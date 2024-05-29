Why subscribe?

This Substack is about Defence, the Middle East, and the psychology of disinformation, from a former soldier. I served for 16 years in the British Army (2005-21), leaving the Parachute Regiment with the rank of Major. I completed three tours in Afghanistan including one attached to US Army Special Forces, and further tours of Bosnia, Northern Ireland and the Middle East.

I was a senior lecturer at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, teaching in the War Studies and Behavioural Science departments, teaching military theory and leadership to officer cadets in training. I am currently a research fellow at the Henry Jackson Society.

In 2024, I visited Gaza twice and captured Hezbollah tunnels in Lebanon. I am a regular Middle East commentator on national media.

