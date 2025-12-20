Hi all,

Now, onto this week's conflict round-up. This week, the spotlight is on the security challenges of Latin America, and how the Trump administration's new National Security Strategy will have an impact.

Venezuela

Venezuela’s complex crisis has worsened over the past two weeks. The country continues to face economic collapse and a humanitarian emergency, with inflation remaining high and more than 8 million Venezuelans fleeing abroad. President Nicolás Maduro stays in power despite international isolation and widespread internal discontent.

At the same time, Washington has significantly increased pressure on Caracas. US President Donald Trump has deployed the largest US military force to the Caribbean since the Cuban Missile Crisis, with 15,000 troops and an aircraft carrier group now near Venezuela. After months of contentious US air and naval strikes on suspected drug-smuggling vessels – which have caused over 80 deaths – Trump indicated a potential next step: he declared Venezuelan airspace “closed”. He warned that land operations against criminal groups in Venezuela could start “very soon”. In a groundbreaking move on 15th December, he signed an executive order designating fentanyl as a “weapon of mass destruction”, authorising the Pentagon and intelligence agencies to target Latin American cartels as if in a state of war.

Trump’s firm stance explicitly holds Maduro’s government (undeniably an oil sanctions-busting, narco-terrorist regime) responsible for US-bound drug trafficking. However, this does not match reality; some drugs reach the US from Venezuela, but it is a drop in the ocean compared to the Mexican fentanyl-smuggling route. Trump has repeatedly threatened military strikes on Venezuelan territory, asserting that Venezuela’s oil wealth (nationalised in 1976, costing US oil firms some $5bn in investments) funds crime and even hinting that US forces might intervene to remove Maduro.

Caracas has condemned these as “colonialist” threats. Venezuela’s vice president denounced Trump’s rhetoric as a breach of international law and pledged to raise it at the UN. Brazil and Mexico (both led by left-leaning presidents) have called for restraint and offered to mediate. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum urged the United Nations to intervene “to prevent any bloodshed” and proposed Mexico as a venue for US-Venezuela negotiations. Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva similarly voiced concern over Trump’s “threats”. Sheinbaum told reporters that Lula offered to facilitate dialogue between Washington and Caracas, insisting “the power of the word can outweigh the power of the gun”. The UN Secretary-General echoed these appeals, urging immediate de-escalation and respect for the UN Charter. However, so far, Washington has shown little indication of retreating; bipartisan hawks in the US regard Venezuela’s regime as a security threat, even as critics (and a Reuters/Ipsos poll) question the legality and wisdom of Trump’s kinetic campaign.

Meanwhile, a dangerous border standoff with Guyana continues to simmer. Maduro has renewed Venezuela’s long-standing claim to Guyana’s Essequibo region (an oil-rich area including two-thirds of Guyana) in an apparent attempt to boost nationalism. After a controversial Venezuelan referendum in December 2023 approved annexing Essequibo, tensions escalated: Guyana placed its military on high alert and accused Maduro of defying ICJ orders to maintain the status quo.

Over the past two years, Caracas has taken provocative actions, including discussions about establishing a “Guyana Esequiba” state, heightening fears of conflict. In response, the United States has strongly supported Guyana’s sovereignty, pledging to “stand shoulder to shoulder” with Georgetown. Washington is now bolstering Guyana’s defences with unprecedented assistance: US officials confirmed plans this month to help Guyana acquire new aircraft, helicopters, military drones, and even long-range radar for the first time. American military advisers and surveillance aircraft have already been deployed to support Guyana’s small armed forces. US National Security Council officials stated that the aim is to enable Guyana to “defend its territorial integrity against any possible threats,” serving as a clear warning to Venezuela.

Maduro’s government, for its part, has conducted military exercises near the border and increased fiery rhetoric in recent years, at one point calling Guyana’s president a “Caribbean Zelensky” for aligning with the US. Still, outright war is unlikely; Maduro’s sabre-rattling was widely viewed as posturing ahead of Venezuela’s 2024 presidential election and 2025 parliamentary and regional elections (boycotted by the opposition and won by Maduro in a landslide), aimed at diverting attention from domestic issues. The dispute remains before the International Court of Justice, but diplomatic channels are strained.

Russia and China have supported Venezuela’s position to different extents: Moscow strongly condemned Washington’s “piracy” after the US seized a Venezuelan oil tanker on 10th December, and President Putin personally called Maduro to pledge expanded bilateral ties and support. Beijing, for its part, publicly opposed Trump’s tanker blockade as “unilateral bullying” and backed Venezuela’s call for an emergency UN Security Council session. However, China (which buys 80% of Venezuela’s sanctioned oil) has made no concrete aid commitments beyond diplomatic support.

Near-term outlook: unless there is a last-minute diplomatic breakthrough, Venezuela is likely to remain in a state of high tension with both its neighbours and the US as the new year begins. All parties are openly preparing for worst-case scenarios, even as behind-the-scenes efforts attempt to prevent a confrontation.

Colombia

In Colombia, hopes for peace with the ELN guerrillas hang in the balance. Ejército de Liberación Nacional (National Liberation Army) is a far-left terrorist organisation with a significant presence in both Venezuela and Colombia. An ELN smuggling boat was struck by the US on 17th October, as part of their escalation in the Caribbean.

Leftist President Gustavo Petro was elected in 2022 on a promise of “total peace”. He made significant early progress with the ELN, but the process faltered badly this year. In January, Petro suspended peace talks with the ELN after a brutal turf war erupted between the ELN and a FARC dissident faction in the northeast, leaving over 100 dead and displacing around 55,000 people. A six-month ceasefire had already expired, and violence surged: the ELN and rival ex-FARC mafias clashed over cocaine-producing territories, while the army struggled to contain the fighting. Guerrilla-related bloodshed has persisted in remote regions, including ambushes, kidnappings, and battles for control of drug routes, highlighting the ongoing humanitarian toll of the conflict.

Despite this, there are glimpses of hope that formal negotiations might be renewed. On 10th December, the ELN’s senior commander, Eliécer Chamorro (alias “Antonio García”), told Reuters that his group is willing to restart talks with Petro’s government (or even with Colombia’s next administration) provided previous agreements are honoured. “It cannot be a clean slate,” García cautioned, emphasising that commitments on civil society participation and humanitarian relief made in earlier rounds must be upheld.

President Petro has also extended an olive branch, declaring in late October that “it’s time to restart contacts” and directly urging the ELN, “Brothers and sisters… make peace now.” Significant obstacles remain – disarmament and ceasefire terms were never settled, and the ELN’s decentralised command has often disrupted past agreements. Nonetheless, with Colombia entering a new election cycle (a presidential vote is due in May 2026), there is mounting pressure to either secure a peace deal or prepare for potential setbacks if Petro’s successor is less conciliatory.

The government has also pursued parallel peace efforts: just last week Bogotá reached a preliminary agreement with the influential Clan del Golfo crime gang (who signed a ‘Commitment to Peace’ in Doha two weeks ago, and were designated by the US as a terrorist group just three days ago), which agreed to concentrate its fighters into designated zones from March 2026 as part of the disarmament process. This indicates Petro is racing to reinforce elements of his “Total Peace” agenda before campaign politics take over the process.

Even as peace negotiations falter, armed violence continues in parts of Colombia, and tensions with Washington have intensified. The ELN, which has around 5,800 fighters and is accused of significant involvement in the drug trade, recently launched an “armed strike” in response to US actions in the region. In a communiqué on 13th December, the ELN instructed civilians in its stronghold areas to remain confined for 72 hours while the rebels carried out “military exercises” to protest Trump’s “imperialist intervention” threats. This followed President Trump’s explicit warning that Colombia’s Petro could “be next” if he does not reduce the country’s cocaine production: “He better wise up, or he’ll be next… I hope he’s listening,” Trump told reporters, accusing Colombia of flooding the US with drugs.

Such rhetoric is unprecedented in recent US-Colombia relations. The once-close allies have seen their relationship deteriorate sharply since Trump’s return to office. Petro (Colombia’s first leftist president) has criticised Trump’s approach, describing him as “rude and ignorant,” and condemning the “extrajudicial executions” of nearly 90 people by US forces in alleged drug boat strikes. He has also condemned the US military build-up near Venezuela, which Petro (accurately, in my opinion) views as a regime-change manoeuvre disguised as anti-narcotics operations.

The Trump administration, in turn, has targeted Colombia with a tough anti-drug strategy: it removed Colombia from the list of US allies in the drug war. It even implicitly accused Petro’s government of narco-trafficking, imposing sanctions on individuals close to his circle. Washington’s punitive stance was highlighted by Trump’s remark that Petro “could have some big problems” if he does not comply.

In this tense climate, the Colombian Defence Ministry dismissed the ELN’s recent lockdown as “criminal coercion” and pledged to deploy troops “in every mountain, every jungle, every river” to protect civilians. Petro himself criticised the ELN for its strike, arguing that the rebels were “not protesting against Trump, but in favour of the drug traffickers who control you.”

Outlook: Colombia faces a sensitive period. Over the next few months, negotiations with ELN might reopen with international guarantors such as Cuba, Norway, and potentially Brazil playing a role. However, there could also be flare-ups of violence. US pressure introduces further complexity, as Petro must balance asserting national sovereignty with avoiding conflicts with Washington. The path to peace will likely be intertwined with Colombia’s electoral politics and the ELN’s response to both the peace efforts and the electoral process. Trump’s threats will be vital in shaping the country’s security in the near future.

Mexico

Mexico continues to grapple with relentless cartel violence, even as its security strategy becomes more militarised and increasingly aligned with US demands. Across the country, powerful drug cartels and splinter groups clash with each other and Mexican authorities, contributing to one of the highest homicide rates worldwide. Recent weeks have seen brutal incidents highlighting the disorder: cartel gunmen have ambushed police convoys, and assassins have even struck in the capital. In May, two aides to Mexico City’s mayor were apparently targeted by gangs and shot in broad daylight in an incident that shocked a city usually protected from such violence.

Years of government crackdowns have fractured some cartels but have also led to the emergence of more minor, often more violent rival factions. Extortion and kidnappings continue to be widespread in many regions. Amid public frustration, calls for tough measures have grown louder. Youth-led protests have arisen calling for an end to corruption and cartel impunity, reflecting Mexicans’ desperation for peace and justice after decades of bloodshed. President Claudia Sheinbaum, who assumed office a year ago, has pledged to restore order but insists on defending Mexican sovereignty. She has categorically rejected any US military intervention on Mexican soil, responding to Trump’s repeated threats by declaring, “It’s not going to happen. We don’t want intervention by any foreign government.”

Instead, Mexico has intensified its efforts to militarise its security forces. Sheinbaum, like her predecessor, relies heavily on the armed forces and the National Guard to combat cartels and manage migration. In February, she deployed 10,000 National Guard troops to Mexico’s northern border to meet Trump’s demands for stricter migration and drug enforcement. Her government has also taken the unprecedented step of allowing US security agencies limited access to operate inside Mexico, such as quietly permitting the CIA to fly surveillance drones over Mexican territory to target fentanyl labs and cartel leaders.

This level of cooperation was unimaginable a few years ago due to concerns over sovereignty. Still, Mexico’s leadership now seems to believe that some concessions are necessary to sustain a functional relationship with Washington. Sheinbaum’s approach is a careful balancing act: increasing collaboration with the US where politically possible, while publicly maintaining independence. Domestically, her administration has initiated high-profile operations against cartels, resulting in the capture or killing of several mid-level cartel leaders and the seizure of drug laboratories.

However, the overall impact has been limited. Violence has not significantly decreased, and certain areas (such as parts of Michoacán and Guerrero) remain essentially war zones patrolled by the army. Public trust in the government’s security approach remains low, as shown by Sheinbaum’s recent confrontation with a powerful billionaire over crime in Mexico City, which tested her political standing. Nonetheless, US officials acknowledge that Mexico is “more cooperative than ever” on security issues. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Congress in May that Mexico had “increased their security cooperation with us in ways that have been very productive,” emphasising joint efforts to curb the southbound flow of US weapons to cartels.

Meanwhile, Washington’s stance on Mexican cartels has reached an unprecedented level. The Trump administration has officially classified major Mexican cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organisations (FTOs), a move announced earlier this year that potentially authorises the US military to act against them. Trump has explicitly linked Mexico to the US opioid crisis, since Mexican gangs produce most illicit fentanyl. By calling fentanyl a WMD and referring to cartels as “terrorists,” Trump has widened the powers of US forces.

Legal experts question the legality of these actions, highlighting the lack of clear evidence or due process for those killed, and a significant portion of the American public opposes the campaign, including 1 in 5 Republicans. Nonetheless, Trump and his advisers have floated the idea of unilateral US strikes within Mexico to target cartel labs and leaders, a proposal that has caused diplomatic tension. “We know the addresses of every drug lord,” Trump boasted in November, deliberately refusing to specify whether he would seek Mexico’s permission before any military action. This rhetoric has generated deep resentment in Mexico, where memories of past US interventions remain bitter.

Yet, interestingly, Mexican public opinion is divided: a recent poll found just over half of Mexicans would support US authorities entering Mexico to fight cartels, highlighting how desperate many are for an end to the violence. About a third even favour US troops on Mexican soil to combat cartels. Residents’ quotes reflect this despair: “Let the Americans come, so this hell can finally end,” one Mexico City resident told the LA Times. Nonetheless, President Sheinbaum and Mexico’s political class publicly reject such notions, steadfastly supporting the mantra of “Abrazos, no balazos” (“hugs, not bullets”) where possible. In reality, Sheinbaum’s government has shown more willingness to use “balazos” (bullets) and cooperate with the US than her words suggest.

Near-term outlook: the US-Mexico security relationship is likely to become more intense. Trump’s firm stance may push Mexico to take further action against cartels (such as extraditions or joint operations) to avoid direct US intervention. Domestically, unless violence drops significantly, Sheinbaum could face growing public pressure to improve results or consider alternative approaches. With fentanyl flows and migration remaining key issues, Mexico’s security situation will continue to be a significant concern in US-Mexico relations in 2026.

Northern Triangle

In Central America’s Northern Triangle (El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala), the past year has been characterised by relentless crackdowns on crime and, in Guatemala’s case, a struggle to uphold democracy.

El Salvador’s populist president Nayib Bukele persists in his relentless war on gangs. Under a state of emergency in place since March 2022, Bukele’s government has detained over 70,000 suspected gang members and associates, filling newly built mega-prisons with inmates. Characterised by large-scale military operations in impoverished areas, warrantless raids, and broad detention of anyone believed to have gang links, this crackdown has significantly reduced homicides and extortion.

El Salvador’s murder rate is now at its lowest in decades (in some months, nearly zero), a remarkable shift from its former “murder capital” reputation. This security improvement has made Bukele one of the most popular leaders in Latin America despite intense criticism from human rights organisations. Organisations such as Amnesty International warn that Bukele’s policies have “triggered a spike in abuses and deaths” in custody and pose “everyone in danger” of arbitrary arrest. There are numerous reports of innocent people being detained, overcrowded cells, violations of due process, and even torture.

Nonetheless, domestic opposition remains subdued. Many Salvadorans, weary of gang violence, support Bukele’s firm stance. In February 2025, he was re-elected in a controversial vote, winning over 80% of the vote (after his preferred courts cleared the way for a consecutive term). Bolstered by this mandate, Bukele is intensifying his efforts: his government recently opened the large “Terrorism Confinement Centre” and has extended the emergency decree for the 21st time.

The short-term outlook indicates that El Salvador will continue its authoritarian-leaning security approach. While gang-related violence remains low, international observers voice concerns over the long-term effects of effectively suspending civil liberties. Nevertheless, Bukele aims for a greater role as a model, touting his crackdown as a blueprint for Latin America.

Honduras has begun to follow El Salvador’s example. Confronted with rising gang violence at home, President Xiomara Castro (a leftist who took office in 2022) announced her own “war” on street gangs. Since December 2022, Honduras has been under a partial state of emergency that temporarily suspends some constitutional rights in urban areas affected by gangs.

In June 2024, Castro’s government unveiled a sweeping new anti-crime strategy, which involves building a 20,000-inmate “megaprison” to incarcerate gang members and classifying maras (gangs) as terrorists subject to mass trials. Heavily armed soldiers now patrol Tegucigalpa and San Pedro Sula, and thousands of alleged extortionists have been detained. The measures mirror neighbouring El Salvador’s approach, which Castro explicitly cited as a source of inspiration.

Honduras is also pursuing legal reforms to enable the collective prosecution of gangs and impose harsher sentences. Early results have been mixed: extortion rates (a scourge that led to transport strikes last year) have reportedly decreased, and some neighbourhoods have seen a crime reduction. However, Honduras’s homicide rate (34 per 100,000 in 2022, among the highest in the world) remains alarmingly high, reducing to 25-31 per 100,000 in 2023-24.

As with El Salvador, human rights monitors are raising concerns. Amnesty International has warned that Honduras’s heavy-handed tactics could lead to serious abuses, citing numerous reports of police brutality and violations of due process. For Castro, who has faced criticism that her government was initially slow to address crime, this crackdown is also a strategic move to counter accusations of leniency towards criminals. Currently, Honduras’s security forces have gained extensive new powers, and the “state of exception” has been extended, with authorities claiming ongoing success.

Outlook: Honduras is expected to continue tightening control over gangs, similar to Bukele’s strategy. However, the real challenge will be whether these measures can sustainably decrease violence or if gangs will adapt and human rights costs become overwhelming.

Guatemala, by contrast, faces a crisis of democratic governance rather than a security collapse. The country has been engulfed in political turmoil since its 2023 elections, which saw anti-corruption reformer Bernardo Arévalo win the presidency in a landslide upset. His victory, running on the Semilla (Seed) Movement platform, signified a rejection of Guatemala’s entrenched corruption and provoked immediate backlash from the ruling elite.

However, the democratic crisis remains far from resolved. Throughout 2024 and into 2025, Arévalo’s anti-corruption agenda has been obstructed by a hostile Congress and legal attacks from entrenched interests. Corrupt politicians and their supporters within the judiciary have persistently attempted to undermine reforms by blocking Arévalo’s nominees, launching false investigations into reformist officials, and trying to remove prosecutorial immunity for those pursuing high-profile corruption cases.

Grassroots activists, including indigenous groups, have sustained street demonstrations to defend democracy, organising prolonged national strikes and road blockades to demand the resignation of corrupt officials. These ongoing protests signalled widespread public refusal to yield any land to what they call a mafia state.

Under this pressure, some cracks in the elite unity have emerged, but the fundamental showdown continues. Arévalo’s government has made some progress (proposing judicial reforms and re-engaging with international anti-corruption bodies), yet governance remains paralysed by the stand-off. The US has offered tepid support. Trump has not prioritised democracy promotion, although US diplomats quietly back Arévalo’s legitimacy and have sanctioned a few Guatemalan figures for corruption.

The near-term outlook: Guatemala’s fragile democracy hangs in the balance. Arévalo’s ability to implement reforms in 2026 will depend on whether he can withstand the ongoing assault from a kleptocratic power structure. The coming weeks could see key court rulings (for example, on the status of Semilla or on corruption cases) that may either strengthen Arévalo or provide his opponents with new tools to undermine him. The resilience of civil society and international watchdogs will remain essential in preventing a regression to full authoritarianism. For now, Guatemala’s crisis highlights a key regional theme: the struggle between reform and entrenched corruption, unfolding in a country that just a decade ago was a model for anti-graft efforts.

Regional & Global Dynamics

These conflicts at the national level are increasingly connected to broader regional and global trends. Under President Trump, US policy in Latin America has taken on a notably aggressive, interventionist approach, reviving hemispheric doctrines of the past. The White House’s recently released National Security Strategy devotes unprecedented attention to the Western Hemisphere, reaffirming the 19th-century Monroe Doctrine by stating that external (i.e., Chinese) interference in Latin America will not be tolerated.

Washington’s focus is on reasserting US dominance in the Western Hemisphere. This is a sharp shift from the Biden administration’s more cooperative approach. This strategy mainly depends on militarised solutions to regional problems: stopping drug flows (by force if necessary), controlling migration, and overthrowing authoritarian regimes in Venezuela and Cuba. US Southern Command has consequently been expanded, and Trump has shown a willingness to deploy troops and warships unilaterally in Latin American waters and airspace. Traditional diplomacy has often been pushed aside.

This US assertiveness has triggered pushback and diplomatic counter-moves in Latin America. Many governments in the region, even some aligned with the US on trade, feel uneasy about Trump’s heavy-handed tactics. The left-leaning leaders of Mexico and Brazil (Sheinbaum and Lula) have become voices of caution, as evidenced by their offer to mediate and prevent a US-Venezuela military clash. They represent a group of Latin American leaders advocating for “Latin American solutions to Latin American problems,” emphasising dialogue over intervention.

Brazil, in particular, has renewed its diplomatic efforts: President Lula has engaged with the Venezuela crisis, quietly offered to mediate in Colombia’s conflicts, and reactivated regional forums like UNASUR to promote South American unity. Similarly, the 15-nation Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has publicly supported Guyana’s territorial integrity against Venezuela and is working with Washington and the OAS to deter any aggression. At the United Nations, Latin American diplomats (including Mexico’s) successfully urged the Secretary-General to take up the Venezuela-Guyana border dispute, leading to calls for urgent Security Council discussions.

At the same time, Russia and China have been expanding their presence in the region, often in direct response to US actions. Russia has established itself as a key supporter of troubled regimes like Maduro’s Venezuela and Ortega’s Nicaragua.

In Venezuela, Russia supplies military equipment, supports the oil industry, and offers political backing. Moscow seized the opportunity presented by Trump’s stance on Venezuela to reaffirm its role: President Putin’s call to Maduro this month, expressing solidarity and pledging closer ties, was a clear signal that Russia regards Venezuela as a frontline in its geopolitical ambitions. There are reports (though not officially confirmed) that Russia may send additional military advisers or even establish a more permanent presence at Venezuelan bases under the guise of training, which would certainly escalate the stakes.

In the Caribbean, Russian warships have made port calls, such as in Cuba, to demonstrate support. Cuba, which is facing its own economic crisis, remains unpredictable. It denied rumours that it was discussing Maduro’s removal with US officials and instead strongly supported Venezuela and condemned US “imperialism”.

Meanwhile, China has been strengthening its interests through economic diplomacy and strategic engagement. China is now the largest trading partner for many South American nations and has invested heavily in infrastructure and mining projects. Beijing’s approach tends to be non-confrontational, but it made an exception by voicing support on the recent tanker blockade: the Chinese Foreign Ministry publicly endorsed Venezuela’s stance and urged the US to cease “unilateral bullying” tactics. China even supported Venezuela’s call for an emergency UN Security Council meeting on the issue.

However, Beijing has avoided providing military support. Instead, China’s influence is exercised through loans and technology transfers, such as helping Venezuela circumvent sanctions on oil sales or supplying surveillance equipment. Both Russia and China are undoubtedly exploiting Latin America’s resentment towards past US interventions to build goodwill; for instance, China has presented itself as a defender of “non-interference” and has offered to mediate disputes, such as the Guyana-Venezuela border issue, albeit quietly and without taking a firm stance on sovereignty.

A notable trend is the effort by certain middle powers and multilateral organisations to strengthen mediation roles. Norway and Cuba remain the official guarantors of the Colombia-ELN peace process (should it restart) and could facilitate dialogue between the US and Venezuela if hostilities escalate. The Organisation of American States (OAS), although weakened by internal divisions, passed a resolution earlier in the year calling for respect for Guatemala’s electoral outcome, thereby legitimising Arévalo’s presidency amid coup threats.

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and others are also quietly promoting economic initiatives to address some root causes of instability, such as funding employment programmes in Central America to reduce drivers of migration. Regarding the migration crisis, which links many of these conflicts, regional dialogues are ongoing. Mexico hosted talks with Central American countries and the US about managing migrant flows, as record numbers flee Venezuela, Haiti, and violence in Central America.

In the near term, the geopolitical landscape in Latin America is expected to become more tense. Trump’s hawkish stance may unite a clearer Latin American bloc on specific issues, as evidenced by the alignment of Mexico and Brazil. It could drive countries like Venezuela and Nicaragua further into Moscow and Beijing’s sphere of influence. Conversely, if US pressure shows some results (for example, if Maduro’s government seriously engages in negotiations or if Mexican cartels are disrupted), it might lead Washington to escalate its efforts.

A significant uncertainty surrounds US domestic politics. Congress is increasingly scrutinising Trump’s Latin America policy, with the House just this week narrowly rejecting resolutions that would have limited Trump’s authority to use military force against drug cartels and Venezuela. This may change after the US mid-term elections, but for now it suggests that Trump retains the freedom to follow his current approach. However, bipartisan concerns over legality and humanitarian impacts are growing. Internationally, Europe and others are watching closely. The EU has offered to facilitate dialogue on Venezuela, and Pope Francis has indicated that the Vatican is willing to mediate in conflicts such as Nicaragua’s or even the US-Venezuela standoff.

South and Central America’s conflict landscape as 2025 draws to a close is marked by escalating confrontations and significant diplomatic containment efforts. The region stands at a crossroads: it might either enter a new phase of proxy conflicts and authoritarian rule or find a way back to negotiation and reform. The coming weeks will be crucial, with focus on whether Venezuela and the US step away from the brink, whether Colombia’s peace effort can be revived, and whether popular pressures in countries like Peru, Guatemala, and Ecuador can be channelled for constructive change rather than chaos. The only certainty is that Latin America’s challenges are increasingly interconnected, with developments in one country resonating across borders in unprecedented ways. The stage is set for 2026 to be a decisive year for many simmering crises, with actions taken now through the end of 2025 likely to shape the region’s future course.