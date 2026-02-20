Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Andrew Fox

Live from Jerusalem!

A recording from Andrew Fox's live video
Andrew Fox's avatar
Andrew Fox
Feb 20, 2026
∙ Paid
Get more from Andrew Fox in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android
User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Andrew Fox.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Andrew Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture