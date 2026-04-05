As promised, I’m keeping all my Iran pieces free for now. All I ask is that you like and share if you find them useful.

You can take advantage of my Easter Weekend sale: 20% off a year’s subscription. Your support keeps the work going—thank you!

Claim your 20% off here!

Noise is cheap, but signal is expensive. That is the first rule of wartime analysis, and it is the only sensible way to interpret the White House stance on Iran after this week.

The administration’s public messaging is designed to maintain maximum narrative flexibility. From the outset, the White House described the goal as destroying Iran’s missile arsenal and production base, annihilating its navy, severing support for proxies, and preventing any nuclear weapon development. These goals have been interspersed with exhortations to regime change, and Rubio this week dropped the nuclear portion completely, before reinstating it hours later. This week, Trump combined claims that the campaign was nearing completion with threats to intensify strikes for another two to three weeks, then suggested the US could open Hormuz with “a little more time” and even contemplated taking Iran’s oil to make a fortune. This information strategy of deliberate chaos is designed so that almost any exit can later be presented as a success.

However, the presence of so much noise does not mean that nothing can be known. Iran’s regime has suffered significant damage. US intelligence told Congress that the government in Tehran was weakened but still functioning. Senior Iranian officials continue to make public appearances in Tehran and execute detainees from this year’s protests, precisely to demonstrate that the system remains in control. Therefore, the regime has been considerably hurt, but it has not been overthrown.

The deeper truth is more significant. If the campaign’s aim was to weaken Tehran’s influence over the region, failing to secure the Strait of Hormuz from the outset continues to look like a strategic blunder of historic scale. Crude and product flows through Hormuz decreased from about 20 million barrels per day before the war to a trickle, with current export levels at less than 10% of pre-conflict figures. Approximately 20,000 civilian seafarers remain aboard vessels in the Persian Gulf after 21 confirmed attacks on commercial shipping since 28th February. In simple terms, the regime might be weakened, but it still controls the choke point and will see the status quo, as it stands, as a victory.

We cannot soft-soap the damage to the global economy. From that perspective, this war is a catastrophe. It is far more serious than simply an oil shock. Hormuz handled about one-fifth of the global LNG trade in 2025, with no alternative route for most Qatari and Emirati volumes. Conflict-related damage has reduced Qatar’s LNG capacity by 17% for up to five years. Qatar also produces nearly one-third of the world’s helium, and supply disruptions have already begun to impact semiconductor supply chains and significantly increase helium prices. Hormuz transports about 30% of globally traded fertilisers. Fertiliser prices are rising rapidly; FAO’s food price index increased by 2.4% in March, and the IMF warns that poorer countries could face higher food insecurity if the shock continues. J.P. Morgan suggests oil could reach $120 to $130 in the short term, and exceed $150 if disruptions persist into mid-May.

That leaves four plausible options for Trump moving forward (and, of course, Israel—but let us not forget who the junior partner is in this Coalition. Strategy for Israel here is easy: keep bombing things until told by Washington to stop.)

Option one: stop now and declare victory

Financially, this is the most affordable direct US option. It halts the expenditure on sorties, tankers, carriers, munitions, and reduces escalation risk. Politically, it is always accessible because the White House has already set the rhetorical groundwork, with official claims of “clear and unchanging objectives” and a televised assertion that the campaign is on track to conclude “very shortly.” Strategically, however, it leaves the core issue unresolved. The regime would still be in control in Tehran, and Hormuz would remain a point that Tehran can block, ration, or permit. The cost-benefit only makes sense if Washington decides that the domestic value of ending the war now outweighs the strategic humiliation of striking Iran hard without actually re-establishing free navigation.

Option two: keep the air war going at roughly the current level

This is the current situation. US forces have already targeted over 10,000 locations and, according to CENTCOM, destroyed 92% of Iran’s largest naval vessels while significantly reducing missile and drone launch rates. Since then, the pattern has not shifted towards de-escalation but towards coercive punishment. Trump has threatened bridges, power plants, and other infrastructure (even threatening desalination plants—essentially a threat to impose drought on 90 million people heading into a Middle East summer). A major bridge near Tehran-Karaj was hit this week. Financially, this involves ongoing direct military expenses, as well as continued macroeconomic damage from oil, insurance, and freight costs. Strategically, it can further weaken Iran and increase bargaining leverage. However, the benefits are diminishing. Bombing can punish and wear down, but it cannot, on its own, ensure a lasting reopening of Hormuz while Iran retains the capacity to control access and keep markets unsettled.

Option three: escalate with ground troops

This is the most expensive and riskiest option by far. It is the only route that might plausibly try to force Hormuz open, seize islands, or control key maritime points. It also has the highest risk of casualties, political backlash, and prolonged escalation. Current signals strongly oppose it. Rubio stated on 27th March that US aims could be achieved without ground troops and that recent deployments were contingency measures, not plans for invasion. Reuters/Ipsos polling published on Friday shows that over three-quarters of Americans oppose sending American ground troops to Iran. At the UN, even a revised Bahrain-backed resolution on protecting commercial shipping faces Chinese opposition to authorising the use of force, with Russia and France also objecting. Regarding cost and benefits, a ground intervention offers the greatest strategic potential, but the cost would be extraordinary with no guarantee of success.

Option four: strike a deal with the regime

On paper, this represents the most advantageous economic deal. If a settlement genuinely restores shipping, stabilises energy flows, and imposes real limits on missiles or the nuclear programme, it would reduce macroeconomic costs more quickly than any military option. Washington has already submitted a 15-point proposal through intermediaries, and Iran has been reviewing it even as it publicly dismisses direct negotiations. Since then, selective ship passages and Iran’s discussions with Oman about a future Hormuz protocol demonstrate that negotiations over access are ongoing, even if formal talks remain stalled. Strategically, the cost is evident: Trump would need to engage with the very regime he continues to describe as defeated or nearly finished. The benefit is equally clear: a deal is the only feasible way to reopen the Strait without a much larger conflict.

So which of the four is most likely? Noise will not answer that. Signal can.

A useful wartime signal is visible, costly, and difficult to imitate. Strike patterns qualify; press releases do not. At the start of the campaign, the official mission focused on missiles, naval power, proxies, and the nuclear question. The operational pattern this week has shifted towards civilian-related infrastructure, including bridges and threats to the electric power grid. Such a shift usually indicates coercive bargaining and impatience, not calm confidence that the military mission is fully accomplished. It suggests a White House trying to create leverage for an exit, rather than one preparing to stop tomorrow.

The merchant marine situation is another strong indicator. Chinese container ships, Indian LPG tankers, a Greek-operated crude tanker, a French-owned CMA CGM vessel, and a Japanese-linked LNG tanker have all recently crossed after coordination, tactical signalling, or other adjustments. Some ships have sailed at night, altered their AIS signals, or attempted to sail again after turning back. One French-owned ship changed its AIS destination to “Owner France” before entering Iranian waters. This is still a restricted Strait, under Iranian control. That reveals two things. First, Tehran still holds significant leverage. Second, the US has not enforced freedom of navigation by force.

Air defence tells a more nuanced story. The US gradually expanded strikes deeper into Iranian territory during the first week of the war, and B-2s dropped penetrator bombs on heavily fortified launch sites. Operations further inland are still ongoing, strongly indicating that Iranian integrated air defence has been significantly weakened. Tehran’s destruction of an F-15 and an A-10 this week demonstrates that Iranian air defence is still operational, but the infrequency of such events shows that Israeli-US air superiority is sufficient to sustain the bombing campaign. This makes option two feasible. However, it does not make option three advisable.

Missile stocks clearly show how noise and signal differ. Publicly, US officials have claimed about a 90% reduction in launch rate. This might be accurate for daily launches, but reports from last week indicated that US intelligence can only confirm that roughly one-third of Iran’s missile stockpile has been destroyed. Another third might be damaged, buried, or inaccessible, leaving a substantial remaining inventory. Iran continues to target Gulf water and energy infrastructure, including a desalination and power plant in Kuwait and the Mina al-Ahmadi refinery. The correct interpretation is not that Iran has run out of missiles, but that it is launching fewer, yet still retains enough to maintain pressure and escalate the cost of this conflict.

Political signals also suggest that a ground war is unlikely. Rubio is publicly arguing that ground troops are not needed. Public opinion in America is strongly against them. Major powers are resisting any UN approval that resembles a military opening of Hormuz. Macron has explicitly said that the Strait can only be reopened through consultation with Iran, not by military means. These are signs of a pressure campaign aiming for a diplomatic solution.

My analysis, based on the currently available signals, is this: the least likely option is a major ground escalation; the most probable immediate action is continued air strikes and infrastructure coercion; the most likely eventual outcome is a mediated deal that the White House will package as a complete victory. The emergency fallback, if markets and politics worsen more quickly than forecast, is a unilateral ceasefire-and-spin. In brief, the short-term path seems to be option two, with option four as the intended destination.

That is why the noise is so deafening. The White House desires a world where it can bomb, negotiate, halt, or escalate, then claim that whichever decision it makes was always the plan. Signal indicates something smaller and less flattering: Washington has severely damaged the regime, failed to secure Hormuz, and is now attempting to bomb its way to an agreement without acknowledging that an agreement is probably the ultimate goal.