Nigel Tobias
11h

I had the privilege to host (Professor) Ruth for a couple of speaking engagements that she gave in Manchester late last year, and I entirely agree with everything that you’ve written.

Sadly however, I am not hopeful at all that the perpetrators of the horrendous depravity of October the 7th will ever face justice in any International Court, and I’m even less hopeful, if that’s possible, that the United Nations will do anything at all.

Why?

Consider Glastonbury and their complete lack of any recognition of what happened at the Nova Festival.

And, because Israelis/Jews don’t count.

odin
11hEdited

The world has shown its lack of conscience and its lack of morals over the past year and a half. They showed it when posters of babies kidnapped were torn down. They showed it in their ignorant support of the savages. Unfortunately, this will not change the minds of the deniers. The UN will not come to their senses and the BBC, the NYTimes and the idiots like that loudmouth “young Turk” will find a way to justify it. Our world is upside down.

