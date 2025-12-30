Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jake Murray's avatar
Jake Murray
1d

If the Iranian regime fell it would change everything.

We must hope that, if it does, the power vacuum does not plunge the country into protracted chaos or civil war, but that someone will step in to create order & calm relatively quickly. We know there is huge dissent now, including in the ranks of the IRGC. We must hope someone has a plan.

Here’s hoping for a better future for the Iranian people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gary Friedman's avatar
Gary Friedman
1d

Thank you Andrew, I'm enjoying reading your posts! Having lived in Iran much of the 1970s, I would offer the following thoughts. Protests about economic challenges are far from what occurred in 1979. The numbers of Iranians with disappeared family/friends by SAVAK merged with preexisting political & cleric internal dissent. Mass Iranian rage became focused upon the Shah himself. Once lymphoma necessitated the Shah's exit through Egypt to the US, the "snowball effect" was unstoppable. President Carter & US Embassy-based advisors' miscalculations facilitated convergence upon the US Embassy--permanent enmity for the Shah, the US, and the Israeli contingent in Tehran solidified. Only Iranians in Iran know the "crowd's temperature" and the presence or absence of momentum on the ground. Without IRGC defections, the higher probability is citizens will be hunted, imprisoned, & slaughtered. Iran's people have no "grand unifier" and haven't the materiel to overcome the IRGC. IRGC defections are more likely to occur regionally--Tehran or Tabriz or Mashhad or Ahvaz or Isfahan individually, but not simultaneously. Fragmentation of Iran into autonomous regions driven by locally-revered Iranian leaders -- Kurdish, Azeri, Bakhtiari, Baluchi, OR Shi'a. The 1+ decade fragmentation process (see Iraq, former USSR east & west of the Caspian Sea) is feasible. Given US & Israeli ground and air capabilities are present in Iraqi Kurdistan, my expectation is northwestern Iran will fragment first in close proximity to the next wave of USAF & IAF sorties. Let me know your thoughts. Wishing you a productive and healthy 2026, Gary

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Andrew Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture