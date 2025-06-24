Andrew Fox’s Substack

Andrew Fox’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ian Mark Sirota's avatar
Ian Mark Sirota
23m

I can't disagree with any of this. This is but a pause, because this war can only end one of two ways: Either Israel ceases to exist (which, if the Mullahs do finally develop a nuke, they will do their best to make this happen), or the Mullahs are deposed. That's it. This isn't the Cold War, and I don't think that enough people realize that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Offerman Daniel's avatar
Offerman Daniel
1m

Israël will likely double down on covert operations.

Israel will also increase their effort to become much more independent on US military suppliers. That path was already clear since Oct 7.

As you suggested, there may be Israeli strikes on Iranian targets from time to time.

But it may take at least several months before Israel has processed all new intelligence and a new strategy is developed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andrew Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture