Weekly Conflict Summary - 29th November 2025

Gaza ceasefire under strain

In the Gaza Strip, the tenuous ceasefire exists in name only. Hamas regularly snipes at the IDF, which duly responds with force. NGOs and UN agencies are adamant that Israel is not sticking to the humanitarian aspects of the ceasefire by withholding aid, but in truth, neither side has adhered to every aspect of Phase I, which has degenerated into tit-for-tat. Despite this, the United States insists the ceasefire is “holding”, which is true in the sense that IDF manoeuvre operations are limited, focusing on holding the “yellow line” and conducting limited air strikes when targets present themselves. You can find my long detailed analyses of Phase II of the ceasefire deal here: Part One, Part Two, and Part Three.

Diplomatically, there have been efforts to reinforce the truce and address outstanding issues. Mediation by Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey helped negotiate the initial pause, and this work continues. However, the reconstruction conference planned for the end of November has been delayed due to concerns over the deteriorating security situation. It is suggested that Egyptian- and Jordanian-trained Palestinian local security forces may deploy imminently, but their capability and role remain unclear. Some limited US-led reconstruction may begin in Rafah soon, but this faces international opposition due to the inferred “Berlinisation” of Gaza, with it being split between Israeli- and Hamas-held areas.

Speaking to senior IDF sources this week, they told me that they are convinced the IDF will have to return to full combat operations to “finish the job” of destroying Hamas. It is still to be seen what this would look like in practice, what a realistic end state might be, or if the IDF is proposing a long counterinsurgency campaign. I have written about the challenges of destroying Hamas, here.

There has also been a recent increase in IDF activity in Judea and Samaria, the Syrian border regions, and in Lebanon. I will have an analysis of the Syrian situation for paid subscribers in the next week or so.

Ukraine: Trump’s shame

In Ukraine, the war against Russia grinds on with intense fighting and incremental shifts. Over the past week, Russian forces have continued a concerted offensive in the eastern Donetsk region targeting the city of Pokrovsk. Ukraine’s army has mounted a fierce defence of Pokrovsk in recent months as Russia has tried to encircle the city. I was near the front there just a few months ago, and the Ukrainian ZSU were holding the line impressively. Moscow recently claimed to have captured several districts of Pokrovsk and pushed into nearby Myrnohrad, threatening to cut off the Ukrainian garrison. Ukrainian officials insist the battle “is still very much a contest”, with heavy urban combat and Russia unable to secure the city centre fully. Kyiv has committed elite airborne brigades to hold the line, straining its resources, while Russia still manages to attack on other fronts simultaneously.

Map from the Institute for the Study of War

Between 20-27 November, Russia claims to have seized a dozen villages across four regions (Donetsk, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia). Although Ukraine disputes some of these claims, for instance, flatly denying Russian reports that the strategic city of Kupiansk fell in Kharkiv, the overall picture is one of grinding but minor Russian advances. At the present rate of advance, all other conditions remaining the same, Russia is not predicted to seize all of Donetsk region until 2027.

Meanwhile, Russia continues to bombard Ukraine’s rear areas. In just one week, over 1,169 attack drones and 25 cruise missiles were launched at Ukrainian cities. Ukraine’s air defences shot down most drones and about half the missiles, yet some broke through. In Kharkiv, a massive drone strike this week devastated a residential area, killing four civilians and wounding many. Such barrages keep the pressure on Ukraine’s population and critical infrastructure as winter approaches, with some 600,000 people in Ukraine currently without power. In return, Ukraine continues to strike Russian infrastructure, including a successful naval drone strike this week on two Russian shadow fleet oil tankers.

Diplomatic manoeuvring has taken centre stage and become a source of intense controversy. The Trump administration in Washington has pushed a new peace initiative that Ukrainian officials and some US lawmakers have sharply criticised as overly favourable to Russia. Last week, President Donald Trump’s team proposed a 28-point peace plan that, in its initial form, read like a Kremlin wish list. You can read my analysis of this plan, here.

In effect, Trump’s proposal asked Ukraine to surrender its sovereign right to choose alliances and to legitimise the results of Russia’s aggression – concessions tantamount to national humiliation. The European plan instead suggests freezing the conflict along current front lines (with no formal recognition of Russia’s annexations) and providing Ukraine with a robust security guarantee akin to NATO protection. Moscow, predictably, dismissed the European offer as “completely unconstructive,” having voiced far more approval of Trump’s original plan.

Under heavy pressure, US negotiators in Geneva worked this week with a Ukrainian delegation to refine the peace framework. Trump’s team agreed to modify some of the most pro-Russian elements after bipartisan outrage in Washington. Even senior Republicans like Senate Armed Services Committee Chair Roger Wicker warned that the “so-called ‘peace plan’ has real problems” and is unlikely to achieve a just peace.

By Monday, US and Ukrainian officials announced a “refined framework” that reportedly incorporates more of the European positions. Zelenskyy noted that some “correct points” had been added but said the final sensitive issues would be discussed directly with Trump. Those issues almost certainly include Ukraine’s red lines: not rewarding aggression with land and not compromising its long-term sovereignty. A face-to-face meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy is being pursued, though none is scheduled yet.

Meanwhile, there was drama behind the scenes: a leaked phone call revealed that White House envoy Steve Witkoff had privately urged Putin’s aide to have Putin call Trump first – essentially to flatter and influence Trump before he hears out Zelenskyy. This fuelled concerns that Trump’s mediation might be tilted by personal vanity or backdoor dealing with the Kremlin. In addition, just today the Wall Street Journal broke an astonishing story about the levels to which members Trump administration stand to make remarkable financial gains from deals with Russia. The whole affair stinks to high heaven; the WSJ article is a superb piece of reporting and well worth a read.

On the ground in Ukraine, wariness about any rushed peace is high. Many Ukrainians view the mooted deal as a potential betrayal of all they have fought for. They note that Western military aid, crucial for Ukraine’s survival, has fluctuated with US politics. (Trump earlier this year shamefully froze certain aid packages and life-saving intelligence, leveraging them to push Kyiv toward negotiations.)

As the frontline battles drag on inconclusively, some in Washington clearly seek a diplomatic “exit ramp,” but Ukraine’s government insists it cannot accept a Munich-style capitulation that would reward President Putin’s aggression. If anything, the recent battlefield resilience, with Ukraine blunting Russia’s assaults on Pokrovsk and elsewhere, bolsters Kyiv’s argument that with steadfast support it can eventually force better terms.

Even Moscow’s signals are mixed: President Putin commented that Trump’s plan could be “a basis for future agreements,” but then publicly scoffed that signing a deal with Zelenskyy was “pointless” since he deems the Ukrainian leader’s mandate expired. This further undermines trust; why make concessions if Russia might not honour any deal? The Trump administration’s approach has thus drawn condemnation as naïve at best, and craven and corrupt at worst. By agreeing to major concessions for Putin, Trump appears eager to claim a peace-at-any-price “win” for himself, even if it leaves Ukraine fractured and vulnerable. Western diplomats privately worry this would only embolden Russia (and other aggressors globally) by demonstrating that military conquest pays off.

Ukraine faces a perilous moment: fighting a grinding war of attrition on the battlefield while battling to preserve its rights at the negotiating table. The coming weeks will test whether Trump’s deal can be reshaped into something Ukrainians and allies can swallow, or whether Kyiv will be pressured to accept a “peace” that it views as indistinguishable from defeat. The tone from Washington will be decisive. Thus far, Trump’s instincts to exclude allies, placate Putin for personal profit, and even freeze Ukrainian aid for leverage are fatally undermining both NATO and the very international solidarity needed to deter aggression. How this plays out will have consequences not only for Ukraine’s survival but for the credibility of the West’s commitment to the principle that might cannot make right.

Attempted coup in Guinea-Bissau

In Guinea-Bissau, an alleged coup attempt unfolded on November 26, when a group of army officers declared they had seized power in the West African nation. The officers, initially led by Brigadier General Denis N’Canha, announced on state television that President Umaro Sissoco Embaló had been deposed, that the electoral process had been suspended, that borders had been closed, and that an overnight curfew had been imposed. Embaló, who was awaiting election results from a contentious presidential vote, confirmed, “I have been deposed,” in an interview with a French news channel, and was held at the military headquarters.

The coup leaders styled themselves as the “High Military Command for the Restoration of Order,” claiming their actions responded to a “destabilisation plan” by certain politicians and foreign drug barons to manipulate the election. Gunfire erupted around the presidential palace and electoral commission in the capital, Bissau, for about an hour during the takeover, causing panic but with no casualties immediately reported. General Horta Inta-A has been sworn in as the transitional president.

Key figures were caught in the turmoil. Embaló’s main challenger, Fernando Dias, evaded an abduction attempt, while a former prime minister and opposition figure, Domingos Simões Pereira, was detained by soldiers. The situation remains fluid, and it is unclear whether the entire armed forces support the junta or whether loyalist elements might resist. Regional reaction was swift: the African Union and ECOWAS jointly condemned the coup as a “blatant attempt to disrupt the democratic process,” demanding a return to constitutional order and the release of arrested officials.

It is curious that the coup was orchestrated by Embaló’s ostensible allies, and that he was able to give full telephone interviews whilst supposedly under arrest. Likewise, the attempts on opposition figures are suspicious. There are theories that this was, in fact, a staged fake coup in order to prevent a Dias victory.

Guinea-Bissau has suffered repeated coups and attempts since independence, and this latest upheaval raises fears of further instability in a region already shaken by military takeovers. Regional stability is at stake: another successful coup in West Africa could embolden military factions elsewhere and undermine democratisation efforts. Next week, I will share a deep-dive analysis of this coup and the regional repercussions.

Sudan’s deepening catastrophe

The war in Sudan continues to exact a horrific toll, with no resolution in sight. Since fighting erupted in April 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the country has descended into one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. The conflict has killed tens of thousands and displaced an estimated 14 million or more people from their homes. You can read my deep dive into the conflict, here.

This week brought a flicker of hope as well as familiar disappointment on the diplomatic front. On 24 November, RSF commander Mohamed “Hemedti” Dagalo announced a unilateral three-month “humanitarian truce”. He proclaimed the ceasefire as a step to facilitate aid deliveries and protect civilians, supposedly coordinated with international mediators from the African Union, IGAD, and a “Quad” of the US, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt.

However, the Sudanese Army, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, pointedly rejected a ceasefire proposal just hours before, calling it biased and accusing the RSF (and its alleged backer, the UAE) of bad faith. Burhan lambasted the truce plan as the “worst yet,” claiming it would “eliminate” the national army while legitimising the “rebellious militia” (RSF) by letting them keep their positions. In essence, the army fears that any deal that freezes forces in place would formalise RSF control over the territory they’ve seized. Given this distrust, fighting has continued unabated despite Hemedti’s declaration of a truce. The RSF itself broke a prior Quad-mediated ceasefire earlier in the month by resuming drone strikes on SAF-held zones soon after agreeing to pause. The pattern of violated truces has left millions of Sudanese cynical about any proclamations from the warring generals.

The international community is scrambling for solutions but achieving little concrete progress. The African Union has tried to assert leadership by suspending Sudan’s membership and threatening sanctions, and an East African bloc (IGAD) has floated a new peace roadmap, yet the rival generals treat these initiatives with disdain. Earlier US-Saudi mediation talks in Jeddah collapsed amid repeated ceasefire breaches and mistrust. Washington’s stance has toughened somewhat, and this week the EU imposed sanctions on Abdul Rahim Dagalo, Hemedti’s brother and RSF deputy, for atrocities in Darfur. The sanctions, including an EU travel ban and asset freeze, aim to signal that the international community will come after those responsible for crimes against civilians. Still, such measures have only a limited immediate impact on fighters on the ground.

In a surprising twist, President Trump announced that he would personally intervene to end Sudan’s war at the behest of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Trump claimed Arab leaders asked him to “use the power and influence of the Presidency to bring an immediate halt” to the conflict. Thus far, however, this pronouncement has translated into no tangible action or relief for Sudanese civilians. As it stands, Sudan’s war cannot be won militarily by either side, but it also cannot be halted unless external patrons stop fuelling the fight. Absent a genuine international consensus to press both generals into compromise, Sudan risks becoming a protracted failed state crisis akin to Syria or Yemen, with devastating implications for the entire Horn of Africa.

Other significant African conflicts and unrest

Beyond Sudan and Guinea-Bissau, several other African conflict zones saw notable developments in the past week, underlining the continent’s widespread security challenges. These conflicts have diverse local causes and actors, but broader geopolitical undercurrents influence them all.

Ethiopia’s fragile peace

In Ethiopia, three years after the 2022 Pretoria peace deal that ended the Tigray war, the country remains on edge. While the cataclysmic Tigray conflict (which killed an estimate 200,000-400,000 people) stopped in late 2022, violence has flared in other regions. Most notably, the northern Amhara region has been in armed revolt against the central government. An Amhara militia called Fano battled federal forces throughout 2024-5, with fighting marked by atrocities on both sides. Human Rights Watch reports that in Amhara, government troops committed extrajudicial executions, drone strikes on civilian targets, and mass arbitrary arrests, while Fano fighters carried out revenge killings and attacks on civilian infrastructure. Although Addis Ababa reasserted control over major Amhara cities by late 2024, guerrilla unrest continues to simmer. Just this month (November 2025), Germany issued a travel warning for Ethiopia due to “escalating insecurity” in Amhara (see map) and other regions, underscoring the persistent volatility.

Meanwhile, Tigray’s post-war recovery is uncertain. Tensions between the Tigrayans and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government have crept back. Analysts warn that another conflict might be looming in Tigray if the peace agreement’s provisions (such as the integration of Tigrayan forces and power-sharing) are not fully implemented. There are also ominous signs of Eritrean involvement. Eritrean troops, who intervened on Abiy’s side during the Tigray war, never fully left and have been accused of continued abuses in border areas. We now see the prospect of a renewed Tigray insurgency.

Furthermore, Ethiopia faces ethnic insurgencies elsewhere, including in Oromia (see 2022 map, above) where the Oromo Liberation Army remains active, and kidnappings for ransom have spiked. Taken together, Ethiopia’s stability is tenuous. The country is a linchpin of the Horn of Africa; renewed war there could derail regional stability, affecting neighbours like Somalia and South Sudan that are themselves grappling with conflicts.

Escalating conflict in Eastern DR Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) continues to be embroiled in fighting on multiple fronts in its restive east. In the past week, attention focused on two major developments: a brutal massacre by Islamist rebels and a tentative peace deal with a Rwandan-backed rebellion. According to the UN, Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) fighters, an Islamist militant group linked to ISIL, carried out a string of attacks in North Kivu province between 13-19 November, killing at least 89 civilians. The ADF struck several villages in Lubero territory, even attacking a Catholic-run health centre where they murdered patients and staff (including women seeking maternity care) and torched the facility. These gruesome raids, which also saw victims abducted and medical supplies looted, are part of the ADF’s long-running terror campaign in eastern DRC.

Despite joint operations by the Congolese and Ugandan armies to hunt ADF fighters in the dense forests, the group has proven resilient. Just two months ago, the ADF claimed responsibility for a bomb attack at a funeral that killed over 60 people – one of its deadliest single assaults. The recent massacre prompted MONUSCO (the UN peacekeeping mission) to urge Congolese authorities to investigate and bring perpetrators to justice, though in practice, such accountability is rare amidst the lawlessness of the eastern DRC.

In a separate but intertwined conflict, the March 23 (M23) rebel group, a Tutsi-led militia with tacit support from neighbouring Rwanda, has begun a ceasefire with the Congolese army after a year of fierce fighting. In a significant diplomatic milestone, the DRC government and the M23 signed a new peace roadmap on 15 November in Doha, Qatar. Mediated by Qatar and backed by the United States, the “Doha Framework” aims to end hostilities and address the grievances that led M23 to relaunch its rebellion in 2021. Over the past two years, M23 seized large swathes of territory; in early 2025, it even captured Goma, a major city of 1 million people, marking its furthest advance ever. The war against M23 has killed thousands and displaced hundreds of thousands, while also raising the risk of a direct DRC-Rwanda conflict.

Under the new accord, both sides agreed to a phased withdrawal of M23 fighters, integration of some rebels into the national army, and demobilisation of others, alongside political measures for the communities involved. Qatari and US officials hailed the agreement as “historic” but cautioned that many details remain unresolved and implementation will be challenging. Prior ceasefires (the latest in July) quickly collapsed amid mutual recriminations of violations. For now, fighting between the M23 and the army has subsided, offering civilians a respite, but trust is thin – the DRC government has long sworn it would never negotiate with the M23. Only dire military reality forced it to the table. There is guarded optimism that this roadmap could stick, given heavy international engagement and the rebels’ own war-weariness.

However, spoilers abound: other militias and political factions in eastern Congo resent any deal that might reward M23, and hardliners in Kinshasa remain wary of Rwanda’s intentions. If the Doha accord holds, it could end one primary source of violence and allow Congolese communities to begin rebuilding. Peace in the DRC’s east is essential for humanitarian relief and for deterring the expansion of groups like the ADF. It will require sustained pressure on all regional actors, including Rwanda, to respect DRC’s sovereignty.

The Sahel

Across the Sahel region of West Africa, security continues to deteriorate as jihadist insurgencies expand under the watch of coup-installed regimes. In Mali, the situation has become dire. An al-Qaeda affiliated coalition known as Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) has steadily pushed southward, exploiting the power vacuum left after French forces withdrew and the Malian junta kicked out UN peacekeepers. As of this month, Mali is on the brink of collapse, with JNIM militants blockading the capital city Bamako’s fuel supplies and even threatening to overrun the city. For weeks, JNIM fighters have attacked fuel convoys, burned tanker trucks, and imposed an economic chokehold that is causing rolling blackouts and fuel shortages across Mali.

The insurgents’ strategy is to demonstrate the junta’s inability to govern or provide basic services, thereby undermining its legitimacy. The Malian army, backed by Russian Wagner Group mercenaries, has been unable to break the blockade. Alarmingly, Bamako is now vulnerable, a scenario almost unthinkable a couple of years ago, showing just how emboldened the jihadists have become. If Mali’s capital falls or the government collapses, a domino effect could imperil neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger (which are also ruled by military juntas facing Islamist uprisings). JNIM’s reach already spans those borders; its fighters operate freely across northern Burkina and western Niger, where state authority is tenuous. There are reports that in Mali’s interior, JNIM has begun enforcing harsh Sharia rules in the areas it controls, instituting gender segregation and dress codes, reminiscent of the Taliban’s tactics.

The juntas in Burkina Faso and Niger are likewise struggling to contain insurgents. Burkina’s regime, led by Captain Ibrahim Traoré, faces almost weekly attacks by groups linked to either al-Qaeda (JNIM) or ISIS. Large swathes of the countryside are no-go zones, and the army has taken heavy losses.

In Niger, which experienced a coup in July 2023, both ISIS-allied militants in the east (near Lake Chad) and JNIM/al-Qaeda cells in the west have exploited the post-coup turmoil. France’s military withdrawal from Niger in 2023 removed a key counterterror force, and the new junta has yet to demonstrate it can fill the gap. The humanitarian fallout is severe: millions across the central Sahel are displaced and living in famine-like conditions because farming and trade have been disrupted by fighting. UN agencies report that civilian massacres are surging this year.

The international response is in disarray. Western nations have cut some aid to Mali, Burkina, and Niger due to the coups, even as those countries plead for help against the insurgents. Now, Mali’s junta has turned to Russia’s Wagner group, which has committed atrocities of its own and failed to stem jihadist gains. Should Bamako fall or further large cities in the Sahel come under jihadist control, it would mark a new phase of extremism spreading towards coastal West Africa. Going forward, reversing the Sahel’s downward spiral will likely require re-engagement; support for a regional military response combined with pressure on the juntas to transition back to civilian rule (since bad governance fuels the insurgencies). Without that, the Sahel may become the next global epicentre of terrorism and human suffering.

Nigeria’s security challenges

Finally, in Nigeria (Africa’s most populous nation) insecurity persists on multiple fronts. In the past week a shocking mass abduction underscored the lawlessness plaguing parts of the country. On 21 November, armed gangs stormed St. Mary’s Catholic School in Niger State (north-central Nigeria) and kidnapped 303 schoolchildren and 12 staff at gunpoint. 50 have since escaped. Just days earlier, another 24 schoolgirls were abducted by gunmen from a secondary school in nearby Kebbi State. They were released on 26 November.

The frequency of these abductions (dozens have occurred since 2020) highlights the difficulties President Bola Tinubu’s new government faces in reining in armed groups. In response to the latest incident, Tinubu ordered security forces to deploy special forces and local volunteer hunters to track the kidnappers, and he cancelled a planned trip to an international summit to address the crisis. At the time of writing, however, the remaining 250+ children remain missing in the forest. The affected communities are traumatised and angry, accusing authorities of failing to protect them despite prior intelligence warnings that schools were at risk.

Amid these troubles, Nigeria was drawn into an unusual diplomatic row with the United States in recent weeks. Donald Trump weighed in provocatively on Nigeria’s religious violence issue, claiming that Christian communities are facing “targeted killings” and even threatening a US military intervention to protect Nigeria’s Christians. Trump’s remarks came after a church attack in southern Nigeria, and were widely seen as an appeal to his evangelical base at home.

The Nigerian government forcefully rejected Trump’s narrative, pointing out that Muslims actually make up the majority of victims of terror and bandit attacks in the country. Abuja warned that Trump’s comments were unhelpful and could inflame sectarian tensions. Indeed, Nigeria’s conflicts are complex blends of ethnic, economic, and religious factors – simplistic characterisations of a “Christian genocide” risk exacerbating divisions. You can read my in-depth primer on Nigeria’s security situation here.

I hope you found this round-up on under-reported conflicts interesting and useful. Next week’s free conflict round-up will focus on South America, with long reports for paid subscribers on the Guinea-Bissau coup and Israel’s operations in Syria.