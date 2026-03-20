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There are currently two prevailing narratives about the Iran war, and both are internally consistent, emotionally engaging, and dangerously incomplete.

One camp argues that this war is progressing very well. They point out Israel’s impressive tactical successes: the systematic dismantling of Iranian command and control, the attrition of missile forces, the weakening of naval capabilities, and the slow erosion of the regime’s ability to project proxy power. They believe that conditions are being created for something much bigger, that the regime is being drained from within, and that the Iranian people might still rise if given the right push. From a purely military standpoint, they are not entirely wrong, even if they are erring on the side of optimism. The air campaign has been highly effective. Western airpower has, as expected, been able to strike freely. The Iranian system is under huge pressure.

The opposing side considers the same conflict to be far more concerning. They argue that the strategic aims remain vague, that Washington has never clearly outlined its ultimate goal, and that the operational planning has been disorganised. They point to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz as evidence of this failure. They warn that even a perfectly executed air campaign is pointless if it triggers a global economic crisis that spirals out of control. This group is also correct, and these are all valid criticisms.

What is striking is that both sides are speaking past each other because they are evaluating different levels of conflict. On the tactical level, this has been nearly a textbook display of Western military dominance. At the grand-strategic level, where economics and global stability reside, the situation remains precarious.

The Strait of Hormuz acts as a hinge. About a fifth of the world’s traded oil passes through a shipping lane that, at its narrowest point, is only a few miles wide. Iran did not need to “close” it in a traditional sense; it just needed to make it sufficiently dangerous so that insurers panicked and shipping slowed to a trickle. Mines, drones, sporadic missile launches, and harassment by fast-attack craft all create uncertainty, and that uncertainty is enough to choke the flow of energy.

That is exactly what has happened. 16 ships have been struck by Iran at the time of writing.

The uncomfortable truth is that it would have been far less economically painful to keep Hormuz open than it is now, to reopen it after it has been closed. Failure to synchronise the air campaign with maritime security from the beginning was an astonishing and fundamental error in the operational design of this conflict. It is a near-catastrophic error that will be studied at war colleges for decades to come.

There may have been an assumption in Washington that the war would be short, that regime decapitation would lead to a swift resolution, and therefore the economic aspect would never become decisive.

Another likely possibility is that the start of the war was hastened by intelligence that Iran’s leaders would be meeting, that all targets were within reach at once, and that the benefit of taking a timely opportunity outweighed the costs of launching the war without synchronisation in place.

Either way, a mistake was made, and now the problem is harder to fix. As the strategic implications of not securing Hormuz unfolded, Trump made panicked calls to European leaders begging for help, and we are seeing the rushed deployment of American ground forces to help secure the Straits. I wonder what decision Trump would have made three weeks ago about launching the war, if someone had told him it would result in American boots on the ground in the Middle East?

Reopening the Strait involves a campaign within a campaign. It started with the suppression of Iranian coastal missile systems, spanning from Bushehr to Bandar Abbas, using sustained airpower to dismantle launchers, radars, and drone infrastructure. It continues with the destruction of Iranian naval forces, especially the fast attack craft and missile boats that support Tehran’s swarm tactics. It will then move on to the slow, careful, and technically complex task of mine clearance, which can take days or weeks even in ideal conditions. Only then can escorted shipping restart, with warships guiding tankers through partially secured routes while air cover suppresses ongoing threats.

All of this requires time, and time is exactly what the global economy lacks.

Even if the strait reopens within weeks, the damage is already evident (before we get to the supply gap caused by Gulf-wide infrastructure damage). If it remains disputed for longer, the consequences will quickly intensify. Oil prices rise, insurance markets freeze, and supply chains break down. By then, it does not matter how many Iranian missile launchers have been destroyed. Tactical victories will be of no strategic significance if the global economy slips into an extended crisis.

This is where Europe and Canada enter the picture, whether they want to or not. So far, European governments have been hesitant participants, resulting in yesterday’s lukewarm “maybe, eventually” regarding military involvement. That hesitation is understandable. Over the past year, the Trump administration has managed its alliances through a mix of tariffs, insults, and strategic ambiguity, including open hostility towards European interests. The political enthusiasm in London, Berlin, and Paris to swiftly support Washington is therefore limited, but geopolitics has a way of imposing clarity.

If Hormuz remains closed, or even intermittently disrupted, European economies will not be insulated. Energy prices will rise, inflationary pressure will return, and industrial output will be hit. At some point, the economic imperative will override the political hesitation: the Strait must be reopened. When that happens, Europe will not be the decisive force, but it will be useful.

The United States is bearing the burden of the suppression campaign as I write. It has the strike capability, carrier groups, and the deep Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance network necessary to dismantle Iran’s anti-access system. However, reopening the waterway requires more than just breaking the threat; maintaining access is needed, and Europe can assist in that regard, as the US does not currently have sufficient warships in theatre to do so.

Germany, France, Great Britain, and the Netherlands can all provide some minesweeping capabilities. Force protection measures will be challenging, but European frigates and destroyers offer protection and escort mass, so they will be essential for maintaining a steady flow of commercial traffic once the initial clearance is complete. European navies also bring experience in maritime security, boarding operations, and the long-duration escort missions that characterised the tanker wars of the past.

In simple terms, the United States’ mistake broke the system; now, Europe has little choice but to help make the sea lane usable again. Without that contribution, the timeline stretches. With it, the operation potentially becomes sustainable. This is why the current debate misses the point. It is not a question of whether the war is going well or badly. It is doing both at once, and tactical excellence is colliding with strategic fragility.

Here is the knife-edge: if Hormuz is reopened quickly, the current campaign will likely be remembered as a hard-edged but ultimately successful demonstration of Western power. If it is not, then this campaign may be seen as the trigger for a global economic shock that dwarfs its military achievements and is a disaster for the ages.

This is why, for all the noise, the real centre of gravity in this war is not in Tehran, or Tel Aviv, or Washington. It is in a narrow stretch of water, a few miles wide, where the global economy either continues to flow or begins to break.