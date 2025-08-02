The incredible stupidity of international leaders is truly head-in-hands idiocy at this moment. Take Starmer, Carney, and Macron as three glaring examples. The UK’s Starmer would recognise Palestine if there were no ceasefire, immediately removing Hamas’s incentive for one. Canada’s Carney has declared a Palestinian state if there are elections and Hamas is not involved, failing to note that Hamas currently polls at 70% approval in the West Bank; they would win an election at a canter. Macron’s government will recognise Palestine, insisting that Hamas be disarmed and excluded, and that the hostages be released. What a trio of contempible, naive clowns.

A goat rodeo

Hamas has already rejected these conditions, reaffirming its demand for a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital. This is not going to happen either; Israel will never agree. So we are stuck in a foolish deadlock: Western states have already played into Hamas’s hands, and judging by this week’s snuff videos of emaciated Israelis held in Gaza, they have likely murdered the hostages by removing all incentive for Hamas to agree to their release. If Hamas starves them to death or kills them another way, their blood will be on Starmer’s, Carney’s, and Macron’s hands.

Let us review how we got to this idiotic situation. Bibi must take a significant share of the blame, too.

By early November 2024, Israel stood at a rare moment of advantage. Hamas had been heavily degraded militarily. Sinwar was dead. The IDF had inflicted significant losses on the group’s command and control structure, and even in the wider region, operations in Lebanon had yielded a rare and total victory. There was momentum, leverage, and a window to secure a ceasefire that could have achieved more than further bombardment ever would.

Instead, Israel pressed on. The January 2025 ceasefire, brokered to facilitate hostage exchanges, briefly offered hope. However, frustrated by failed negotiations and shifting political aims, the resumption of hostilities has since spiralled into something worse: a strategic dead end.

In hindsight, the right move would have been a sustained ceasefire in either November (as I recommended) or a continued extension of the January deal while the IDF still held the upper hand. That moment, fleeting though it was, could have delivered a form of victory: a weakened Hamas governing over rubble, delegitimised, contained, and left without the narrative power that endless images of human suffering have since afforded it. Reconstruction could have been used as a bargaining chip to free the remaining hostages.

Now, in August 2025, the international context has radically shifted. France, the UK, and Canada are moving toward unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state. If we are incredibly generous, the intention may be noble: to revive a peace process, to pressure Israel into restraint. In reality, we do not need to be generous. We must be scathing and contemptuous of these clowns. This is performative domestic politics. They were pushed to this decision by domestic unrest and political impact catalysed by Hamas’s information onslaught.

This is a matter of simple maths. In the UK, there are 4 million Muslims and only 250,000 Jews. In France, a tenth of the population is Muslim, with fewer than 500,000 Jews. It is clear which of these groups European politicians can afford to neglect. Realpolitik dictates that these politicians aim to win the support of the 10 million Muslims in the UK and France. Israel and the Jews can be sidelined.

In practice, this move achieves nothing but to corner Israel into an impossible dilemma. Accept the imposition of acknowledgement of a planned terror state governed by a group that butchered, mutilated and raped over a thousand civilians on 7 October; or resist diplomatically and militarily, and risk isolation from the international community. The arrival at this terrible choice is the result of weak strategic thinking in Jerusalem as well as Paris, London and Ottawa.

This is not a theoretical concern. Israel’s international support is eroding fast. In the United States, support for the war has collapsed across political lines. Even Donald Trump, a stalwart ally, has expressed concerns about the humanitarian fallout in Gaza. In Europe, mass protests, demographic realities, and political expedience are pushing governments to appease domestic Muslim constituencies at Israel’s expense. Israel’s diplomatic capital is being drained by the day.

This whole barrel of disingenuous diplomatic bullshit has played directly into Hamas’s hands. From the beginning, Hamas understood that its military might could never match Israel’s. Instead, they identified Israel’s true centre of gravity: its international legitimacy and the cohesion of its own society. After failing to secure a region-wide uprising on 7th October, and failing to pressure Israel to stop fighting through information warfare, their strategy mutated. It became a strategy to erode Israel’s alliances and fracture Israeli unity. Tragically, Israel helped them do it.

The humanitarian siege imposed in March 2025, after the collapse of the January ceasefire, was a critical misstep. Although aid had previously entered Gaza in sufficient quantities to sustain the population through summer, with no alternative distribution mechanisms, the optics of sealing the borders allowed Hamas to frame the situation as mass starvation engineered by Israel. In truth, Hamas and criminal gangs hijacked aid, UN agencies failed to deliver it, and vast warehouses of food sat untouched, but the world did not see those facts. It saw hungry children.

Israel lost the narrative war not because it was wrong, but because it was outplayed. While Israeli spokespeople cited legal justifications and battlefield data, Hamas flooded global media with images, emotion, and deception. From the Al-Ahli hospital blast to footage of hostages in tunnels, Hamas weaponised perception, and the world bought it. Every misstep by Israel was magnified; every atrocity by Hamas was downplayed or forgotten. Strategic defeats in the court of public opinion overshadowed tactical victories on the ground.

Now, with global support for Israel waning significantly, Hamas has shifted its demands from resistance to statehood. They speak the language of diplomacy while holding hostages underground. Their atrocities are reframed as a cry for freedom. Even more disturbingly, many in the West are buying it.

The recognition of Palestinian statehood under current conditions would be the crowning achievement of Hamas’s propaganda campaign. It would reward mass murder with legitimacy and render the IDF’s sacrifices meaningless. Worse, it would solidify Hamas, not the Palestinian Authority or any moderate actor, as the de facto representative of the Palestinian people. Recognising a state now is not a rebuke of Hamas or a step to their removal; it is to grant Hamas its greatest victory.

This puts Israel in a vice. Capitulate, and it accepts the promise of a genocidal regime on its doorstep, one that openly declares its intent to continue fighting until Israel is destroyed. Resist, and it faces even more resounding international condemnation, lawsuits in The Hague, and the likelihood of severe sanctions. In such a scenario, even basic diplomatic recognition may be withdrawn. That level of isolation could threaten Israel’s very survival.

It did not have to be this way. Israel’s strategy has been abysmal. A ceasefire in November could have salvaged Israel’s international position, preserved goodwill for future hostilities if necessary, and potentially secured more hostages when Hamas was weakened and cornered. That window has closed, but the logic behind it remains valid. More war will not fix the damage already done. More war will not bring the hostages home.

Every bomb dropped now plays into Hamas’s hands. Every Israeli counterattack fuels the narrative of disproportionate aggression. Every day the war drags on, the world moves closer to legitimising Hamas as a political entity. Continued fighting may bring further tactical success, but at what cost? The loss of alliances, the abandonment of hostages, and the global transformation of Hamas from pariah to power broker.

Backing Israel into a diplomatic corner will not end the war. It will prolong it. Recognition of Palestinian statehood at this moment does not pressure Israel into peace: it pressures Israel into escalation. Israel, forced to choose between a potential forever war and resistance, will choose to fight. The result will not be peace, but more death.

Now is the time to return to strategy and to stabilise. Israel must consider another ceasefire; not as a surrender, but as a strategic pause to recalibrate, rescue hostages, and rebuild alliances. International actors must understand that recognising a Palestinian state today, with Hamas at the helm, is not diplomacy; it is appeasement that will bring further violence and death in Gaza, with the inevitable collateral damage that comes with it.

Israel is not wrong to want security. It is not wrong to try to destroy a group committed to its destruction, but it must also be wise. Wisdom means knowing when to stop digging. Tactics without strategy is the noise before defeat. It is time to cease fire, not because Hamas deserves mercy or because Western leaders demand it, but because Israel deserves a future.

However, here is the issue: Israel cannot take that option whilst meddling, performative governments dangle the sword of Damocles over their heads and all but guarantee that the violence must continue. Israel can never agree to the proposal put forward by Hamas. If the international community tries to force them to, Israel is left with no choice but to destroy the source of that proposal, and the violence will continue. The wretched idiocy of self-interested politicians knows no bounds.

From Jerusalem, to Paris, to London, to Ottawa, to Washington: what a shambles.