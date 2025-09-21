When Israeli jets struck targets in Doha earlier this month, Qatari officials and their media allies reacted with outrage. We saw quite the performance of pearl-clutching over “aggression” and the sanctity of their sovereignty. However, this sudden vulnerability sits awkwardly with Qatar’s decades of bankrolling Hamas, hosting its leadership, and funnelling over a billion dollars into Gaza. Doha cannot posture as a neutral mediator while simultaneously being the movement’s banker and landlord.

What makes this hypocrisy more striking is Qatar’s special relationship with the United States. Since 2022, Qatar has held the privileged status of Major Non-NATO Ally, placing it in the same category as Israel, Japan, and Australia. This designation gives Doha access to advanced US weapons and deeper security cooperation, while it continues to fund and shelter organisations designated as terrorists by Washington and their closest allies. In effect, Qatar wears the uniform of a Western partner while financing the West’s sworn enemies.

These contradictions have not gone unnoticed in the Gulf. In 2017, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt imposed a blockade on Qatar, citing exactly this double game: Doha’s patronage of the Muslim Brotherhood, indulgence of Islamist clerics, and ties to Iran. For those states, Qatar had crossed a red line by empowering movements that threatened their own stability. The embargo ended in 2021, but mistrust remains. Where Abu Dhabi and Riyadh have tried to crush the Brotherhood, Doha has kept it on life support. Where Gulf states have normalised ties with Israel, Qatar doubles down on Hamas.

The same regime that owns the Shard, Harrods, and Claridge’s in London is also the regime whose foreign policy has alienated its neighbours, alarmed its allies, and invited Israeli bombs onto its capital. Yet, much of the West’s reaction was, as ever, to side with the soft-power aggressor rather than the state defending itself with force.