Israel’s leadership has confirmed the complete military occupation of the Gaza Strip, without officially annexing the territory. The general plan appears to be to take control temporarily and then transfer Gaza to a “transitional governing body”. The stated aim of this strategy is to ensure security by removing Hamas and freeing Israeli hostages, after which Israel would delegate governance to others (in Netanyahu’s words, “friendly Arab nations”) rather than formally incorporate Gaza into Israel.

Cards on the table: I hate the idea, as I made plain here. However, to follow the words of Konstantin Kisin (you can see my appearance on Triggernometry, here), let us take a first principles approach. Let us set aside our personal opinions and analyse the actual plan, whether it is workable, and look at the strategic implications.

This article takes a look through four key lenses at the implications of Israel's occupation of Gaza. I will examine Tactical, Strategic, Diplomatic, and Legal perspectives to understand the potential advantages and drawbacks. The aim is not to advocate a position, but to clearly lay out the complex trade-offs instead.