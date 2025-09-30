After nearly two exhausting years of conflict, Israel has agreed to a US-mediated Gaza ceasefire deal that, if Hamas accepts, guarantees the two things Israelis desire most: the return of all hostages and the assurance that Hamas will no longer pose a threat to Israel’s security. These outcomes were celebrated this week as historic by Trump and Netanyahu.

However, the timing and form of the deal are heavily influenced by international pressure and Israeli domestic politics: Trump needs this war done, and Bibi needs an off-ramp. Any agreement with Hamas will likely collapse Israel’s governing coalition. The far-right will withdraw from government, an election will be held, and so Netanyahu needs to have his victory ducks in a row. This deal is the perfect opportunity and timing to represent himself to Israel’s electorate as the man who defeated Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran, all of which he can quite reasonably claim.

Internationally, Washington took the lead even as the UN General Assembly turned into an extended global diplomatic rebuke: a series of Western leaders defied the US and Israel by formally supporting Palestinian statehood, prompting the White House to act swiftly before Israel’s diplomatic isolation moved from the inconvenient to the catastrophic. The resulting agreement, announced with optimism at the White House, was essentially shaped by the US, which presented a 20-point plan and told both Netanyahu and Hamas: take it or leave it. The Trump administration also encouraged Egypt, Qatar, and other Arab states behind closed doors, making it clear that now was the moment to bring both Hamas and Israel to heel. In short, this ceasefire’s timing was less about the combatants’ own realisations and more about a superpower’s impatience and global outrage.

On paper, the deal’s provisions read like each side’s wish list, both Palestinian and Israeli. Hamas are supposed to disarm and relinquish control of Gaza (the deal might equally specify that pigs must fly), while Israel will halt its offensive and gradually withdraw troops. An immediate exchange of all remaining hostages for over a thousand Palestinian prisoners will take place, followed by a phased Israeli pullout and the installation of a foreign-led transitional government in Gaza. It then lays out gestures towards a future path to Palestinian self-rule – a bitter pill for some in Israel, including Netanyahu himself.

The United States likely outlined these terms to Arab leaders on the sidelines of UNGA in New York and secured significant agreement, effectively boxing in both combatant parties. Washington’s urgency was evident: after so much bloodshed and a diplomatic setback, America wants this deal as much as anyone, if only to demonstrate that US influence in the Middle East remains decisive. The ceasefire, coming after President Trump’s direct engagement, seems less like a mutual agreement between Israel and Hamas and more like an arm-twisting intervention by a world that had seen enough.

Hamas has played its weak hand cynically. Two years ago, Hamas’s surprise October 2023 onslaught made it Enemy #1; since then, relentless Israeli bombardment and raids have crippled its military capabilities. In truth, Hamas has not posed a serious threat to Israel in about 18 months – pinned down in Gaza, its rocket fire largely silenced. So why seek peace now, when Hamas is already so battered?

One reason is Israel’s need to rehabilitate its global image. Hamas’s horrific initial attack earned it worldwide condemnation, but as the war dragged on and Gaza’s suffering increased, the group saw an opportunity to reshape the story. Hamas leaders openly admitted their strategy was to win the battle for international public opinion by baiting Israel into causing substantial civilian damage as a result of Hamas’s human sacrifice strategy. Tragically, it worked: images of devastated neighbourhoods and desperate hospitals in Gaza caused outrage against Israel and sympathy for Palestinians. Hamas will see enormous wins in Israel’s shocking global isolation, and the deal’s pathway to the Palestinian state, which Netanyahu and others have long denied.

If they agree, the other motive for Hamas will be pure strategic patience. Hamas has consistently employed a long-term strategy. Its leadership knows that surviving to fight another day is itself a victory. After absorbing punishing losses, the group will be effectively conceding the battlefield to preserve its existence. By agreeing now, Hamas avoids total annihilation and secures the release of hundreds of its members from Israeli prisons. Any “surrender” of arms and fighters will be nothing but theatre. A ceasefire means Hamas can regroup, reconstitute under the radar, even rebrand, and pivot to its next phase. Hamas will use the months and years after the end of hostilities to melt back into Gaza’s social fabric and prepare for an insurgency or revival further down the line. They also know that when the world’s media finally gets into Gaza and sees the destruction, the propaganda they can generate will increase Israel’s international condemnation. Lawfare will escalate.

The ceasefire terms conveniently allow Hamas members who disavow violence to receive amnesty or safe passage out of Gaza. Do not be surprised if many fighters temporarily disappear into the population or slip into Egypt – patience is a virtue for the Muslim Brotherhood. By agreeing to this deal, Hamas does not embrace moderation; it has simply gained breathing space. This is a tactical pause, not a rejection of its ideological aim of “jihad” against Israel. The group will aim to remain part of Gaza’s political fabric and might try to adopt a Hezbollah-style model, exerting influence and intimidation from the shadows, without having to maintain roads or manage rubbish. In short, Hamas may accept this now because it realises it can survive and craft a story of victory (“we withstood Israel’s onslaught and freed our prisoners”)—all the while waiting for a favourable moment to reemerge.

No one should believe that Hamas as an idea will vanish. Yes, militarily, Hamas has been severely weakened. Gaza lies in ruins, and approximately 66,000 Palestinians have died during the war. However, as I have explained in detail here, an ideology cannot be eradicated with bombs, especially one born from desperation and hatred. The ceasefire agreement explicitly calls for Gaza to become a “de-radicalised, terror-free zone”, and for programmes to “de-radicalise the population”. It sounds hopeful on paper. In reality, the plan is very light on specifics. How exactly does one “de-radicalise” Gaza after all this trauma?

The new transitional administration, an international technocratic committee likely chaired by outsiders like Tony Blair, will face a tough challenge in winning hearts and minds. Many Gazans will view any foreign-led authority with suspicion or outright hostility, especially one seen as imposed by the US and Israel. Hamas will surely exploit that. Even if Hamas’s gunmen are removed from the streets, their ideas and networks will seep into whatever new institutions develop. Without genuine local support, the risk is that Hamas (or its offshoots) will quietly infiltrate civil society, mosques, charities, and even the security forces to maintain its influence. If credible Palestinian leadership does not take root, Hamas will simply dominate certain government functions that serve its interests, manipulating Gaza’s bureaucracy from behind the scenes. Hamas might switch from uniforms to suits or operate covertly, but it will not simply vanish. The deal might end Hamas’s formal rule in Gaza. Still, it cannot extinguish the movement’s presence or appeal overnight (or, indeed, address their electoral popularity across Gaza and the West Bank). The roots of future conflict remain, lying dormant beneath the surface. This realistic view tempers the celebratory narratives around “Hamas defeated.” Yes, Hamas’s military has been silenced, and it will have no official power under the new arrangement. Yet as an ideology and secret network, Hamas will endure, waiting for the next opportunity to exert its influence.

From Israel’s perspective, the ceasefire deal achieves several immediate tactical objectives that Bibi can point to and say, “We got what we wanted.” First and foremost, the hostages are returning home. All Israelis agree that nothing matters more than the lives of those men dragged into Gaza in 2023. Netanyahu’s government has faced intense public pressure from the hostages’ families and a war-weary Israeli populace to do whatever it takes to bring their loved ones back. Now, at last, that nightmare might be ending: within 72 hours of the deal’s commencement, Hamas is to release every last hostage (along with the bodies of those who perished). In return, Israel will release a substantial number of Palestinian prisoners. It is a painful trade-off, yes, but one Israeli officials openly support – the deal “brings back all our hostages” and that alone “achieves our war aims,” as Netanyahu told the world. For the Israeli public, seeing those hostages step out of Red Cross vehicles and into the arms of their families will be an immeasurable relief, a national exhale after two years of agony.

Another subtle achievement for Israel: the sidelining (possibly permanently) of UNRWA, the UN agency long accused by Israel of prolonging the conflict. The plan notably omits any mention of UNRWA’s return; instead, aid will be managed through a new mechanism. Israeli officials have been firm that UNRWA cannot return to Gaza, arguing that its schools and programmes became linked with Hamas’s agenda. By removing UNRWA and establishing a new aid regime, Israel aims to reshape Gaza’s education and welfare in a way that (they hope) breaks the cycle of radicalisation. Furthermore, the deal allows Israel to claim it has achieved its war objectives: Hamas is removed from immediate power, Gaza will not become a fortress packed with rockets, and Israel’s security forces can monitor events closely. These are significant achievements on a tactical level. They address the immediate cause of the war (Hamas’s threat) and the urgent humanitarian concern (the hostages).

Yet, Israel lacks a political-strategic victory. It is a military adage that tactical wins do not guarantee strategic success. Israel has paid an extremely high price for an outcome that, in practical terms, restores a delicate political status quo ante. Hamas’s rockets and tunnels are temporarily gone, but the core conflict remains unresolved. There is no clear route to lasting peace or a fundamental shift in relations between Israelis and Palestinians. This deal is a temporary measure, not a comprehensive peace agreement. It ensures a pause in fighting and an opportunity to rebuild, but it does not resolve whether Gaza will be genuinely stable or who will ultimately govern it in the long run.

Firstly, the deal’s viability depends on near-perfect cooperation among former bitter enemies (Israel, the Palestinian Authority, international technocrats, Gazans themselves, and possibly Arab peacekeepers) to prevent Gaza from descending back into chaos. That is a formidable challenge. Hamas may be weakened, but it is indeed not defeated, and other extremists could attempt to fill any power vacuum by playing nicely before ripping off the mask, as the Sadrists did in Basra under British occupation in 2005.

If the new order in Gaza falters, Israel might find itself drawn right back into the strip it has just fought so hard to leave. To be clear, Israel’s campaign removed Hamas as a conventional threat (indeed, this has been the case for over 18 months), but it has not eradicated the idea of Hamas or addressed Gaza’s fundamental political issues. Consequently, this deal will see Israel now enjoy quiet borders, but not the kind of decisive victory that terminates a decades-long conflict. Ultimately, the strategic situation remains unresolved.

For Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, this agreement stands as a double-edged sword. On one side, it is a victory. He can claim to have brought the hostages home and neutralised Hamas without yielding to its demands. Netanyahu appeared beside President Trump in Washington and praised the US plan as fulfilling “our war aims” and securing Gaza’s promise to “never again” threaten Israel. He is betting that images of joyful reunions and the promise of a demilitarised Gaza will strengthen his position, at least temporarily. However, Israeli politics is notoriously cynical. The very concessions that enabled this deal could spell the end of Netanyahu’s coalition. His far-right ministers have repeatedly warned against any concessions to Hamas or moves hinting at Palestinian statehood. Now, they see a deal that, while nominally removing Hamas, involves releasing 1,950 Palestinian prisoners and inviting international officials (including some they distrust, like possibly the Palestinian Authority in the future) into Gaza. To them, this appears as a reward for Hamas’s terror and a slippery slope towards diplomatic compromise.

Netanyahu thus faces political vulnerability on all sides. According to Israeli media and polls, the public will be grateful for the hostages’ return but furious about the government’s failures that led to their abduction in the first place. The war’s toll has severely eroded trust in his leadership. His political opponents (and even some allies) are already sharpening their knives, suggesting that once the dust settles, a commission will investigate how Hamas caught Israel off-guard and whether Netanyahu must bear responsibility.

In the immediate term, he risks the collapse of his governing coalition. Indeed, rumours in Jerusalem suggest that some coalition partners are considering defecting, which could trigger the government’s fall and new elections (even if opposition parties will help the deal get through the Knesset). Ironically, Netanyahu’s embrace of this US-dictated plan, arguably to save his political skin amid public pressure, may hasten his downfall. The deal might buy Israel calm, but it might not buy Bibi any longevity. His legacy, for now, is as the leader who won the war on paper but lost the trust of many Israelis.

It is very easy to be negative. Hamas’s ideology and “Palestinianism” will persist, the situation in the West Bank remains unresolved, and Israel is relegated to pariah status on the global stage (a problem that will likely get worse before it gets better). However, no solution in the Middle East is ever easy or clear-cut, and this deal is probably the best off-ramp Israel could have hoped for. There are remarkable upsides. If Hamas accepts this deal, the 2023-25 regional war leaves Israel safe from repeats of 7 October, Assad is gone, Hezbollah and Iran are neutralised for now, and the hostages will return home. These are significant gains, and Israel must embrace them.

If the deal goes through, the moment Israeli hostages finally step off the transport and into the arms of their families will be one of pure, unfiltered joy amid the tragedy. For the first time in two years, Israelis will experience a profound sense of safety and closure. This, ultimately, is why Israel fought – not for abstract notions of victory, but for this tangible, living outcome: parents, siblings, and children reunited.

The guns may fall silent, but the wounds of war and the distrust between peoples will not heal overnight. Yet for Israel, even a brief respite where families are whole and no sirens wail is invaluable. This deal, cynical and fragile as it is, will deliver that precious window of normalcy. Israelis know it might only be a lull, a brief respite in a decades-long enduring conflict. Still, if the deal comes off, in those tearful embraces and hospital reunions, the world will observe a powerful truth: even a moment of safety and closure is worth the cost. In a region starved for happy endings, watching those hostages come home will be as close to one as anyone has seen in a long time – a reminder of what is at stake, and why, despite all the cynicism, this imperfect deal has to be made.