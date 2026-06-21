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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
12h

Iran knows that Vance is desperate for a deal. They have no problem with belittling the VP. The pictures coming out of Switzerland where they snubbed Vance is insulting and he needed to walk away at that moment. They also do not care what Trump says on Truth Social. He says things all the time and then never follows through. I am so disgusted.

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Philippe du Col's avatar
Philippe du Col
11h

"Barking dogs have no bite," as you know, the Bedouins say. And, the Persians, know.

Negotiating with the masters of bargaining in the souk against a Peter Thiel Marine journalist, a builder from Queens, and his arrogant son-in-law financed by the Kingdom, is an unfair mismatch.

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