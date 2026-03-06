Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox

Michael Schuldenfrei
2h

You say “this war may end up being an extraordinary act of irresponsibility” - but it depends on what you are trying to achieve. As an Israeli, I would love to see a free, democratic, friendly country emerge in Iran, but that can only be achieved by the Iranian people.

Israel’s stated goals are to remove the threats of nuclear weapons, ballistic missiles and proxies. If the outcome of the war is a fractured Iran that can no longer invest billions in proxies, influence and weapons, our goals are achieved.

We are not naive - we know there are millions of muslims in surrounding countries that want to get rid of us. We can’t magically reeducate them, but we can deny them the resources to achieve their goals.

Ian Mark Sirota
1hEdited

Okay, I can see your point from an American perspective ("extraordinary act of irresponsibility"), but really, what choice did Israel have? Iran has threatened Israel with annihilation more times than I can count. It has exported terror all over the Middle East (and around the world, for that matter). It built Hezbollah into the strongest non-state military actor in the world. Its' ballistic missiles have already wreaked havoc in Israel, and it has launched cluster munitions into the Jewish State. Does anyone have any doubt that if it finally did obtain nuclear weapons, it would not have used them against Israel? If you do doubt that, I'd love to know why. The Soviet Union and the U.S. survived the Cold War because of M.A.D. Israel would have no such luxury, because the Mullahs welcome(d) death and mayhem. So, I ask again, what should Israel have done?

