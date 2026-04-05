Andrew Fox

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j p m's avatar
j p m
1dEdited

I agree with your analysis, probably best to end in a couple weeks and declare victory, and yes it was a military victory. Some people expect too much out of a 6-7 week war. It was and will always be up to the Iranian people to do the regime change. For some reason I get a warm happy feeling that the GDP numbers out of Iran, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and even China are going to be down for awhile. Europe and other countries need to diversify their energy purchases and development, maybe buy more American oil and natural gas which is plentiful worldwide.

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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
1d

So unless something drastically happens I think a deal with Iran is off the table. That is what just came out of Pakistan, But it can all be a lie too. But if the US went to war to stop a nuclear Iran, and Iran refuses to not build a bomb where are we? Some secret deal that the US relents in some way? The Iranians would never keep it secret. They would crow and Trump cant have that. Monday is the deadline for Iran to open the strait of Hormuz. I guess we will see .

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