Andrew Fox

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Ian Mark Sirota's avatar
Ian Mark Sirota
Jan 15, 2025

Your outlook is very, very pessimistic..............and it is one that I share. When October 7th happened, I said at the time that any "end" that left Hamas in even the semblance of control in Gaza would be a huge loss for Israel, no matter what happened in between. In fact, as you noted, what has happened constitutes a "best case scenario" for Hamas. Yes, Sinwar is dead, as are many Palestinians, but that is of no concern to Hamas. It is STILL in in firm control of Gaza, and you can bet everything you own that as soon as Israel pulls back from the Gaza/Egypt border, tunnels will be re-dug and the smuggling will resume in short order.

I didn't trust Trump, and now my lack of trust is being vindicated.

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Rocking the suburbs's avatar
Rocking the suburbs
Jan 15, 2025

Excellent analysis Andrew. I would have to agree with you.

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