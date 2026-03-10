Andrew Fox

Gary Steven Friedman's avatar
Gary Steven Friedman
9h

Thank you for this insightful post and the commenters’ comments are inspired. One additional point: the absence of a coherent, coordinated Iranian diaspora and internal peoples of Iran is self-evident. Unless and until an Iranian government in exile is recognizable AND there is a visible and active resistance (mass protests are NOT active resistance) within the majority of the western Iranian provinces, the IRGC will continue to torture and imprison and massacre at will. The help that the United States and Israel have delivered has not achieved a necessary and sufficient Iranian internal and diaspora response. This is painful to witness beyond words. Gary

Donna Jenkins's avatar
Donna Jenkins
8h

Another comprehensive analysis. Thank you. DJT greatly confused me last night. How can an unarmed population 'rise up' His initial call for people to come to the streets and help will be there and it wasn't, is a betrayal. They were brutally gunned down for nothing it would seem. And what will happen to them now if DJT decides it's over and done? I think we all know and I'm filled with horror for them.

