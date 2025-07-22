Andrew Fox’s Substack

Andrew Fox’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jake Murray's avatar
Jake Murray
4h

Great article.

I would go one step further. The goal is much more wide ranging: to radicalise Muslim populations in Europe against our governments and do the same with indigenous Europeans.

By accusing Israel of genocide & making European governments complicit, they are destroying trust in government & helping to tear up the social contract. This won’t just reflect itself in the ballot box - watch for the growth of the Muslim Vote & the Corbyn-Sultana Party - but in more and more civil disobedience.

This will be met by civil disobedience on the Right (see Farage’s recent comments). There is trouble ahead.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Dr. Qanta A A Ahmed's avatar
Dr. Qanta A A Ahmed
3h

I have been reading you since the beginning of this God awful war, and this piece is exceptionally powerful. Thank you so much, Andrew. I also enjoyed your missive from the beach. Like you, I have found it impossible to put my pen or thoughts to rest. Keep up the great work and I’m very fearful that you are absolutely correct on the failure of the Western world to recognize its own implosion.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andrew Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture