18
Andrew Fox
How the Israel-Iran War Ends
Three options for resolution
Jun 16
Andrew Fox
A Regime On The Brink
Commando raids, regime change, and options for what comes next
Jun 15
Andrew Fox
From Ashes To Defiance
Why I love Israel
Jun 14
Andrew Fox
Operation SURPRISE with Andrew Fox
A recording from Andrew Fox and Ask a Jew's live video
Jun 13
Andrew Fox
Imminent strike on Iran
The options on the table and their possible consequences
Jun 12
Andrew Fox
Greta: only funny on the surface
Moral narcissism on the High Seas
Jun 10
Andrew Fox
Moby Dickhead
Captain Ahab had more self-awareness
Jun 9
Andrew Fox
Israeli strategy and future options
Where does the war go next and how does it end?
Jun 7
Andrew Fox
On Grief
For Chris and Steve
Jun 5
Andrew Fox
