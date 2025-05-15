Andrew Fox: Hamas's Human Shield Strategy In Gaza 🪂 🤸‍♀️ (aka: Human Sacrifices)

GET THE FULL REPORT: https://bit.ly/3SEeI0g

Since 10/7, the UN has issued 367 reports on the Gaza Strip. A review shows the UN has never acknowledged Hamas’ use of human shields, referencing it only 4 times—as an “allegation,” Israeli “claim,” or unverified “report.” The UN has not devoted even a paragraph—let alone a report—to analyzing how Hamas has fought in Gaza. By contrast, it has issued at least 10 reports criticizing Israel’s conduct, including accusations of “indiscriminate attacks” and illegal strikes on hospitals.

A Nov. 2024 UN report accused Israel of genocide but made no mention of Hamas’ tactics. Similarly, Amnesty International & Human Rights Watch released reports in Dec. 2024 accusing Israel of genocide. Across 100's of pages, readers would barely know Hamas exists. Neither report discusses its use of human shields.

In this episode, Andrew Fox discusses his report (co-written with Salo Aizenberg) for the Henry Jackson Society—the “missing chapter” in UN and NGO narratives. It provides a detailed analysis of Hamas’ systematic use of human shields during the 10/7 war & wider Gaza conflict, drawing on international media, military assessments, legal frameworks & firsthand accounts to show how Hamas embedded operations in civilian areas, weaponizing Gaza’s population and urban terrain for tactical and strategic gain.

Andrew Fox is a research fellow at the Henry Jackson Society. He served 16 years in the British Army, leaving the Parachute Regiment with the rank of Major. He completed 3 tours in Afghanistan including one attached to US Army Special Forces, as well as further tours of Bosnia, N. Ireland and the Middle East. He was a senior lecturer at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, teaching in the War Studies & Behavioural Science departments. In the last year he has visited Gaza twice as well as Hezbollah tunnels in Lebanon. Andrew is a regular Middle East commentator on GB News, TalkTV & LBC radio, and has been published in The Spectator, The Sun, The Daily Telegraph, New York Post & The Tablet, amongst others.

Shana Meyerson is an LA-based yoga influencer & creator of YOGAthletica and mini yogis yoga for kids. A member of the WJC Jewish Diplomatic Corps, Israel Bonds National Women’s Board, and AIPAC, Israel and Judaism are central to her life. After the October 7 atrocities, Shana paused her career to advocate full-time for the Jewish People and State. In July 2024, she launched The Yoga of War Podcast, featuring provocative, inspiring, and important conversations with many of the world’s leading pro-Israel voices—a true honor of her life.

