In the information front of the Gaza war, the fatality data provided by the Hamas-run Ministry of Health (MoH) has been uncritically repeated by journalists, NGOs and even policymakers across the West. But this data is inherently unreliable. Not only does it deliberately not distinguish between civilians and combatants, but it is unverified and emanates from a terror group with a history of manipulating casualty data for propaganda purposes in past wars.

Specifically, the fatality list published by the MoH, which purports to document individual Gazans killed by IDF munitions (including the name, age, sex and Israeli-approved ID number for each entry), is susceptible to manifold inaccuracies and distortions, including:

Omitted combatants (mostly men of fighting age): as seen in past wars, due to both deliberate concealment by Hamas and the discouragement of Gazans to publicise the deaths of combatants. Additionally, some combatant bodies are likely located in difficult-to-reach locations, such as tunnels.

Inclusion of some natural/non-violent deaths. Note that the MoH has not reported the number of non-violent deaths in Gaza since October 7 (which has probably increased compared to pre-war death rates) despite the MoH saying it intended to release this data by the end of 2024.

Inclusion of Hamas/PIJ-caused deaths: from rocket misfire (up to 20% of Palestinian rockets misfire and land in Gaza - as of June 2025, 10,100 rockets had crossed into Israeli territory from Gaza since October 7) and other forms of misfire, and IEDs, as well as executions and killings of other Gazans.

Inclusion of deaths related to Gazan criminal killings and inter-faction conflict: note that 36% of civilian deaths in the Iraq Body Count database for the 2003-2005 period were attributed to local criminal actions or inter-ethnic violence – the latter doesn’t apply in Gaza. Still, criminal and inter-faction killings have probably increased significantly due to the breakdown of law and order.

Omitted civilians: due to bodies of missing persons (who haven’t been reported to the MoH via the online notification system, or who have but are excluded from the list) hidden under rubble, as well as deaths otherwise not processed by Gaza’s morgue system. However, omitted civilians are probably a small proportion of deaths. The MoH has said only 1,309 bodies were recovered from rubble or remote areas over 7 months between January 19 and August 21 2025 including the ceasefire period (albeit under conditions of limited resources and access), and as of 18 July 2025, the Hamas Government Media Office (its propaganda arm) claimed only 9,500 “Missing persons, including martyrs who are still under the rubble, and others whose fate remains unknown”. While the MoH recently claimed 9,600 are reported missing, and of these 6,000 allegedly trapped under rubble and 3,600 others missing (alive or dead). And the MoH list already includes an unknown number of entries from “family-notifications” for people missing but presumed dead. Therefore, the number of civilians missing from the MoH’s fatality list is probably a small proportion of the overall death toll.

Inclusion of fictitious deaths of Gazans who are alive (located within or outside of Gaza) or who never existed (the latter is unlikely to be significant in number, as each entry in the list includes a seemingly valid Israeli-approved ID number).

Estimating these inaccuracies and distortions entails significant uncertainty. But we can test the plausibility of some mortality estimates based on their consistency with other data points reported by the MoH and our knowledge of the conditions on the ground in Gaza.

One widespread claim - promoted using highly dubious studies - is that the MoH’s fatality list excludes vast numbers of civilians killed by the IDF, owing to bodies of missing persons hidden under rubble who have not been reported via the MoH’s online notification system, implying the true death toll is vastly higher than that reported by the MoH (which was 64,232 deaths as of 3 September 2025). As cited above, the limited evidence that is available doesn’t support this claim. And the injury-to-death ratio (“IDR”) offers another tool with which to test it.

Injury-to-death ratio

The injury-to-death ratio is simply the number of injuries divided by the number of deaths. A 4:1 IDR would mean that for every one person killed, four are injured (i.e. a 20% mortality rate among the wounded). It varies by weapon type and grade, operating environment, location setting, demographics, and access to treatment. In conflicts involving explosive weapons with wide area effects in urban areas, IDRs tend to be relatively high. Civilians hit by shrapnel or debris often survive, and modern explosive munitions are more likely to injure than kill outright in many cases. The reported IDR is also affected by the completeness of injury-recording relative to deaths, which varies from conflict to conflict and by data source. For example, media reports tend to undercount injuries relative to deaths, especially in high-intensity war zones with weaker media access and/or less newsworthiness ascribed to injuries.

Some may argue that injuries are undercounted by the MoH. But while the MoH’s injury data probably misses some injuries (possibly more injuries than it erroneously includes, like non-IDF-caused injuries, and double or triple-counting of patients as they move among facilities), unlike fatalities injuries are not susceptible to under-counting due to bodies of unreported missing persons concealed under rubble. The MoH purports to record injuries systematically (including minor injuries) instead of relying solely on media reports, and since April 2025 the MoH has enabled Gazans to report injuries via an online form.

For the Iraq war, data covering the 2003–2005 period from Iraq Body Count (based on media reports, which generally tend to undercount injuries) yielded a civilian IDR of around 3:1 for explosive weapons with wide area effects. By comparison, for small arms only the IDR was 1.2:1, and for incidents involving both explosives and small arms (reflecting protracted or high-intensity battles) the IDR was 4:1. For the Russia-Ukraine war, according to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, IDRs have been 2.8:1 on average for explosive weapons with wide area effects (and this is also likely an under-estimate given the HRMMU’s methodological constraints for recording casualties, especially amid mass flight of Ukrainian civilians). Even in past Gaza wars (when Israel was similarly falsely accused of systematically targeting civilians and “crimes against humanity”), the IDR for all casualties according to the Hamas-run MoH was 4:1 to 5:1, or higher.

See this table for detailed IDR metrics for the current Gaza war and other wars (including past Gaza wars):

Now let’s compare these figures to the data reported by the MoH for the current Gaza war. On 29 August 2025, for the first time since 6 November 2023, the MoH reported total cumulative injuries since the start of the war separately for each demographic (men, women, children, and the elderly), and again on 4 September 2025. Prior to this, since 6 November 2023, the MoH had only reported cumulative injury figures covering the entire duration of the war for children (aged 0-17). It had sporadically released various data points for other demographics, but these didn’t encompass total cumulative injuries since the start of the war. Excluding the 17,244 injuries and 2,356 deaths attributed to people ‘trying to access aid’ since 27 May 2025 (which I’ve assumed follow the same demographic proportions as the mortality data for this group reported by the MoH as of 28 June 2025), the IDRs covering cumulative casualties since the start of the war are: 2.1:1, 2.2:1, 2.4:1 and 2.6:1 for children, women, the elderly and men, respectively.

As we can see from the data for other wars, the MoH-derived IDRs of 2.2:1 and 2.1:1 for women and children are low for Gaza, one of the most densely populated urban territories on Earth, where Israeli strikes involve explosive munitions with wide-area effects and injuries are systematically recorded (even if incompletely). Even an IDR of 3:5.1 for women (with the children IDR somewhat below women) would be conservative. In other words, the number of deaths of women and children reported by the MoH is high relative to the number of injuries they report, which is further evidence against the claim that the MoH is significantly under-counting civilian deaths, and is actually more consistent with civilian deaths being inflated (which would not be unprecedented for the MoH). Even assuming the MoH has missed a large number of injuries, if the true IDR for women were 3:5.1, then for the women's death count to be accurate, the MoH would need to be under-counting injuries by 35-40%, and by even more if the MoH were under-counting deaths.

Moreover, an anomaly seems to emerge when comparing IDRs across demographics. The IDR for men at 2.6:1 is higher than the IDRs for other demographics. This is doubtful as a large proportion of casualties among men (being combatants and those believed to be combatants) are targeted directly by the IDF with asymmetrical lethal force and killed outright, which should result in a lower IDR (a higher injury-fatality rate) for men as a whole compared to women, children and the elderly. This is consistent with the MoH simultaneously under-reporting combatant (and therefore men) deaths relative to civilians. Indeed, this would be consistent with the MoH’s past practice of concealing combatant deaths, which the Gazan population were also instructed to do by Hamas. In 2014, Hamas explicitly instructed Gazans via social media not to publicise “information and pictures of fatalities of the resistance”, and, as even Haaretz reported in September 2024, there is a widespread code of censorship and silence around combatant deaths in Gaza (though not always adhered to). And it would also be consistent with the fact that bodies of combatants are more likely to be in difficult-to-reach locations than civilians.

The IDR analysis also undercuts one of the more daring activist assertions: that Hamas is vastly under-reporting deaths by 30% or 40% or more. A widely-cited study by Spagat et al., based on a survey of 2,000 Gazan households, claimed that the true number of violent deaths in Gaza by early January 2025 was 75,170, a full 65% higher than the MoH’s ~45,600 figure at the time (i.e. a 40% undercount). By demographic, this breaks down as 120% higher for women, 61% higher for children, 18% lower for the elderly, and 61% higher for men.

The study has numerous major flaws, as explained in detail by Mark Zlochin in this post. And from an IDR perspective, its claims fail even basic sanity checks. Even if we take the MoH’s retroactively revised death figure of ~49,200 deaths as at 31 December 2024, instead of the ~45,600 figure (which puts Spagat’s death figures 53% above the MoH’s count, instead of 65%), if Spagat’s death figures are accurate (i.e. if the true death toll as of 3 September 2025 were 53% higher than the MoH’s count in total, while applying Spagat’s under/over-count estimates for each demographic), the IDR (using the MoH’s injury figures) for children, women, the elderly and men drops to 1.4:1, 1.1:1, 3.1:1, and 1.7:1, respectively. For children and women, IDRs of 1.4:1 and 1.1:1 are extremely low (suggesting deaths are implausibly high). And comparing the IDRs across demographics reveals internal inconsistencies: the IDR for children at 1.4:1 (which is after increasing deaths by 49% vs the MoH figure) is higher than the IDR for women at 1.1:1 (after increasing deaths by 104% vs the MoH figure), which is questionable as young children are more physiologically vulnerable than adults which tends to translate to a higher injury-mortality rate (a lower IDR).

Furthermore, the IDR for men at 1.7:1 is higher than the IDR for women and children at 1.26:1 (and as explained, this is unexpected given the targeting of combatant men by the IDF). And the IDR for the elderly at 3.1:1 is significantly higher than those of other demographics (when the elderly, like children, face a high injury-mortality rate). And to attribute the low IDR under Spagat et al’s mortality estimates to under-counting of injuries by the MoH stretches credulity: even a true IDR of 3:1 for women (which is conservative) would imply the MoH is under-counting injuries by ~65%, and an IDR of 3.5:1 would imply a ~70% under-count of injuries.

Simply put, you cannot inflate deaths by 53% (let alone 65%) without tearing the IDR to shreds. In fact, the IDRs based on deaths and injuries reported by the MoH are already low without assuming deaths are under-counted.

So the injury-to-death ratio dynamic, based on the MoH’s own data, only adds to the evidence against the Hamas-run Ministry of Health significantly under-counting civilian traumatic deaths in Gaza, and is more consistent with civilian deaths being inflated and combatant deaths under-counted.