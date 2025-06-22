Andrew Fox’s Substack

Gary
3h

Religious fanaticism will play a role, no doubt. I’m not sure mullahs and the IRGC cares what happens to the average citizen.

Heartworker
3h

The US administation wants to emphasize that this isn't about regime change, because it's well known that the "alternatives" would be even more terrible. After 45 years of totalitarian rule, all "moderate" alternatives have been destroyed, and the "Revolutionary Guards" will establish an even more terrible repression—if that's possible.

The fundamental problem is and remains ISLAM. This alleged "religion" fundamentally lays claim to worldly rule; in Islam—regardless of its "interpretation"—there is simply no separation between the secular and spiritual spheres and power.

Unlike in Judaism, and likewise, after centuries of cruel aberrations, also in "Christianity."

For centuries, "the West," the so-called "Judeo-Christian heritage," has fought to make this a reality.

The big unanswered question is why "the West" then allows masses of members of a "religion" into its countries that explicitly oppose this separation of world and religion.

Islam MUST be banned unless Islamic religious communities explicitly and irrevocably ***theologically*** establish and reinforce absolute individual freedom of belief - including "DISbelief" - and the separation of society/state/government.

Even within Islam, this is possible; not easy, but there are such "interpretations" that have only been persecuted in "official" Islam for over a thousand years.

This "Western" indifference towards Islam must finally be abandoned; such fundamental reorientations must be demanded of Islam, otherwise it cannot and must NOT be "tolerated." Jews and Christians must not "tolerate" anything that leads to their own offslaughtering as on October 07.

In an administration like Trump's, which relies on self-proclaimed "radical" supposed "Christians" who are barely distinguishable from "orthodox" Islam, such demands appear self-contradictory.

And the "Democrats" are drowning in the stupidity of their "tolerance."

Without determination and clarity on these matters, all the suffering and struggles of the masses occupied by Islam will be in aimless vain.

