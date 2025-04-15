Why is Israel Bombing Gaza Hospitals???

Welcome to the A Paratrooper and a Yogi Walk Into a Bar... Podcast, where veteran paratrooper Andrew Fox and expert yogi Shana Meyerson discuss the most interesting events relating to Israel, war in the Middle East, and antisemitism in the past week. 🥂

JUMPING IN WITH ANDREW: Andrew explores the bombing of the al-Alhi Hospital in Gaza. Why would the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) target a hospital??? [p.s. there were zero injuries or casualties] 🪂

YOGI YADA-YADA WITH SHANA: Shana talks about Hamas's legal bid to be delisted as a terrorist organization in the UK. Why now??? And will they win the case??? 🤸

ANDREW FOX is a research fellow at the Henry Jackson Society. He served for 16 years in the British Army, leaving the Parachute Regiment with the rank of Major. He completed 3 tours in Afghanistan including one attached to US Army Special Forces, as well as further tours of Bosnia, Northern Ireland and the Middle East. He was a senior lecturer at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, teaching in the War Studies and Behavioural Science departments. In the last year he has visited Gaza twice as well as Hezbollah tunnels in Lebanon. Andrew is a regular Middle East commentator on GB News, TalkTV and LBC radio, and has been published in The Spectator, The Sun, The Daily Telegraph, New York Post and The Tablet, amongst others.

SHANA MEYERSON is a Los Angeles-based yoga influencer and the world-renowned creator of YOGAthletica and mini yogis yoga for kids. She has been teaching yoga since 2002, but has been an advocate for Israel and the Jewish people even longer than that. A member of the elite World Jewish Congress Jewish Diplomatic Corps, the Israel Bonds National Women’s Board, and AIPAC, Israel and Judaism are the cornerstones of her life. After the atrocities of October 7, Shana put her professional career on hold in order to advocate full-time for the Jewish People and the Jewish State. In July 2024, she launched The Yoga of War Podcast, where she has had the distinct honor and pleasure of having provocative, inspiring, educational, and important conversations with many of the world’s most prominent pro-Israel voices…and it has been the honor of a lifetime.

