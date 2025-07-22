The Gaza war, while devastating in its own right, has revealed something more profound and more disturbing than the immediate tragedy in the Middle East. It has laid bare the West’s internal decline: the dominance of post-modern thinking, a failure to integrate, a tolerance for imported hatreds, and a troubling vulnerability to foreign-funded disinformation. What started as a distant conflict has rapidly escalated into chaos on our streets, campuses, and institutions. Antisemitism surges. Extremism thrives. Underpinning it all is the exploitation of our freedoms by those seeking to destroy us from within.

The erosion of moral clarity within Western institutions, as revealed by the Gaza war, is deeply rooted in the intellectual decline caused by postmodern thinking. At the core of this crisis is a shift from objective truth to subjective ideology, where facts become subordinate to feelings, and moral judgment is replaced by a hierarchy of perceived victimhood.

Post-modernism, which emerged in the mid-20th century, questioned the very concept of objective truth. It contended that all knowledge is socially constructed, that power relations influence all narratives, and that universal values serve as tools of oppression. In the post-modern worldview, there are no heroes or villains, only competing perspectives.

When applied to conflict, especially one as morally stark as the war between Israel and Hamas, post-modernism demands a false equivalence. Thus, we end up in a grotesque inversion of reality: a terrorist group that rapes, beheads, and kidnaps civilians is framed as a legitimate resistance movement, while the democratic state defending itself is cast as genocidal.

The Gaza death toll is a perfect example. Rather than simply analysing the data we have, there is a whole academic sector dedicated to “proving” that the death toll is higher, simply because their feelings tell them it should be. Thus, we see a slew of methodologically unsound academic reports elevating the death toll, based on shaky research that seeks to reverse-engineer false conclusions, with outcomes predetermined long before the research began. The media report on these studies, and so false data floods the ecosystem of discussion.

This is symptomatic of the intellectual collapse in Western academia. Campuses steeped in post-modern ideology no longer teach students how to think, but what to feel. Critical thinking, once the very foundation of liberal education, has been replaced by critical theory, which sees every issue through the lens of race, power, and oppression. Truth is not determined by logic or evidence but by who can claim the greatest victimhood. In this paradigm, Jews are recast as oppressors simply because Israel exists and succeeds, despite their historic suffering and minority status.

This mindset has given rise to campus mobs who chant “intifada” and “globalise the resistance” without understanding (or perhaps not caring) what those slogans involve. It fuels the journalist who insists that “context” justifies atrocities, and the NGO that parrots Hamas death tolls without a shred of source criticism. Post-modernism has eroded our epistemological defences: our ability to distinguish truth from propaganda, justice from barbarism.

Antisemites, anti-Westerners and their deluded fellow travellers marched in London last weekend

It has also corrupted our moral vocabulary. Terms like “genocide,” “colonialism,” and “apartheid” are now used not as serious legal or historical concepts, but as tools to attack the West and defend its enemies. As with the spurious death toll studies, in the post-modern framework, these labels are not meant to be proven: they are meant to feel true, mainly when spoken by someone with the right identity or ideological stance.

This is why facts no longer matter. Hamas can release a propaganda video, and it spreads faster than any IDF rebuttal. The rape and massacre of Israeli civilians is downplayed, while the mere accusation of disproportionate response becomes the dominant story. In a post-modern culture, emotion often trumps evidence. Narrative is everything, and if the narrative suits the ideological agenda, then it becomes sacred and untouchable.

The ultimate outcome is a culture that is disarmed in the face of evil. When morality is solely defined by power, victims who possess any form of power (Jews, Israel, the West) are recast as villains.

This is the crux of the matter: we are not seeing just an attack on Israel.

This is an attack on the West.

It has been amplified by multiculturalism, which has been implemented without a demand for shared values. We now see the West colonised by parallel communities in which anti-Western, anti-Jewish ideologies have festered for decades before erupting into flames after the spark of Gaza. Mass immigration without meaningful assimilation has created fractured societies, unhappy on both sides of the debate. Just this week, we have seen shameful, violent anti-immigration protests in Spain, Great Britain, Poland and Ireland. Our societies are fractured, which makes responding to an attack on Western values impossible, because these values are no longer entirely shared.

Nowhere was this moral confusion more apparent than on American university campuses. Universities that once prided themselves on being centres of free thought have instead become breeding grounds for hatred. At Harvard, Columbia, and Cornell, students celebrated Hamas's atrocities, blaming Israel for the 7 October massacre. Administrators, terrified of offending activists, responded with cowardice. The line between protest and sympathising with terror blurred, and Jewish students were left abandoned.

This did not happen by chance; for decades, Soviet information operations pushed the post-modern line to left-leaning fellow travellers in academia. Russian propaganda continues to encourage, amplify and assault the faultlines in our societies. The corruption was also bought and paid for, in recent years. Qatari billions have flooded Western academia, creating ideological allies on campuses.

The result is academic departments that operate more like propaganda tools: a ruined intellectual critical paradigm, financially-compromised academics shaping civil servant and media narratives, and student groups like Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) that can organise “Day of Rage” rallies within hours of Hamas atrocities. Our universities, and the state and media institutions they inform, have legitimised hatred under the banner of social justice.

Off campus, the picture is no better. Western cities have been flooded with pro-Palestinian marches, many of which quickly morphed into pro-Hamas rallies (and serve Hamas’s strategic goals even when not explicitly stated). In cities from Paris to Berlin, London to Sydney, we have seen violent street theatre. Mobs have chanted antisemitic and Islamist slogans, praised terrorism, and in some cases, openly called for Jews to be gassed. Protesters waved Hezbollah flags, chanted jihadist slogans, and in some cases, spilt blood. In California, an elderly Jewish man was killed by a demonstrator. Terror attacks against the Israeli Embassy were foiled in London. Two Israeli embassy staffers were gunned down outside the Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C.

Here is the key point: these are not just fringe outbursts. If there are Nazi flags at a rally, it becomes a Nazi rally. The same standard should be applied to Palestinian protests: any antisemitism makes them antisemitic rallies.

The West’s openness has become its Achilles heel. Adversaries understand this. Iran, Hamas, Qatar, Russia and their fellow travellers exploit our freedoms with surgical precision. They flood our social media with lies, fund our institutions, radicalise our youth and our immigrant populations, divide the remainder, and then sit back as our societies unravel from within.

Even international law has been weaponised. South Africa, echoing Hamas’s own rhetoric, took Israel to the International Court of Justice over false genocide charges. This was lawfare, pure and simple: an attempt to use legal institutions to delegitimise a liberal democracy defending itself against terrorism. The ICJ, by entertaining these claims, granted Hamas the antisemitic, Holocaust-inverting propaganda victory it sought.

This is not just about Israel. It never is. As history shows, when antisemitism surges, democracy itself is under threat. The Jews are the canary in the coal mine. If we cannot protect them, we have failed to protect the moral integrity of our society.

The Gaza conflict has exposed the fault lines. It has demonstrated that Western democracies are at risk not because we are weak, but because we have become complacent. The antisemitism now widespread in our streets is a reflection of national health. As Jonathan Tobin said, “If as a society we can’t stand up and protect our Jewish communities, we are done for.”

How do we fight back? How do we defend the values that made our societies strong? How can a divided society of strangers restore freedom, reason, tolerance, and truth when a tsunami of malign propaganda and foreign funding floods us?

The perfect example in the last 24 hours: disinformation over Gaza has led to twenty Western governments demanding that Israel immediately cease fire, even though Hamas is the party that rejected the most recent proposed ceasefire deal.

I fear we are lost. Our governments cannot even recognise the problem, let alone conceive a solution. We are ignoring the canary’s warning, and the entire mine is collapsing around us.