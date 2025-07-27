The ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas have collapsed. The Israeli negotiating team has withdrawn. Witkoff has spoken: “Hamas does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith… We will now consider alternative options to bring the hostages home.”

So what options remain on the table? What do these “alternative options” look like?

Twenty-one months of war between Israel and Hamas have exacted a horrific toll and yielded no decisive victory. Gaza lies in ruins, with thousands dead, roughly 90% of Gaza’s 2 million residents displaced from their homes and with malnutrition conditions emerging. On the Israeli side, the 7th October attack killed 1,200 people and dragged approximately 250 hostages into Gaza. Over 3,000 IDF soldiers have been killed or injured in Gaza. Despite Israel’s prolonged military campaign, around 50 hostages remain captive in Hamas’s hands as of mid-2025 (fewer than half are believed alive).

Israel’s declared war aims were clear: destroy Hamas’s military capabilities, end its control of Gaza, and secure the return of the hostages. These objectives remain unmet, but not completely. There are major successes. Hamas has been battered, if not eradicated. Israeli forces now control roughly 75% of Gaza’s territory, and the IDF have killed 20,000+ Hamas fighters, including many top commanders. However, Hamas’s command structure persists – demonstrated by its ability to negotiate ceasefires and orchestrate hostage releases during brief truces, even if this leadership seems increasingly incoherent as Israeli strikes wipe out commander after commander.

We have seen two mediated ceasefire agreements enable dozens of hostages to be exchanged for over a thousand Palestinian prisoners, but a lasting peace continues to elude both sides. Every pause in fighting has provided Hamas with space to regroup and recruit new fighters, partially mitigating its losses. Meanwhile, Israeli casualties keep mounting in relentless urban combat and guerrilla ambushes, and domestic exhaustion with the war is increasing.

International pressure for ending the war has grown stronger. Even Israel’s (admittedly, extremely fair weather) friends in the West have started openly calling for a ceasefire as the humanitarian toll increases. We have witnessed this past week’s clumsy Western interventions that encouraged Hamas to harden its stance and undermine the peace talks.

Amidst this stalemate, there are no easy choices. Nevertheless, let us examine them.

Israel’s dilemma

From Israel’s perspective, the war in Gaza has become a war of attrition with no easy endgame. The Israeli leadership faces three broad military options in Gaza, each with major drawbacks:

Option 1: continue the campaign of attrition.

Essentially, uphold the current strategy of territorial advances and ongoing strikes against Hamas. The IDF would keep “mowing the grass,” targeting remaining Hamas pockets in areas it already controls, and gradually weakening fighting strength and infrastructure. It avoids the extreme risks of a full-scale assault into Hamas’s last strongholds, limiting IDF casualties and not immediately endangering the hostages believed to be held in those areas. This approach aligns with Israeli commanders’ recent hints about adopting new “siege” tactics – sealing off and isolating Hamas redoubts, controlling all exits and entrances to Gaza, and steadily weakening the enemy over time.

However, this prolongs the conflict indefinitely. Hamas can use the time to adapt and continue low-level guerrilla attacks, and it retains “pockets of resistance” in camps and tunnels that the IDF has not cleared. Israeli forces remaining static also risk increasing casualties from ambushes and accidents over time. Crucially, this slow-bleed approach offers no immediate solution to the hostage crisis unless Hamas itself agrees to a deal; dozens of Israeli captives remain in peril while the fighting drags on.

Option 2: launch a full occupation of Gaza.

Advance militarily to seize the remaining 25% of the Strip under Hamas control, including dense urban strongholds like central Gaza’s camps. This would constitute a total effort to eliminate Hamas’s leadership and rescue hostages by force if possible. In theory, a full occupation could enable Israel to defeat Hamas militarily or at least severely weaken its capabilities until its collapse. Some Israeli hardliners argue that only retaking every inch of Gaza will guarantee Hamas’s downfall. However, the costs of this option are extremely high. Israeli intelligence believes that pushing into the last Hamas strongholds would likely jeopardise the hostages. Hamas is thought to be holding captives in precisely the areas the IDF has so far avoided, knowing an assault could result in their deaths. Top Israeli officials have indicated they are unwilling to risk the hostages’ lives through a reckless attack.

Furthermore, the IDF is stretched thin and exhausted after nearly two years of continuous fighting. A full conquest would mean more fierce urban warfare, with potentially heavy Israeli casualties and significant Palestinian civilian losses on top of an already catastrophic toll. Even if Hamas’s enclave were overrun, Israel would then face the challenge of occupying and policing Gaza indefinitely, which is a nightmare scenario given international backlash and the lack of any clear plan for who would govern Gaza after Hamas.

Option 3: declare victory and hold what they have taken.

A unilateral Israeli halt to the offensive, claiming that Hamas has been sufficiently “dealt with,” and withdraw all but the forces necessary to hold what they have captured. In this scenario, Israel would shift to other measures (economic pressure, diplomacy) to attempt to secure the remaining hostages’ release at a later stage, using territory as a bargaining tool.

Ending the war would provide immediate relief to Gaza’s besieged population and save lives on both sides. It would also ease growing international pressure on Israel and potentially strengthen Israel’s strategic position, allowing it to concentrate on rebuilding deterrence. Among the three options, a unilateral ceasefire would be the quickest way to end the active conflict.

However, it guarantees neither peace nor justice for the hostages. Hamas has insisted it will only free all captives “in one batch” if Israel withdraws completely and ends its military campaign. If Israel simply stops fighting without a negotiated exchange, Hamas could choose to keep or even execute the remaining hostages. This is a politically unthinkable outcome for any Israeli government. Even worse, an abrupt withdrawal could allow Hamas to proclaim victory. Hamas would vigorously promote a “victory narrative” of steadfast resistance if it survives the war intact. The group’s continued rule in Gaza would stand as a symbol of Israel's failure to achieve its objectives. For Israeli leaders, especially the current government, pulling out without clearly defeating Hamas is hard to accept, as it may embolden other adversaries and undermine Israel’s deterrence.

Which one to choose?

Israel seems hesitant to fully commit to options 2 or 3. Netanyahu has publicly vowed to continue the war until all hostages are released and Hamas is disarmed or destroyed. This indicates that Option 1 – the gradual approach – remains the default, with occasional efforts at limited agreements. In fact, Israeli defence officials have been examining interim ideas, such as establishing a “humanitarian buffer zone” in south-central Gaza to move civilians away from fighting areas. The IDF’s chief of staff has reportedly drafted a new plan to tighten Israel’s siege and control in Gaza without full re-occupation, aiming to “maximise our advantages, reduce vulnerabilities and deepen operational achievements” against Hamas. This plan would secure all border access points and gradually weaken Hamas, effectively institutionalising long-term control and low-intensity conflict to prevent Hamas’s resurgence. Netanyahu’s cabinet has not publicly approved this, and details remain classified. However, it highlights Israel’s dilemma: every strategy involves significant risks, and there is vigorous debate in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem over the least damaging option.

What is certain is that none of Israel’s military options can guarantee a clear “victory” in the traditional sense. Even the most decisive battlefield success could prove pyrrhic if Hamas simply reconstitutes itself later or if Gaza’s governance vacuum fosters new extremism. Without a plan to consolidate any military gains politically, Hamas (or similar militant groups) will eventually replenish its ranks and capabilities. For now, Israel’s leadership remains focused on breaking Hamas’s will and avoiding any concession that would reward Hamas’s tactics. But as the war drags on, pressure is mounting for a strategic rethink.

Hamas’s Endgame

From Hamas’s perspective, merely surviving the onslaught is portrayed as a form of victory. The Palestinian Islamist movement has indeed paid a heavy price: most of its military infrastructure is destroyed, the top leadership of Hamas in Gaza (including the most senior figures of Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif) has been killed, and the people of Gaza have suffered greatly. Yet, Hamas remains resilient as an organisation. After nearly two years of conflict, Hamas actively promotes a “victory narrative” focused on its steadfast resistance (Sumud (صمود)) against Israeli strength. According to Hamas, simply enduring the IDF’s campaign is a triumph: the group claims it has fought the region’s strongest army to a standstill and forced Israel to negotiate on Hamas’s terms. This narrative is vital for Hamas’s legitimacy and regional reputation. It aims to be remembered as the Palestinian resistance that withstood nearly two years of war and ultimately compelled Israel to concede to its demands.

Those demands have been made clear in the hostage negotiations. Hamas has repeatedly stated it will only release all remaining Israeli captives if there is a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and a complete ceasefire. In other words, Hamas is trying to use the hostages as leverage to achieve what it cannot on the battlefield: an end to Israel’s campaign. This maximalist stance has so far frustrated mediators. Although multiple partial deals have been reached, Hamas has refused to release all captives without a total war-ending truce.

By holding out for a total ceasefire, Hamas delays any final confrontation and bets that international pressure on Israel will only intensify as images of Gaza’s destruction continue to stir outrage abroad. In fact, Hamas likely sees the shifting global mood as working in its favour. Widespread condemnation of Israel’s tactics, from mass protests in Western capitals to denunciations by human rights groups, Western government declarations, and votes at the UN; all of these things signal to Hamas that Israel’s political support is weakening over time. This diplomatic isolation of Israel will embolden Hamas to dig in, believing that if it can avoid collapse, ultimately Israel will be pressured into stopping unilaterally (as, in many ways, they have this week with the unilateral humanitarian pauses implemented in Gaza).

Hamas’s strategy, however, comes at a horrific cost to Gaza’s civilian population. By prolonging the war and refusing anything less than its version of “total victory,” Hamas has effectively chosen to extend the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza in hopes of a better outcome for the movement. The humanitarian situation is dire: the enclave’s infrastructure is shattered, most buildings have been damaged or flattened, over 1.8 million Gazans are homeless, and basic utilities are scarce. A UN joint assessment estimated rebuilding Gaza could cost over $50 billion and take more than a decade. Every additional day of fighting worsens these conditions. By some accounts, Gaza is “on the brink of famine” as food, fuel, and clean water run critically low (my analysis of this, here).

Hamas’s control over Gaza’s public sphere remains strict; it has suppressed dissent and continues to present itself as Gaza’s protector against Israeli aggression. The longer the conflict continues, the more Hamas reinforces the narrative that Palestinians’ sacrifice is justified by the eventual triumph of “resistance”.

In practical terms, Hamas’s objectives moving forward are: ensure the group’s survival, secure the best possible terms if the war ends, and emerge politically strengthened. In the short term, this means maintaining enough military capability to remain a nuisance to Israel through sporadic rocket fire, tunnel operations, or guerrilla attacks that keep Israel wary of a renewed threat. (Even after heavy losses, Hamas still retains residual capabilities such as parts of its 500km tunnel network and the ability to strike across the border, according to Israeli assessments.) During lulls in fighting, Hamas has reportedly begun rearming and recruiting, preparing for the possibility of renewed conflict.

Politically, Hamas will aim to avoid any outcome where it is disarmed or removed from governing Gaza. Its negotiating behaviour shows it will not voluntarily give up control. If a ceasefire deal eventually involves handing Gaza over to another authority (such as the Palestinian Authority or an international force), Hamas will oppose or try to influence that to its benefit. Its ideal end-state is one where Israel ends the conflict without eliminating Hamas, allowing the movement to claim it stood firm and to maintain influence, much like Hezbollah did after surviving Israel’s 2006 campaign in Lebanon.

Hamas is playing for time and influence. It believes that anything short of its total defeat is a victory, and it is manoeuvring to win the post-war narrative by highlighting endurance. This strategy might still succeed in securing concessions, but it undoubtedly leaves ordinary Palestinians in Gaza trapped in ongoing suffering. The continued existence of Hamas’s rule in Gaza serves to reinforce the narrative of victory over Israel and the ethos of struggle among Palestinians. For Hamas’s leaders, that narrative and the strengthening of their legitimacy may be worth the terrible cost borne by the people of Gaza – a cynical calculation that defines their ultimate aim.

Conclusion

Each party is manoeuvring to influence what happens next, but none can determine the outcome independently. The military stalemate has shown that neither Israel nor Hamas can fully accomplish their war objectives through force alone. Israel can devastate Gaza and weaken Hamas, but cannot entirely eliminate the notion of Hamas or secure lasting peace through military power. Hamas can survive and extract limited concessions, such as prisoner exchanges, but it cannot militarily defeat Israel or achieve significant improvements for Palestinians by continuing the fight. This mutual deadlock underscores the need for diplomacy and strategic political manoeuvring to prevail in the long run.

In Jerusalem, the harsh truth policymakers face is that even “victory” over Hamas would be pyrrhic without a plan for who governs Gaza afterwards. The Gaza Strip’s future will not be decided in isolation from the broader Palestinian and regional context. Simply put, Gaza’s fate is linked to the West Bank and to Arab-Israeli relations. A sustainable solution probably involves reintegrating Gaza with the Palestinian Authority and international support, effectively undoing Hamas’s 16-year rule. That outcome will require coordination between bitter rivals, strong security arrangements to prevent Hamas’s return, and substantial reconstruction efforts. It is a tall order, but anything less risks Gaza remaining a powder keg.

Hamas, for its part, will attempt to wait out Israeli and American resolve. If faced with imminent destruction or a loss of control, Hamas might adjust its stance, perhaps agreeing to a longer ceasefire or accepting a third-party security presence in exchange for its political survival. However, Hamas’s ideology and history suggest it will not disarm or relinquish control voluntarily. The endgame could therefore involve forcing Hamas’s compliance or fragmenting the organisation, rather than securing its cooperative agreement. How this is done remains a much more challenging question.

Any ceasefire will need to address core needs: guarantees for Israel that Hamas will not re-arm or carry out attacks again, and guarantees for Palestinians that they will not continue living under siege and bombardment. This might involve creative measures, such as international monitors at Gaza’s crossings or a multinational force (perhaps from Arab countries). These are all challenging but achievable if key stakeholders agree to support it.

Saudi Arabia’s involvement will be crucial in this context. As the leader of the Arab world’s move towards a new regional order, Saudi Arabia could help legitimise a new Gaza arrangement by offering political support and funding. The Kingdom has proposed a major donors' conference for Gaza reconstruction once the war concludes, presumably linking contributions to specific political outcomes (such as no Hamas in power). These incentives, along with US pressure and Israeli public fatigue, may ultimately lead to a shift toward a negotiated resolution.

Nevertheless, significant uncertainties remain. Will Israel’s government, pressed domestically and internationally, choose to cut losses and shift to diplomacy, or will it intensify military actions again? Will Hamas’s gamble on international intervention succeed, or will the group become isolated if regional patience runs out? Can the moderate Palestinian leadership step in, despite its diminished credibility, or will Gaza descend into chaos if Hamas is removed? These questions currently lack clear answers.

What is clear is that the status quo is unsustainable. “The war in Gaza must end now,” as a joint statement by 28 nations urged in July 2025. The next phase is probably going to be crucial. If a ceasefire agreement can be negotiated that exchanges the final hostages for an Israeli withdrawal under international guarantees, it might open the way for a new chapter for Gaza and the region. Hamas would be left greatly weakened and possibly sidelined in governance, while Israel could claim it has crippled the group and brought its people home. Israel’s security would then depend on new arrangements (border monitors, anti-smuggling measures, etc.) to prevent Hamas’s return, supported by US and regional commitments. Palestinians in Gaza, at last, would see the bombs cease and the difficult work of rebuilding begin, ideally with global support.

On the other hand, if the current trajectory continues with neither side compromising, the outcome could be either a bloody fight to the end (with Israel eventually overrunning Gaza amid severe losses), or a breakdown of negotiations that leaves Gaza in a state of perpetual low-level conflict. The former would be a humanitarian and diplomatic catastrophe, and the latter a recipe for another war in the future. Neither is a future anyone wants.

In the final analysis, both sides have something to gain from a responsible end to this war and much to lose from its indefinite continuation. Israel can secure its border and international standing only by ending the carnage and enabling a stable Gaza to take root, rather than owning an impoverished open-air prison next door. Hamas’s best hope for relevance is to stop the war before it is utterly destroyed, even if that means yielding governance to others, because Gazans’ anger at their suffering could yet turn against Hamas itself if fighting persists. The United States and its allies know that peace and progress in the Middle East cannot advance until Gaza is no longer a war zone. Regional powers from Saudi Arabia to Egypt to Qatar recognise that the legitimacy of their leadership and the security of the region hinges on alleviating the Gaza tragedy and moving towards a just political solution.

The path to that solution is challenging, but the general outlines are clear: a ceasefire in exchange for the return of hostages, the marginalisation of extremists (on the Israeli side as well – a whole other matter), and Gazans given a chance at normal life under a new authority. Achieving this will require unprecedented levels of coordination and goodwill, considering the scale of bloodshed. As the smoke gradually clears over Gaza’s devastated skyline, the world will watch to see if leaders on all sides can take the opportunity to create a better future from the ruins of war.