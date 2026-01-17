An in-depth long report examining the strategic factors, military options and risks of US strikes on Iran

Earlier this week, a flurry of US military aircraft took off from Gulf bases and flew towards Iranian airspace, sparking regional panic and a spike in tensions. With no US aircraft carriers present in the Middle East to launch a full-scale strike, these Gulf-based flights seemed to be a calculated probe rather than the start of open war. Iran’s response was telling. Tehran abruptly closed its airspace to commercial flights for nearly 5 hours as a precautionary measure, then reopened after it became clear no attack was imminent. This sudden airspace shutdown forced airlines to scramble, diverting routes and underscoring just how seriously Iran took the sight of American planes near its borders. No missiles were fired and no bombs dropped during the encounter; it was a high-stakes game of chicken in the skies rather than an actual strike, but it allowed Washington to monitor how Iran’s air defences lit up and how Iranian leadership reacted under threat (for example, whether key officials fled to bunkers or stayed put. This would be critical intelligence in gauging Tehran’s confidence and command-and-control resilience).

The aircraft involved included B-52 Stratofortress strategic bombers and KC-135 aerial refuelling tankers operating out of Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. The use of long-range bombers and tankers rather than carrier-launched fighter jets underscores how the Pentagon is compensating for the unusual absence of a carrier strike group in the Persian Gulf. Right now, not a single US Navy carrier strike group is deployed to the Fifth Fleet’s area of responsibility (which covers the Gulf and surrounding waters), a rare gap after decades of near-continuous carrier presence. This carrier vacuum is reshaping American options and deterrence posture: instead of having a floating airbase on Iran’s doorstep, the US must rely on land bases and assets that are politically and physically more vulnerable. Host nations must agree to their use, and they sit within range of Iran’s growing missile arsenal.

B-52 bomber (US Central Command)

The flights near Iran’s border thus served as both a show of force and a reconnaissance of Iran’s reactions, undertaken with limited forward-deployed resources. The Trump administration gives the impression that a US attack is imminent as part of a deliberate strategy of unpredictability. Sending bombers towards Iran’s airspace might have been part of this mind game to keep Tehran guessing, while also testing and observing Iran’s air defence network and readiness in real time, all without actually firing a shot.

What initially appeared to be the start of an airstrike was more likely a tactical feint, a probe of Iran’s integrated air defences and command response. US commanders could analyse how quickly Iranian radar sites powered up, which anti-aircraft batteries went on alert, and whether Iran’s ageing fighter jets scrambled to intercept. The aim would be to identify gaps or patterns in Iran’s defence coverage and observe how the Iranian regime’s leaders respond under pressure. In Tehran, there were reports of increased military readiness, and Iran’s armed forces claimed they were “fully prepared for any scenario”, closely monitoring US movements and ready to respond if an attack occurred. For Washington, this kind of information is invaluable in planning any future strike as it essentially maps the opponent’s nervous system.

American aircraft returned to base in Qatar after their high-speed cat-and-mouse sortie, and by morning, the immediate crisis seemed to subside. US personnel who had been temporarily evacuated from Al Udeid during the scare were allowed to return as the base lowered its alert level. Iran, too, cautiously reopened its skies to civilian flights once it judged the danger had passed. President Trump, who, let us remember, had only a day earlier warned of “very strong action” if Iran carried out mass executions of protesters, adopted a more patient tone by Thursday, suggesting he would “wait and see” since he had been told Iran’s crackdown was easing for now. Both sides stepped back from the brink after this tense night, at least temporarily, but it remains a tentative pause. Larger US forces, including naval power, are reportedly now heading towards the region, and the world is left wondering if actual airstrikes are still on the table once those reinforcements arrive.