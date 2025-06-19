Andrew Fox’s Substack

Andrew Fox’s Substack

Home
Podcast
Chat
Archive
Leaderboard
About
What is Iran's strategy?
Patience, preservation, and calculated retaliation
  
Andrew Fox
10
Skywriting for the dead
A poem for the pilots of Israel
  
Andrew Fox
20
The Art of the Nuclear Deal
American escalation with Iran
  
Andrew Fox
16
How the Israel-Iran War Ends
Three options for resolution
  
Andrew Fox
17
A Regime On The Brink
Commando raids, regime change, and options for what comes next
  
Andrew Fox
24
From Ashes To Defiance
Why I love Israel
  
Andrew Fox
16
Operation SURPRISE with Andrew Fox
A recording from Andrew Fox and Ask a Jew's live video
  
Andrew Fox
 and 
Ask a Jew
2
41:26
Imminent strike on Iran
The options on the table and their possible consequences
  
Andrew Fox
30
Greta: only funny on the surface
Moral narcissism on the High Seas
  
Andrew Fox
20
Moby Dickhead
Captain Ahab had more self-awareness
  
Andrew Fox
26
Israeli strategy and future options
Where does the war go next and how does it end?
  
Andrew Fox
28
On Grief
For Chris and Steve
  
Andrew Fox
21
© 2025 Andrew Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture