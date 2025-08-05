In The Utility of Force, General Sir Rupert Smith argues that modern armed conflicts have shifted away from decisive, industrial-age battles towards “wars amongst the people”: political struggles where military force alone cannot secure strategic success. However, this idea, though compelling, is not universal. Some wars can still be won conventionally: Britain’s campaign in the Falklands, for example, exemplifies expeditionary warfare fought against a defined opponent, with clear objectives and an identifiable end-state. Others, like Ukraine, start as conventional conflicts but then slip into attritional deadlock, requiring a negotiated outcome that neither side can yet attain through force alone.

Gaza presents a complex case. The war began conventionally: Hamas had entrenched itself in urban defensive positions, functioning much like a dismounted, fortified regular force. When Israeli ground forces entered the Strip, Hamas fighters engaged in close combat, defended fixed positions, and tried to push back a significantly stronger force. But once that outer shell was broken, the conflict changed. Hamas dispersed into the urban environment, reverted to asymmetric tactics, and retreated into their underground tunnel network, shifting from open confrontation to guerrilla warfare.

It is in this phase that Rupert Smith’s framework becomes urgently relevant. Israel now faces a “war amongst the people” in the truest sense: a campaign where every bomb dropped has strategic, not just tactical, consequences; where legitimacy, perception, and information warfare may matter more than battlefield success. Israel’s firepower remains unmatched, but its utility has diminished. The IDF can destroy tunnels, kill commanders, and level strongholds, yet still find itself losing ground in the diplomatic arena, haemorrhaging international support, and strengthening Hamas’s propaganda narrative.

This article assesses what Israel can do next to regain strategic initiative: militarily, economically, and diplomatically. In Gaza, as Smith warns, the battle is no longer just for territory; it is for legitimacy, influence, and ultimately, the future of the state itself.

Military Priorities in Gaza

Even as fighting persists, Israel’s must ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza by ensuring aid reaches the most vulnerable civilians rather than being diverted by Hamas. Not because they must, but because it is the right thing to do. Israel has faced growing criticism over images of hungry families and malnourished children. It must acknowledge a harsh reality: while sufficient aid has technically entered Gaza, much of it has not reached those most in need.

Hamas and affiliated groups have hijacked shipments, siphoned off supplies, and even extorted fees for distribution, using the proceeds to strengthen their own power. Any plan must therefore establish a robust, transparent delivery system to deliver food, water, and medicine directly to impoverished families. By dramatically increasing aid and, far more importantly, ensuring its fair distribution, Israel can save lives and undermine Hamas’s propaganda of “deliberate starvation”.

In military terms, the IDF are currently engaged in a relentless campaign to neutralise Hamas’s extensive underground infrastructure. The IDF has already discovered or destroyed thousands of tunnel entrances and segments since the war began, but a senior Israeli official admitted it could take years to dismantle the subterranean network fully. Practically speaking, Israel does not have unlimited time. Therefore, the immediate goal should be to inflict maximum feasible damage to Hamas’s tunnels and bunker infrastructure before a pause that must come sooner rather than later. That pause or ceasefire does not mean withdrawal; Israel can simply hold the terrain it has seized and trade it for hostages (see later).

For the record: the plan to fully occupy Gaza is madness. It condemns the hostages to death, will attract international condemnation, and will not bring Israel any closer to its strategic goals. Hamas is effectively destroyed; Israel must learn when it has won. All militarily significant objectives have already been achieved. Continuing is pointless and will only cause more IDF casualties, more families to be shattered, with barely any benefit. It is astonishing and irresponsible that it is being considered as an option.