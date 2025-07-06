Andrew Fox’s Substack

Natalie Shalom🙋
6h

So I started to read this, and realised I needed a large Vodka and my cigarettes to cope .. well until the end, nice rabbit out of the hat Mr Fox..

So my questions/comments are as follows and NONE of these need your response, you work hard enough without having to answer my questions x

- [ ] Have Gazan’s started to wake up to the realisation that they are used as cash cows and cannon fodder by their leadership? I see a few on social media, but is there a ground swell from the people? Only they can really delegitimise Hamas, Iran et al are they brave enough? Self aware enough? Sick enough of hating to choose another path? I know we hope , but these are not people who choose wisely unfortunately and Israelis have made the mistake in the past that Palestinians want to live in peace as Israelis do .. Oct 7th blew that myth out of the water

- [ ] I look at Lebanon with its terror state within its state, and if they are not using this as an opportunity to kick out Hezbollah once and for all , what hope is there that any other Arab state will have the balls to take on responsibility for Gaza? Will they not be concerned if they open their borders to help Gazans they may well be importing a problem just as happened in Jordan and Kuwait

- [ ] What chance is there of getting rid of UNRWA? The UN is made up of Israel haters, how we ever going to dismantle that?? And without that how can we ever change the ideology pumped into Palestinian children from the moment they can walk?

- [ ] Can Trump be trusted to go for long term gain as opposed to his love of short term optics?

- [ ] Most heartbreaking of all is, and I have thought this for a while, the only way to truly crush Hamas is to sacrifice the hostages , this drip feeding of their return only emboldens Hamas, allows them to regroup .. but I also know that there is absolutely no way, ever , that we can do that , ever, it will break the soul of Israel, it will break the soul of who we are as Jews; it might be the only real military option , it might only be the real chance to end this cycle of violence once and for all and also prevent hostage taking in the future but there is not a Jewish person on this planet that would ever sanction that, or recover from it

- [ ] How do you deal with disingenuous parties like Qatar?

- [ ] And your idea of mini Emirates? Genius.. you gave me hope as promised… I read elsewhere about Hebron today , and it’s a game changer . I hope, I pray that you have influence within all the right circles , that this is actually on the table as a future for real peace in the region

- [ ] Oh .. and there is a reason why Gazans share so much culturally and linguistically with the Egyptians .. that made me laugh out loud

Thank you as always x

8h

I’d say possibly the best thought out hope giving scenario I’ve seen yet.

