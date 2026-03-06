The team responsible for cost-benefit strategic analysis at the Pentagon will be earning its pay this weekend. The Iranian regime is weakened, but its decentralised command structure is built to withstand both decapitation and attrition. Ultimately, the USA and Israel cannot defeat their forces through bombing alone, given 1.3 million men under arms.

Regional escalation dynamics present a risk of spiralling out of control. The Gulf states, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, and Pakistan are manoeuvring in ways that could destabilise both the wider region and what remains of Iran after the conflict. Gulf state oil infrastructure has sustained significant damage, including Aramco sites in Saudi Arabia, Ras Laffan in Qatar, and Bahrain’s Bapco oil refinery (see video below). At this point, Trump has enough to spin as a victory, and Israel has improved its security for a few years.

The tragedy of this White House is its failure to grasp that firepower alone does not win wars, contrary to intuition. Wars are a political tool meant to assert your will over an opponent, but what if your opponent cannot be coerced by force because of religious conviction, and is too numerous to kill? What then? How do you beat an enemy that refuses to know it has lost? This is the same paradox Israel faces with Hamas in Gaza and NATO faced in Afghanistan. We have the watches, but our enemy has the time.

This exemplifies how tactical success can transform into a strategic failure. Washington’s stated objectives are already broad: eliminating Iran’s offensive missiles, missile production, navy, and pathway to a nuclear weapon. Israeli officials indicate that the campaign has progressed into a second phase targeting underground missile sites. Regime change has been hinted at and nudged, but not openly stated – likely to give plausible deniability should this most difficult of military tasks not occur.

The honest counterargument is clear: what was the alternative? There was no harmless status quo to uphold. Iran had the largest ballistic-missile stockpile in the Middle East, and just before the war, the IAEA estimated it possessed 440.9 kilograms of uranium enriched up to 60%, while inspectors still lacked access to key sites. This was material that, if enriched further, could be enough for 10 nuclear weapons according to the agency’s yardstick. “Leave the regime as it was” was never a serious strategy.

However, the lack of any other good option does not make the current one good, either. Destroying capabilities is not the same as creating order. In fact, the contradiction at the heart of American policy is now exposed. Pete Hegseth says the objectives are limited. Speaker Mike Johnson maintained, “We’re not at war right now. We’re four days into a very specific, clear mission.” Sun Tzu’s The Art of Very Specific, Clear Missions is clearly required reading in the Trump administration.

Trump himself stated that the United States must influence Iran’s next leader and has encouraged an offensive by Iranian Kurdish forces based in Iraq. The White House says Trump is actively discussing what role Washington should take in Iran after the military campaign. We are seeing a debate that will prove the difference between a quick coercive strike and an undeclared, prolonged regime-change conflict.

Now consider the most plausible adverse scenario. The bombing campaign is militarily effective. Iran loses its navy, much of its missile force, and the industrial base supporting them. Nuclear sites are damaged or made unusable. Parts of the internal-security system are affected. However, the regime does not collapse, or, more precisely, the clerical structure weakens while the coercive agencies remain functioning. The regime’s system relies heavily on the IRGC and the Basij, a paramilitary force numbering in the hundreds of thousands. In any succession crisis, the security services are the most substantial and decisive force in the country. In other words, even after significant damage, the regime’s remaining structure could still be the strongest organised entity on the board.

That is why the key strategic issue is not simply “Does the regime fall?” It is “What fills the vacuum if it does not fall cleanly?” A collapse without a successor system could fuel minority ambitions, incite unrest in border regions, and, after an unstable interregnum, still result in some form of military takeover. Even outcomes short of full collapse are likely to trigger increased repression, dangerous miscalculations, and wider regional instability.

Do not mistake Iran for a laboratory specimen that can be neatly de-fanged from the air and then left to settle itself. It is a large, multi-ethnic state whose most sensitive fault lines run across its periphery. Those minority regions have long-standing grievances, and Kurdish and Balochi areas in particular have repeatedly borne the brunt of repression and securitisation. A wounded centre plus armed borderlands is a recipe for fragmentation.

The periphery is no longer merely theoretical. Azerbaijan reports that Iranian drones crossed the border and injured four people in Nakhchivan (see the moment of impact, below), and Baku is now evacuating its diplomats from Tehran and Tabriz.

Turkey states that NATO air defences shot down an Iranian ballistic missile heading into Turkish airspace, a serious enough incident to trigger alliance alarm even if Article 5 is not invoked. Pakistan, meanwhile, is balancing between domestic pro-Iran pressure and its relationship with Washington, while its western frontier remains unstable due to Balochi militancy. Reports yesterday suggested Pakistani divisions are moving to the border region. The danger is that war in Iran ceases to be solely about Iran and begins to resemble a struggle over Iran’s borders.

That does not necessarily mean all of Iran’s neighbours actively want Balkanisation. In fact, aside from Israel, many of Iran’s neighbours preferred the devil they knew to a new round of regional chaos. That is almost beside the point. States do not need to want fragmentation to intervene once it begins. If Kurdish militias move, Turkey reacts. If Azeri areas destabilise, Baku acquires a direct stake. If Balochi militancy spreads, Pakistan is involved whether it likes it or not. Washington is hardly helping matters: Trump is openly encouraging a Kurdish offensive, and US efforts to weaponise Iran’s ethnic diversity are likely to backfire.

Even worse, the anti-regime camp is not united enough to take on a state of this size and complexity. There have been visible tensions between Reza Pahlavi and the coalition of Kurdish dissident groups, revealing the kind of fracture that matters most in a post-regime scenario: not just who opposes the clerics, but what sort of Iran they actually desire afterwards.

An outsider needs a coalition, territory, funding, legitimacy, and weapons. An insider may have the machinery of rule, but you are not getting a new Iran; rather, a modified regime under temporary American sponsorship. Trump himself has drawn a parallel to Venezuela. That might work in America’s backyard, but it is a recipe for disaster in the Middle East due to the competing tensions discussed above.

The worst-case scenario is straightforward to outline. The old regime persists in a diminished form. It loses strategic power but remains the most unified domestic force. Border regions begin to intensify tensions. Foreign patrons support their preferred actors. The regime, or a military successor drawn from its security apparatus, responds as it always does: with arrests, executions, checkpoints, and widespread repression. We saw exactly that pattern after the June 2025 war, when authorities quickly shifted to a domestic crackdown, especially in Kurdish areas. In this context, Iranians are not liberated. They are caught between a broken state and a growing number of armed challengers: arguably a worse situation than before the war. “Help is coming”, indeed.

And then there is the bill. The Strait of Hormuz handles roughly one-fifth of global oil consumption and about one-fifth of global LNG trade. It transported roughly 20 million barrels a day in 2025, and bypass options are limited. This week, shipping through Hormuz has nearly come to a halt, Brent has risen about 20% this week, Middle East-to-China VLCC rates have surged above $423,000 a day, war-risk premiums have increased from approximately 0.2% to as much as 1% of ship value, and Asia’s bunker-fuel market has been squeezed so tightly that high-sulphur fuel prices in Singapore have increased by more than 40%. The world runs on fossil fuels. It does not take an economist to understand what will happen when 20% of the global fossil fuel supply suddenly stops.

Just today, Qatar’s energy minister suggested that this war could “bring down the economies of the world”. He suggested it will take Qatar “weeks to months” to return to normal levels of delivery, creating a bidding war for the natural gas currently on the market – a huge win for Russia, amongst other catastrophes.

The economic transmission mechanism is quite evident: investors are already warning of a fresh inflation shock, the EBRD says the conflict threatens growth and could complicate monetary policy, and the White House is now urging defence companies to increase production as the Pentagon considers roughly $50 billion in additional spending to replenish weapons stocks. This is before the secondary effects impact freight, air travel, food prices, and household budgets.

This is why the war risks falling between two stools. It is no longer just a narrow strike meant to punish or deter: the enemy always has a say, and Iran has caused enough damage to energy supply mechanisms to seriously harm the global economy. We have not seen any concrete plan for political transition, stabilisation, or reconstruction so far. The war has destroyed enough to upset the old balance of power, but not enough to establish a better one. It creates a vacuum without honestly recognising that a vacuum has been created. Washington has few reliable relationships with Iran, limited skill in managing outcomes there, and a long history of misjudging the country’s politics. That is not a solid foundation for remaking a state of nearly ninety million people.

To be fair, there is a more hopeful scenario, which is not entirely unlikely: the air campaign could prompt simultaneous uprisings on Iran’s borders, induce multiple defections within the security forces, and open the way for a widely accepted national leader or coalition to unite the country before the regime’s core can regroup. In that scenario, the centre dissolves more quickly than the rump can stabilise, the coercive machinery loses the will to act, and what initially appears as fragmentation eventually becomes the first stage of regime collapse.

That outcome is not ruled out; Kurdish groups are already discussing offensive actions openly, and Washington is clearly considering post-regime scenarios, but the surrounding complexity still makes it seem less likely than its supporters believe. External actors would intervene, the opposition remains visibly divided, and serious analysis indicates that a sudden collapse without a successor system is just as likely to lead to an unstable interregnum or military takeover as to a smooth political transition.

So yes: there may never have been a genuinely good option. A regime with Iran’s missile arsenal, opaque nuclear posture, and record of repression was always going to force some terrible choices, but strategy is not judged against utopia. It is judged against plausible consequences, and the most plausible ones here are grim: a military rump state, a proxy struggle across Iran’s periphery, a shattered economy across the region and the world, and an Iranian population told this is liberation when, in practice, it might amount to betrayal. This is not “help is coming.” It is the possibility of state destruction without settlement. As a matter of statecraft, this war may end up being an extraordinary act of irresponsibility.

