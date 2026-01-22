Andrew Fox

Walter Stock
Love your work on war and your support of Israel, but this is some histrionic shit! 🤣 The liberal world order has become pacifist, capitalism hating, shit and needed shaking up. This is the best of times…for America, the crutch everyone abused. The Brits have handed their country to authoritarians. Starmer is a nation destroying, Muslim appeasing joke. Stop apologizing for Empire, unless you want to finish becoming irrelevant, or worse an enemy to western values.

Alison R Noyes
Unfortunately, Andrew, that is beyond brilliant. Your article will surely survive in future history books, hoping history itself is not obliterated, 1984-style. Right now:

"Our dried voices, when 

We whisper together

Are quiet and meaningless

As wind in dry grass

or rats' feet over broken glass

In our dry cellar"

