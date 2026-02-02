Iran’s massive protests presented the greatest challenge to the Islamic Republic in decades. Donald Trump publicly encouraged Iranians to rise up, declaring on social media: “Iranian Patriots, keep protesting – take over your institutions!!! … help is on its way.” Many protesters took these words seriously. For the first time in their lives, a US president had promised support, giving them hope that Washington would intervene if the regime used force.

Tragically, that help never materialised.

As the regime launched a brutal crackdown, shutting off the internet while gunning down crowds, demonstrators waited in vain for American aid. The result was a bloodbath: thousands of Iranians were slaughtered in the streets, with some estimates as high as 30,000+ killed in just a few weeks. The protest movement was drowned in blood, and the revolutionary moment seems to have passed, for now, leaving Iran’s cities eerily quiet under the heavy hand of security forces.

Men stand amid rows of corpses in a morgue in Tehran following mass killings of protestors by security forces in an undated image obtained by Iran International

For Iranians who believed Trump’s assurances, the sense of betrayal runs deep. “Siavash hoped until the very end that Trump’s help would arrive,” recounted one Iranian about his cousin, shot dead during the demonstrations. Trump’s vow that “help is on the way” sounded hollow as the regime continued its killing spree. By mid-January, even as the White House claimed unconfirmed reports that Tehran had halted planned executions, the death toll from the crackdown only increased. Trump had drawn a red line only to see it repeatedly crossed without decisive US action.

The situation recalls Barack Obama’s infamous “red line” fiasco in Syria. Obama faced widespread criticism for failing to act after Bashar al-Assad used chemical weapons in 2013, but Trump’s delay in Iran’s case risks making Obama’s mistake seem like a masterclass in diplomacy by comparison. The US president’s credibility among Iranians has been seriously damaged: “The people of Iran placed their trust in his words… If he fails to act…, that trust will be broken and the people of Iran will not forget who stood with them, and who turned away.”

After betraying Afghans, Iranians, Danes, the Kurds in Syria, Ukrainians, and fatally undermining NATO, who would be reliant on American security promises or guarantees in 2026?

Having supported an uprising that was then brutally suppressed, Trump now faces a regime in Tehran that is emboldened and determined to cling to power at any cost. To honour his promise and reaffirm US strength, Trump ordered a significant military build-up near Iran’s shores. He proudly announced that a “massive armada” led by the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group was heading to the Middle East. A complete US naval battle group has now gathered off Iran, accompanied by squadrons of fighter jets and multi-day air drills designed as a demonstration of force. “We have a big fleet heading out there… They are negotiating, so we’ll see what happens,” Trump remarked, suggesting Tehran had blinked and reopened backchannel talks. In public, he has adopted a cautious tone: “Hopefully we’ll make a deal. If we don’t make a deal, then we’ll see what happens.”

The prospects for a meaningful deal are bleak. Trump’s terms essentially demand Iran’s capitulation, insisting on a “satisfactory” agreement that permanently prevents any nuclear weapons capability, and that Iran’s ballistic missile programme should be part of the negotiations. From Tehran’s perspective, this is an ultimatum. “Iran has no problem with negotiations, but negotiations cannot take place under the shadow of threats,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said. He added that Iran’s missile and defence capabilities “will never be the subject” of any discussion.

In other words, Trump is offering terms that the regime cannot accept without fundamentally altering its security posture and suffering humiliation. Tehran’s strategy, on the other hand, is to buy time and project defiance: Iranian officials insist they are “ready for fair talks” only if Washington drops its threats, all the while warning that Iran’s armed forces are fully prepared “to respond if attacked”.

Even if negotiations result in an agreement on paper, it is likely to be little more than a superficial gesture. At best, Iran might agree to reversible concessions on its nuclear or rocket programmes in exchange for sanctions relief. Such a deal, made under pressure, would hardly be worth the paper it is written on. It would neither halt Iran’s regional aggression nor restore the tens of thousands of Iranian lives lost in the crackdown. It would do nothing to loosen the regime’s iron grip on power at home.

Trump’s sabre-rattling has not intimidated Tehran into surrender; it has only strengthened their resolve. As a result, these tentative talks seem doomed to fail or to produce a superficial agreement that Trump can parade on social media (like his non-deal on Greenland after weeks of bluster), while Tehran can easily ignore or reverse it at its convenience.

This leaves President Trump perilously cornered by his own rhetoric and promises. The Iranian uprising he encouraged has been violently suppressed. The regime remains intact, having terrorised its population back into submission for now. The “Make Iran Great Again” moment that Trump hinted at has slipped away. Trump has staked both US and his own credibility on not letting the ayatollahs get away with mass murder. If he now shrugs and walks away with only a token agreement or nothing at all, America’s enemies will be quick to perceive it as a humiliating climbdown – TACO (Trump Always Chickens Out) once again.

Iran’s hardliners are already mocking Trump as all talk, no bite, much as Assad once scoffed at Obama. Ali Larijani, Iran’s security chief, openly doubted Trump’s resolve during the protests: “Trump says things like this a lot. Do not take him seriously,” he sneered. Failing to follow through now would vindicate that taunt and embolden other dictators facing unrest.

On the other hand, the alternative carries significant risks: launching a military attack on Iran. Limited airstrikes might serve as a symbolic punishment to the regime, but they are unlikely to topple it or halt its repression. Iran’s clerical rulers have entrenched security forces; only a sustained bombing campaign or full-scale war could genuinely threaten their hold on power. Trump himself has shown reluctance, aware that any war with Iran could escalate in unpredictable ways. Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, warned that any American attack would trigger a regional war, involving US bases and allies across the Middle East.

Iran has a history of calculated retaliation. In a brief conflict last year, Tehran responded to US strikes on Fordow by firing missiles at Al Udeid base in Qatar. If Trump opts for a limited strike now, such as a symbolic bombing of some IRGC facility or nuclear site, Iran’s regime will almost certainly retaliate in kind (as its ideology and pride demand), likely calibrated to avoid full-scale war but to satisfy its desire for “revenge”. Essentially, both sides could stage a short exchange of blows that lets Trump claim he has responded, and allows Tehran to assert it has stood up to the Great Satan, all without causing lasting change in the regime’s behaviour.

Trump has backed himself into a corner where every option is bad. Do nothing substantial, and he will be remembered by Iran’s freedom-seeking people as the US president who promised hope but left them to be massacred – a betrayal that will echo for generations. Strike Iran in a token show of force, and he will claim to have acted, while likely failing to end the ayatollahs’ rule or even their nuclear ambitions: a hollow, performative act to save face. Go all-in for regime change by military force, and he risks a massive regional war with no guarantee of success, which is a gamble far more dangerous than anything his predecessors attempted.

It is a classic lose-lose-lose situation. Trump’s tough talk and bold promises on Iran have put him in a position where he must choose between a risky war, a meaningless symbolic strike, or an embarrassing retreat. Whatever path he opts for will have major consequences. One thing is certain: tens of thousands Iranian lie dead after Trump’s urging and subsequent inaction. Whichever option he chooses, it is too late for too many maimed and murdered innocents. He has already made a mess of this situation.

History will recall this episode as a warning of how grandiose rhetoric can limit a superpower’s options. Trump aimed to seem strong against Tehran; instead, by overpromising and underdelivering, he may have set himself up for the same failure he once criticised, showing, like Obama’s Syria episode, that drawing red lines is simple, but enforcing them is the real test of leadership.