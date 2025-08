A paratrooper and a yogi walk into a bar… live with @ShanaMeyerson

A Yogi and a Paratrooper Walk Into A Bar...

What do a military expert and a yoga master possibly share in common?

When it comes to Israel and the October 7th War, more than you might imagine. And it all starts with shared values.

Co-hosts Andrew Fox and Shana Meyerson believe that Israel has a right to defend itself in this just war on terror, and they stand absolutely committed to fighting Jew Hatred and protecting Western Civilization, both now and into the future.

Perhaps the unlikeliest of duos, veteran paratrooper Andrew Fox and yogi podcaster Shana Meyerson chat weekly from the UK and LA, sharing cogent, candid and unscripted commentary about important developments in the Middle East, antisemitism, and anything else that comes to mind...

Andrew Fox is a research fellow at the Henry Jackson Society. He served for 16 years in the British Army, leaving the Parachute Regiment with the rank of Major. He completed 3 tours in Afghanistan including one attached to US Army Special Forces, as well as further tours of Bosnia, Northern Ireland and the Middle East. He was a senior lecturer at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, teaching in the War Studies and Behavioural Science departments. In the last year he has visited Gaza twice as well as Hezbollah tunnels in Lebanon. Andrew is a regular Middle East commentator on GB News, TalkTV and LBC radio, and has been published in The Spectator, The Sun, The Daily Telegraph, New York Post and The Tablet, amongst others.

YOU CAN FIND ANDREW FOX AT:

SUBSTACK: https://mrandrewfox.substack.com

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@UCLyYcICOUgGsCo_StP7W0LA

X: https://x.com/Mr_Andrew_Fox

WEBSITE: https://www.andrewfox.online

Shana Meyerson is a Los Angeles-based yoga influencer and the world-renowned creator of YOGAthletica and mini yogis yoga for kids. She has been teaching yoga since 2002, but has been an advocate for Israel and the Jewish people even longer than that. A member of the elite World Jewish Congress Jewish Diplomatic Corps, the Israel Bonds National Women’s Board, and AIPAC, Israel and Judaism are the cornerstones of her life. After the atrocities of October 7, Shana put her professional career on hold in order to advocate full-time for the Jewish People and the Jewish State. In July 2024, she launched The Yoga of War Podcast, where she has had the distinct honor and pleasure of having provocative, inspiring, educational, and important conversations with many of the world’s most prominent pro-Israel voices…and it has been the honor of a lifetime.

YOU CAN FIND SHANA MEYERSON AT:

YOGA OF WAR PODCAST: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nDs6xiWr6E4&list=PLEk7dn2pk4QXmLMnBCB80yQXIIcBDYsi0

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/yogathletica/

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/YOGAthletica/

X: https://x.com/ShanaMeyerson

