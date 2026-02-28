Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donna Jenkins's avatar
Donna Jenkins
2d

Sending this to my son. Generation social media who is now convinced WW3 will start today. I told him this has to happen. I said 'sit down, watch history unfold and learn how an evil regime should be dealt with' and as you're doing so, read this piece by Andrew Fox who will explain it much better than I can. And then tell your friends.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Mike Ashley's avatar
Mike Ashley
2d

Yet again Andrew a super constructive commentary.....thanks.......I've never been much good at praying - preferring action and intrumental assistance - but as things are I might try a prayer or three. Not only for Israel my first priority but for all the good people caught up in these diabolical events. Swift victory please.

Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andrew Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture