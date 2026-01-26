Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

A Paratrooper And A Yogi Walk Into A Bar Podcast with Andrew Fox and Shana Meyerson

A recording from Andrew Fox and Shana Meyerson's live video
Andrew Fox's avatar
Shana Meyerson's avatar
Andrew Fox and Shana Meyerson
Jan 26, 2026

Thank you Solstice Sunset, Alan Jurek, Pearl Grundland, Eva Dunn, Sara Neves, and many others for tuning into my live video with Shana Meyerson! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Andrew Fox in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andrew Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture