The latest in my occasional series of guest articles by other writers. This was written by an IDF reserve soldier; a friend of mine, who sent this to me. I thought it was well-written and a good opportunity to share with you a perspective the world very rarely hears.

“Would you be willing to remain here in Gaza, indefinitely, if you knew that your sacrifice would bring about victory?”

It was a silly question, and we both knew it. But boredom can induce even grown men to ponder the silliest questions. And after hours of staring out a loopholed window at the empty sandy ruins ahead, my patrol-mate and I were very bored.

My companion was silent for a while. “Look, I have a wife and little kids. I don’t want to be away from them indefinitely. And I don’t even know what victory would look like. But as long as I could opt out if I changed my mind, I’d stay on.”

It was a painful answer, because it highlighted the bind we were. Although just four months into the war, we had been fighting long enough to realize that we did not actually know what we were fighting to achieve. What kept us going was only the understanding of the evil we were fighting against.

War is essentially a violent tool that is wielded to achieve a political goal. What was Israel’s goal? As we understood it, our goal was to achieve the impossible: get Hamas to give back the hostages it stole and then, once Hamas’ leaders had been duly duped into handing over the one and only card that might guarantee their survival, go for regime change in Gaza, replacing the Hamas government with … something undefined but presumably better.

Where did my own task as a reservist infantryman fit into all this? As far as my mates and I could tell, we were there to pressure Hamas into doing what Israel wanted. In other words, our job was to make it so costly for Hamas to refuse Israel’s demands that its leaders would eventually decide that giving in was the better option. Effectively, that meant we were going to try and get Hamas to kill itself by threatening to try and kill it if it refused. It made no sense, and we knew it.

Personally, I reached peak frustration during my final mission in Khan Younis early last year. The lieutenant colonel who commanded my battalion explained that our task was part of a wider operation to capture some key Hamas leaders, who were supposedly holed up nearby along with a few dozen hostages. The officer told me that, if successful, our mission could end the war.

His optimism depressed me. I knew that the lieutenant colonel was not very imaginative, and so I assumed that his cheerful prediction about the operation ending the war had originated from higher up the chain of command. And if those Higher Ups’ strategy relied on Hamas giving up once its senior leadership had been killed or captured, we were going to be in trouble.

Of course, that mission failed. The bunker where Sinwar was supposedly holed up with a few dozen hostages was empty by the time our commandos broke through. We stayed behind for a few days, searching for the remains of Shiri Bibas and her two infant sons, whom Intelligence believed to be buried nearby. We finally returned to Israel, and Hamas fighters filtered back in. During the last ceasefire, Hamas chose that very location for the macabre ceremony in which it handed over the remains of the Bibases – who had probably been buried there all along.

Hamas’ brutal message was clear. We could raid a neighborhood, delete a few terrorists, seize some weapons, and perhaps destroy a tunnel or two – but none of it really mattered in the grand scheme of things.

I was fascinated to find that conversations on the topic with fellow reservists all followed a similar pattern: first there would come a long-winded tirade about the lack of trust in the Israeli decision-makers – both military and political - followed by numerous anecdotes about how they had been mismanaging the war since the very beginning. But those complaints would then be followed by a wry “I guess I’ll see you next tour.”

The weird thing is that we could just walk away. IDF reserve duty is effectively voluntary. But it really is not that simple. Although elements of the Western media like to dismiss Gaza as “Netanyahu’s War,” it is really Hamas’ war. It started because of Hamas’ genocidal hatred of Israel – and it’s lasted so long because Hamas’ leaders hate the Jews more than they love the Gazans. Our walking away would, more than anything else, just help Hamas.

And so, when my companions and I are called for our next tour, we will show up yet again. We will wonder aloud whether leaving our homes, families, and jobs behind is really worth it. And we will probably never get a good answer. Ours is the tragedy of getting caught up in a war that is somehow both just and aimless.

