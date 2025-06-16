Andrew Fox’s Substack

Doug Israel
5d

Options 1 and 2 are not options. Israel is in such a commanding position it cannot possibly afford to let either the regime survive and ESPECIALLY not with that reactor intact. To do this would be truly snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. This is a once in a century opportunity to bring about serious and lasting change for the better. It could be done in a flash if the US took direct action. But if not Israel must persevere. No negotiations.

JVG
5d

I heard an excellent idea on Dan Senor’s Call Me Back podcast today. His guest, a well-sourced military analyst with an Israeli TV network, suggested a throwback to World War II: Lend-Lease.

This would be a win-win for Trump and Netanyahu. Trump gets to keep the US out of the conflict while ending Iran’s nuclear threat and just maybe legitimately earning the Nobel Peace Prize he craves. Bibi gets access to — and training on — the B2 bomber for Israeli pilots and its MOAB payload needed to destroy Fordow. (Or maybe there are one or two USAF B2 pilots with dual citizenship who can fly the mission with the IAF.)

Here’s a link to that podcast segment:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/call-me-back-with-dan-senor/id1539292794?i=1000713035101

