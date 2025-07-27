Andrew Fox’s Substack

Andrew Fox’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ian Mark Sirota's avatar
Ian Mark Sirota
10h

Another depressing, if realistic, analysis of the situation. I share the view of others, however: Hamas will accept nothing other than a complete Israeli withdrawal. And to be fair, why would it change this position, when feckless western governments place pressure on Israel alone to end the war? Hamas, even in its currently degraded form, is many things, but stupid is not one of them. It is more than happy to see Palestinians suffer if it means getting what it wants.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Doug Israel's avatar
Doug Israel
11h

Hamas is not a side. It is a satanic terrorist organization with enormous amounts of innocent blood on its hands. The fact that the world sees Hamas as a legitimate side is a major part of the reason Israel is been unable to finish this war. If Israel has ignored the Biden Bunch early on perhaps this could have been done. Perhaps not. But when you are fighting an enemy that is willing to fight to the last baby rather than lay down its arms, there is no way to win if one of your prime concerns is taking care of the enemy's civilians. Israel CANNOT leave Gaza to Hamas. Period. It just cannot. If Israel had been allowed by world opinion, to hold a total blockade over anything entering or leaving this would be over. Hamas would have been starved ot. The world is reponsible for propping up and saving Hamas and that includes the United States which among other things could have and should have demanded that Qatar force the terrorists (who it hosts) to surrender or risk loss of U.S. support. No one neither Biden or Trump has shown any willinness to do this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andrew Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture