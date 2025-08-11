Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
1h

The Nazi Hanas supporters which now includes most of the governments of the West dont believe there are ANY legitimate targets by Israel. Not even the Hezbollah operatives about who the AP published a sob story. As for Israel, Al Jazeera should have been shut down long ago and Hamas operatives in Qatar targeted. When will Israel ever fight the real war and fight to win? If not now when?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rebekah Lee's avatar
Rebekah Lee
5m

Excellent post Andrew. This is spot on.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andrew Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture