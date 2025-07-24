The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation describes the situation as “dire”. The world’s media is flooded with imagery of starving Gazans. Is Gaza truly starving by deliberate design, or is the reality more complex? To answer that, we must examine the hard facts about aid deliveries, the breakdown in distribution, and the political decisions that have left ordinary Gazans in desperate straits.

Aid to Gaza During the War: Facts and Figures

It is often claimed that Israel has cut off all supplies to Gaza, but the aid flow data presents a more complex picture. In reality, Israel authorised significant humanitarian shipments even during the fighting. As early as late October 2023, Israel began permitting up to 100 aid trucks into Gaza each day, later increasing the quota to 200 trucks daily by late November. By mid-November 2023, Israeli officials announced they would no longer impose a daily limit on aid trucks, and by March 2024, they insisted that no quantitative restrictions were in place at all. Israel repeatedly stated that if fewer trucks were entering, it was due to logistical issues on the part of aid organisations, not Israeli restrictions.

Crucially, the often-cited figure of “500 trucks per day” that supposedly entered Gaza before the war is a myth. That number originated from a careless statement by UN Secretary-General Guterres, and it spread uncritically through media and NGO reports. In reality, pre-war averages were around 300 trucks per day, of which only about 75 were food trucks. UN data from 2022 shows about 291 trucks per day entering Gaza (via Israel and Egypt), with roughly half carrying construction materials and only about 73 carrying food.

Despite this, humanitarian agencies initially treated anything less than 500 daily trucks as evidence of imminent famine. This was a baseline that was simply never reali. Even during the war, aid deliveries often met or exceeded the pre-war levels. Israeli COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories) data indicate that in early 2024, Gaza received an average of 109 food trucks per day in January, 77 in February, and 119 in March, numbers very close to or higher than the historical peacetime averages. Indeed, overall food supply to Gaza in those months was slightly higher than before the conflict, contradicting the alarmist narrative that Gazans were subsisting on far less than prior to the war.

A massive influx of aid took place during a negotiated pause in hostilities at the start of 2025. During the ceasefire from 18 January to 2 March, Gaza was inundated with approximately 25,200 aid trucks carrying 447,538 tonnes of supplies, nearly 78% of which was food. This brief ceasefire alone delivered an enormous quantity of provisions. In fact, according to World Food Programme benchmarks, the 345,947 tonnes of food delivered by early March 2025 would be sufficient to feed Gaza’s entire population (about 1.95 million people) for roughly six months. For context, the WFP estimates that 116,000 tonnes can feed one million people for four months. Therefore, the aid that entered during those weeks should have prevented hunger in Gaza until at least late July 2025, based on volume alone.

Why are Gazans still going hungry?

If hundreds of thousands of tons of food have entered Gaza, why do we hear reports of people scavenging for bread and children with swollen bellies? The grim truth is that supply is not the same as access. Gaza’s crisis is mainly a result of distribution collapse and governance issues, worsened by Hamas’s tactics and the paralysis of traditional aid channels.