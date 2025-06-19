Andrew Fox’s Substack

Doug Israel
2d

Iran is miscalculating. This is a true existential issue for Israel and having gone for it they are not backing down shortnof complete strategic victory. I believe Israel is waiting to see if Trump will use the B2 bomber to take out the mountain. If not Israel will do what it has to do. It is not conceivable that Israel will end this war with any Iranian capacity intact I believe Russia and China knows this and will not intervene in any significant way.

EKB
2d

I think the Iranians believe that they can get their allies, namely Qatar and the EU to keep Trump from attacking Fordow, and then Trump can then get the Israelis to back down. I think they look at Trump as a baffoon. I also dont think they are afraid of the US, they see us as weak and decadent.

I think they also think they have a righteous cause and that God is only testing them right now. Nothing speaks of insanity more than a religious lunatic. They believe their own rhetoric.

I think Israel is too far invested to stop now, no matter what Trump does, and will if they have to send in sayeret makal to destroy Fordow.

I do hope the Iranian people rise up in some way. They will never have a better chance than now in overthrowing the evil mullahs. But if they dont have the courage for that, then how they come out of this war is all on them.

1 reply
8 more comments...

