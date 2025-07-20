Somewhere near the end of my twenty-first month writing about Gaza, my sixth article that week, and the 2,000th news update with the word “escalation” in the headline, I felt something inside me quietly crack, like a Corinthian vase placed too close to the fire.

I am not, by nature, idle. I write compulsively. Prolifically. Often unnecessarily. It is part trade, part temperament, part therapy. This past year, the output has been obscene. In ancient terms, Herodotus would have shaken his head and said, “Steady on, mate.”

To write is to keep the wolves at bay. And by wolves, I mean the past.

The mind, especially an old soldier’s mind, does not quiet easily.

So when I said I was taking a break, a real break: I lied. But I did mean it.

I booked myself to a small Greek island. One with poor Wi-Fi and excellent tomatoes. The sort of place where time itself seems a little drunk and the only schedule is the ceaseless creak of cicadas.

I told everyone I was going offline.

I told myself I’d stop writing.

And like Odysseus telling himself he would sail straight home, I almost believed it.

Day 1

I arrive. The Aegean is a shameless blue in that smug, mythic way. The air smells of oregano and old stones. A waiter brings me a carafe of white wine and says, “Kalimera.”

I smile. I drink. I check my phone.

I write 800 words on Gaza for Spiked before dinner.

Day 2

I try to read The Iliad as a holiday text. I get four pages in before mentally re-mapping the IDF’s current operating doctrine onto the siege of Troy. I laugh. I message a friend: “Everything is proxy war if you squint.”

I try not to write. I fail.

Day 3

The sun is a merciless god. I worship it badly. I swim. I eat olives and an enormous grouper. I try to be present, but my mind is still wired for signals: for flare-ups, pings, alerts. Syria turns unhelpfully into a jihadi basket case.

I wake from a nap with salt on my skin and the odd sensation that I have forgotten something important and dangerous.

I think: this is why I write.

Day 4

The guilt sets in. Not for being away, but for enjoying it.

There’s a war. Several, actually.

The inbox waits, bulging like a Mycenaean stomach.

Jake Wallis Simons sends me a WhatsApp about a meeting. I pretend I don’t see it. He knows I do.

Day 5

I finally stop refreshing the news.

I walk inland. The ruins are silent; bones of temples where men once begged gods for mercy.

I sit under an olive tree and wish I’d brought my dogs.

I miss them even more than I expected.

Their loyalty. Their wordless presence.

The quiet therapy of being followed, adored, and occasionally ignored.

Day 6

I make peace with the silence. Not the world’s, but mine.

I write a poem. Bad, wine-fuelled, possibly libellous.

I consider staying forever and becoming a wandering Homeric figure who lectures tourists about deterrence theory over grilled octopus.

Day 7

I sit at the edge of the island.

The sea is vast. I do not think of flotillas crewed by cretins.

The sun sets like a funeral pyre for worry.

I feel almost free.

And then — ping.

Jake again: “You around for a meeting next week?”

I smile.

Of course I am.

The break did me good. It reminded me that the world is still beautiful. That not every headline needs a response. That sometimes, the most strategic thing a man can do is eat a tomato in silence.

When Thucydides took a break from chronicling the wars of men, I like to imagine he did what I did:

Took off his flip flops.

Sat by the sea.

And thought: “I’ll write this up later.”

