For most of our lives, we have lived in what historians call the “Long Peace”. It has been an unprecedented era of global tranquillity and progress. Since 1945, the world has experienced no major wars among great powers; a stark contrast to the first half of the 20th century. By many measures, humanity has never been better off.

War-related violence decreased significantly after the Second World War. As Steven Pinker wrote in The Better Angels Of Our Nature: Why Violence Has Declined (2011), “today may be the most peaceful era in our species’ history”.

At the same time, global prosperity grew rapidly. Just 70 years ago, more than half of humanity lived in extreme poverty; by 2018, that proportion had fallen below 9%, the lowest ever recorded. Life expectancy more than doubled in the past century, reaching a global average of 72.6 years, higher than in any country worldwide in 1950. In short, by every measure, the post-1945 world order has been the best era to be alive in human history.

This remarkable peace and prosperity did not occur by chance. It was created and led by a united Western-led global order. After 1945, liberal democracies formed alliances like NATO, joined institutions such as the United Nations, and adhered to a rules-based trading system. These shared values and frameworks have never been perfect, but they helped maintain global stability, deter hostility and foster cooperation. A major victory was achieved in 1989 with the defeat of communism, bringing the Cold War to an end on terms favourable to democracy and human rights. The collapse of the Soviet Union appeared to confirm an era of unipolar liberal democracy. We believed this peaceful order would only grow stronger over time.

We grew complacent. We failed to fully capitalise on the victory of 1989. Perhaps the presence of a rival superpower had acted as discipline; once communism fell, the West’s purpose faltered. Still, the world remained largely stable, until now. All of that has suddenly shifted, seismically, in the first year of Donald Trump’s second term as US president. The year 2025 will be remembered as the year the Long Peace ended. The systems and norms that kept global violence in check since 1945 have been upheaved within a few months. The scale of this change is so vast that most people are struggling to understand it. Future historians will look back on 2025 not for its individual events (important as freeing hostages or closing a border may be) but for the death of the old world order. The era of relative peace and predictable stability we took for granted is over.

Democratic checks and balances, torn down

The breakdown begins in the United States. President Trump’s actions in 2025 have flagrantly undermined American democracy, removing any semblance of checks and balances on his power. In his very first hours back in office, Trump moved to erase accountability for the violent attempt to overturn the 2020 election. On 20 January 2025, he issued a sweeping proclamation that granted “a full, complete and unconditional pardon to all” individuals convicted over the January 6th insurrection. This blanket clemency was unprecedented in scope, eventually covering nearly 1,600 people. It signalled that political violence on his behalf would go unpunished. Many of those pardoned were not repentant; indeed, dozens have since re-offended. By pardoning the perpetrators of an attack on Congress (and reportedly doling out numerous other pardons to wealthy cronies in exchange for loyalty and cash), Trump shredded a basic principle of the rule of law: that no one is above it.

A man that history will judge as a monster

Simultaneously, Trump has weaponised the executive branch as a personal instrument, disregarding legal constraints. He has purged disloyal officials and installed ultra-loyalists throughout the government. The Justice Department and federal agencies have been tilted toward serving his interests rather than upholding the Constitution.

Even American immigration enforcement has effectively transformed into a paramilitary force answering solely to Trump. With Congress effectively intimidated (Trump’s allies in the House have stifled investigations and defunded troublesome agencies), and the courts filled with compliant judges, America’s renowned checks and balances have weakened. The President acts with impunity. Trump has even pondered postponing the 2028 election and hinted he might not leave office then. These are jokes that do not feel like jokes. The result is an America whose democratic safeguards are shattered.

This has utterly diminished America’s global standing. How can the US claim to champion democracy abroad while its President pardons insurrectionists and governs through threats and decrees at home? The world has watched in real time as the United States, long the anchor of the post-1945 order, transforms into something far more unstable and unpredictable. Allies are horrified; adversaries are emboldened. The moral authority of “leader of the free world” is gone, and without the United States credibly supporting democratic values and the rule of law, the entire liberal order has begun to collapse.

Autocrats ascendant in the Middle East

Nowhere has Trump’s chaotic influence been more pronounced than in the Middle East. Over the past year, Trump has significantly strengthened malign autocracies in the region: regimes that pay him homage or money in exchange for American favour. His administration has openly supported leaders in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, granting them unprecedented leeway and influence.

The most egregious example was Trump’s handling of the Israel–Hamas war and hostage crisis in Gaza. To secure the release of American and Israeli hostages held by Hamas, Trump effectively bribed Qatar and Turkey (the two countries with the strongest ties to Hamas) to broker a deal.

Qatar, in particular, received lavish rewards. In October, Trump unilaterally signed an executive order pledging that any armed attack on Qatar “will be treated as a threat to US peace and security”, with full US military response to defend Qatar. This is an extraordinary security guarantee and something even formal US allies do not have. It was made without Congressional approval or public debate, and it reeks of quid pro quo. Just weeks earlier, Qatar had gifted Trump a $400 million private jet and promised substantial investments in US infrastructure. In return, Qatar now enjoys US protection that no non-NATO country has ever received. Trump has turned national security into a personal transaction, selling American defence commitments to the highest bidder.

The “big bribe” of Qatar is already destabilising the region. During the Gaza conflict, after Israel’s limited airstrike on Hamas leadership in Qatar, Trump’s response was to publicly guarantee Qatar’s safety and angrily order Israel never to do it again and to force an end to the Gaza war against Israel’s wishes. Hamas, observing this, concluded that Trump would restrain Israel moving forward. As a result, with Qatar and Turkey rewarded, Hamas felt confident enough to release hostages and agree to a ceasefire, believing Trump would not just let Israel resume fighting immediately. This has borne out.

In the short term, hostages were released, but the long-term consequences are worrying. America has now aligned itself with Qatar (and Hamas’s sponsors) over its historic ally Israel, at least in Hamas’s view. Trump’s personal deal-making has set a precedent that US protection can be bought. Qatar’s emir is now a kingmaker in regional diplomacy, armed with new influence and evidently willing to spend money to get his way.

Trump has similarly courted Turkey’s strongman, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Relations had been strained in recent years (Turkey was sanctioned and expelled from the F-35 fighter jet programme for purchasing Russian weapons), but Trump, eager to draw Turkey into his orbit, brushed aside those concerns. The US ambassador in Ankara noted that Trump’s close friendship with Erdoğan “created a new atmosphere of cooperation” on the fighter jet dispute. By late 2025, Trump was openly signalling he would lift the ban on advanced F-35 stealth fighters to Turkey, despite Turkey still possessing Russia’s S-400 air defence missiles.

Previous presidents (Obama, Biden) kept Erdoğan at arm’s length over such issues and over Turkey’s democratic backsliding and aggression toward US allies. Trump, by contrast, sees Erdoğan as a key intermediary for his foreign ventures. Indeed, Trump enlisted Turkey in the Gaza ceasefire talks: Turkey’s intelligence chief was present in Egypt, leveraging Ankara’s ties to Hamas after Erdoğan personally promised Trump to help push the deal. The Turkish have been given free rein in Syria, including supporting vicious attacks on America’s former allies, the Kurds, now cut adrift by Washington. Trump has brought Turkey in from the cold and raised its regional role without demanding anything in return on human rights or its alignment with Russia. Erdoğan, emboldened, is pursuing his interests more aggressively than ever, knowing Washington supports him.

Then there is Saudi Arabia and the UAE, traditionally US partners who now find themselves in a much more complex contest. Trump’s approach has been to demand substantial investment deals from the Gulf monarchies, and they have paid up. In May 2025, he toured Riyadh, Doha, and Abu Dhabi to announce a staggering $2 trillion in promised Gulf investments into the US economy. The Saudis alone pledged $600 billion, including a $142 billion US arms deal, the largest in history. Qatar offered $1.2 trillion in deals, and the UAE $1.4 trillion plus tech partnerships. Trump touted these as major “wins”. Pouring trillions of petrodollars into Trump’s America comes with strings attached: it secures influence and favouritism for these regimes in Washington. Trump’s White House is now filled with advisers who are personally friendly with Gulf royals. The result is that autocrats who were once simply clients of the US are now partners shaping US policy to suit their interests.

This has sparked a dangerous power struggle among four countries (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Turkey), each vying to be the dominant regional power under Trump’s favour. Without a stable US influence, old alliances in the Gulf have weakened. In fact, Riyadh and Abu Dhabi are now at odds. After years of cooperation, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have fallen out, even clashing through proxies in Yemen and Sudan.

Qatar and Turkey, aligned with Islamist and Muslim Brotherhood movements, remain rivals to the splintering Saudi/UAE bloc. Rather than easing these rivalries, Trump’s support for all of them has worsened the competition. Each believes it has a special deal with Trump; each is manoeuvring to undermine the others.

Israel, meanwhile, finds itself caught in the middle of this complex web. Once, Israel could rely on steadfast US and Sunni Arab backing against Iran or Hamas. Now, even the post-war plans for Gaza are being shaped by enemies on Trump’s new group of autocrats: at Trump’s insistence, Turkey and Qatar sit on the “Board of Peace” overseeing Gaza’s future, much to the outrage of many in Israel. Prime Minister Netanyahu was coerced into accepting a peace board where Turkey and Qatar have influence over Gaza’s future. It is no surprise that Israeli politicians are furious.

Trump has disrupted the balance of the Middle East. US influence is now exercised through personal deals with dictators rather than broad principles or alliances. The old framework (imperfect as institutions like the UN may be) at least provided forums for mediation. Trump’s ad hoc approach, like his self-styled “Board of Peace,” is a parallel structure mainly answerable to him. It is fragmenting the region into new blocs. The beneficiaries are all authoritarian regimes flush with cash, not the people of the Middle East. Human rights, democracy, and transparency have been pushed aside. Instead, there is cynical deal-making and a ‘might makes right’ attitude. The long-term legacy will be a Middle East dominated by Gulf monarchs and strongmen vying for power, with the United States as a biased supporter rather than an impartial mediator. The stage is set for a generation of instability in the Middle East and beyond.

The death of NATO

The Western alliance network, so vital to the old world order, has been shaken to its core. The NATO alliance, in particular, is effectively dead in all but name. Trump spent much of 2025 openly insulting America’s allies and even threatening military action against them. The storm over Greenland was the most surreal example. Early in his term, Trump reignited his bizarre obsession with acquiring Greenland (an autonomous Danish territory). At the World Economic Forum in Davos this week, he bluntly reiterated his demand to take over Greenland and warned beforehand that he “might” use force if obstructed. European leaders were aghast. No US president has ever threatened to seize territory from an ally. Danish and Greenlandic officials stated they would not be blackmailed. Other Europeans declared Trump’s neo-colonial bluster a “red line”.

Confronted with a united European outcry and murmurs of retaliation from the EU over trade sanctions, Trump retreated. He claimed to have reached “the framework of a future deal” with NATO’s secretary-general (former Dutch PM Mark Rutte) regarding US “involvement” in Greenland. In reality, the deal was minor: NATO would cooperate on an expanded missile defence in Greenland (Trump’s favoured “Golden Dome” system), and the US might secure some mineral rights; essentially what it already possessed, with a few face-saving adjustments. However, the damage is done. America had openly threatened an ally’s sovereignty, eroding trust.

It is hard to overstate how unimaginable this scenario was before. NATO’s core principle is that members do not threaten or attack each other; they protect one another. Trump turned that idea upside down. He also targeted other allies, such as Canada. In 2025, he imposed stringent tariffs on Canada, insulted its leaders, and even suggested that the US should annex Canada as the 51st state. In a meeting with Canada’s prime minister, Mark Carney, Trump joked that Canada “lives because of the United States” and should be “grateful” for all the “freebies” it receives. He dismissed the US–Mexico–Canada trade deal as “irrelevant” and speculated that the US–Canada border is just an “artificial line” blocking the formation of “a beautiful country”. These are blatant threats to Canada’s independence.

No wonder Canada, one of America’s closest allies for a century, is now diversifying away from the US and looking towards China. “Our geography isn’t changing,” Canada’s trade minister said, “but look at who else we want to deal with: China is our second-largest trading partner.” Indeed, Canada has signed new agreements with China and India, partly driven by Trump’s hostility.

Across the Atlantic, European allies have similarly lost all faith in American leadership. Publicly, NATO’s Secretary-General Mark Rutte insists the alliance remains strong. Privately, European officials are preparing for a post-NATO world. Trump’s dismissive treatment of European leaders by calling them weak, threatening massive tariffs on EU goods, and dismissing NATO as obsolete has convinced Europe that it can no longer depend on the US as a security partner.

The president even questioned NATO’s most fundamental principle, Article 5, musing in Davos about whether NATO countries would ever help the US if it were attacked. (Ironically, Article 5 was invoked for the first and only time on behalf of America after 9/11; European troops fought and died alongside Americans in Afghanistan. Trump seems to forget this.) The feeling of betrayal is mutual: just as Europeans doubt Trump would defend, say, Estonia from Russian invasion, Americans now hear their president suggesting the US might not defend Europe either. The trust is gone.

European nations have moved quickly to quietly explore alternative security arrangements. Just days ago, an emergency EU meeting discussed a “new security framework without NATO”, citing Trump’s Greenland gambit as the breaking point. Trump’s threats crossed a clear red line and demonstrated that Washington is no longer a reliable protector.

The EU is considering everything from joint European military forces to regional defence pacts that exclude the US. Even traditionally Atlanticist countries agree with this contingency planning. As Rasmus Jarlov of Denmark’s opposition party bluntly stated this week, “NATO in its current form will not survive the remaining three years of Trump’s term. Europe will not rely on NATO – it’ll be a nice add-on, nothing more.” That coming from Denmark, historically one of America’s closest allies, says it all. Europe is effectively on its own now, and it knows it.

Of course, diplomatic niceties persist. Leaders like NATO’s Rutte or Britain’s prime minister Sir Keir Starmer may still shake Trump’s hand and speak of “unity”, but these are mere appearances. Everyone understands that if tomorrow Putin rolled tanks into the Baltics, the US under Trump would hesitate or refuse to help (after all, Trump has done the bare minimum to support Ukraine’s defence). Likewise, if some crisis struck America, it is doubtful European publics would support rushing to aid a Trump-led US that has treated them with such contempt. The alliance’s spirit is broken. The NATO umbrella that kept Europe safe since 1949 has developed irreparable leaks.

This fragmentation of the Western alliance does not just impact Europe. It undermines global security across the board. NATO’s disintegration signals to aggressive regimes such as Putin’s Russia or even China that the old constraints no longer apply. If America might threaten Denmark or Canada one day, who is to stop Russia from doing the same to its neighbours? Indeed, Putin is likely enjoying this NATO crisis.

Meanwhile, middle powers are hedging. Countries like Japan, Australia, and South Korea, which have long relied on US security guarantees, are quietly reassessing. They see a US that might one day threaten to invade Canada and withdraw from UN treaties, and they hear Trump call US allies “freeloaders” not worth defending. They are asking: what if we are next to be abandoned or targeted?

The result is a growing sense of each nation acting for itself. Some US allies are already strengthening ties with China and Russia to protect against US unreliability. For example, Canada is shifting explicitly towards more trade with Beijing, and Europe has deliberately kept communication open with China on climate and trade, even as Trump denounces a new Cold War. A Finnish official recently spoke of a “post-Atlantic world” where Europe must engage with powers like China on a more equal footing. The long and short of it: the close-knit group of liberal democracies that maintained the global order is fracturing.

A New World Disorder: might makes right

What does all this mean for the world? In a nutshell: the end of the world as we knew it. The relatively peaceful, law-based international system of the past 80 years is no longer in place. Instead, a much more violent and perilous free-for-all is emerging; a return to “might makes right” on the global stage. Sovereignty, that fundamental principle of international law, is now open to question. If the US president claims the right to annex territory (Greenland, Canada) on a whim, it underpins the legitimacy of every aggressor.

Indeed, Russia and China have already seized the narrative. Russian propaganda outlets gleefully noted that “no country has the right to take over the territory of another… except, apparently, the United States,” highlighting Washington’s hypocrisy. Expect Moscow and Beijing to act accordingly.

The Kremlin, already brutalising Ukraine, now perceives even less reason to halt. NATO unity is fractured, and the American president himself is preoccupied with his own imperial ambitions. China, observing Trump’s transactional approach, will sow divisions between the US and its allies (it has already successfully wooed Canada and Europe).

Worst of all, hardline regimes worldwide now recognise that there is no real accountability for their actions. International platforms like the UN Security Council (already arguably severely undermined by the 2003 Iraq War) have been paralysed. Trump recently withdrew the US from dozens of UN agencies and treaties, ranging from climate accords to labour and migration bodies, in a comprehensive purge. He has made it clear that he prefers ad hoc arrangements over international law. This enables despots to operate with impunity.

Some of the world’s most malign players, such as the wealthy autocracies in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, have purchased disproportionate influence in Washington and European capitals. Through substantial investments and lobbying payoffs, Doha and Riyadh now wield power far beyond their size, shielding themselves from criticism. When oil-rich princes can buy US foreign policy (or silence surrounding the murder of a journalist, as in Jamal Khashoggi’s case), there is essentially no global justice.

The end of the old order also presents difficulties for the global economy. The remarkable economic growth of recent decades was supported by relative geopolitical stability: secure trade routes, predictability, and the understanding that conflicts would be contained. Now, that safety net has been removed. Trade wars and tariff disputes are breaking out everywhere.

Businesses are holding their breath, scaling back investment amid the uncertainty. If allies become rivals and global cooperation breaks down, everyone will be poorer. We already see countries hedging their bets. European leaders openly talk of fostering a “new independent Europe” no longer tied to Washington, potentially aligning more with China on trade to offset US risk.

This decoupling and realignment will not be smooth; it will create frictions that slow growth and will be expensive. Global supply chains, which were built on the assumption of a peaceful world, may splinter under geopolitical strain. At worst, outright conflicts (regional wars, perhaps over Taiwan or in the Middle East) could erupt now that the old deterrents are gone, and those would be devastating economically, on top of the human cost.

Primarily, the collapse of the security consensus signals a much more violent future. We must avoid naïve recency bias that assumes the relative peace of our era was normal. It was abnormal; a rare anomaly in history. Without US–led alliances and international norms restraining aggressive tendencies, we risk reverting to history’s default: frequent wars and unchecked brutality. That process has already begun.

We can observe increasing instability across multiple areas: renewed ethnic conflicts in the Balkans (spurred by Russia), Azerbaijan invading Nagorno-Karabakh and ethnically cleansing Armenians with little response from the distracted West, China intensifying military pressure on Taiwan, and various authoritarian regimes (from North Korea to Iran) testing the limits with missile launches and hostage-taking, confident that a divided world will not unite against them. Even within the West, the threat of violence has grown: Trump’s normalisation of paramilitary force and his pardons for political violence send a message to extremist groups that they can act with impunity. The genie of state-sanctioned violence is out of the bottle.

The peaceful world we knew is truly gone. We are entering a new dark age of unpredictability and fear. Our ancestors worked to build structures to prevent exactly this scenario, and in just one year, Donald Trump has dismantled them. The tragedy is almost Shakespearean. Western democracies still held all the momentum after 1989; they could have established a just and secure world order for centuries. Instead, through complacency, they paved the way for charlatans like Trump, and he has gleefully shattered the pillars of peace in pursuit of personal power and vanity.

“This is how the world ends,” wrote T.S. Eliot, “not with a bang but a whimper.” Eliot envisioned a quiet decline of civilisation. Our reality, however, is the opposite. This is how the world ends: not with a whimper, but with a bang. A bang so loud and thunderous that most people still fail to recognise it for what it truly is. The old world shattered in 2025. Alliances broken, norms violated, democracy undermined, yet many remain in denial, clinging to the memory of the order that once was. They do not yet understand how fundamentally everything has changed. The peaceful era after 1945 is gone, replaced by a brewing storm of rivalry and conflict. We are only beginning to feel the first drops of that storm. In the years ahead, it will develop into a torrent. Wars are likely to erupt where diplomacy once prevailed. Economies will suffer as trust and stability decline, and ordinary people across the globe will bear the costs through higher prices, lost jobs, reduced freedoms, and lives disrupted by conflict or repression.

It is a despairing picture, and I paint it with a heavy heart. As someone who grew up in the declining decades of the Long Peace, I am angry and grief-stricken to see it end in this way. It did not have to be this way, but elections have consequences, as we now see clearly. Donald Trump’s second presidency has been a wrecking ball to the foundations of the old world. The bang has happened; the world we knew lies in ruins.

The question now is what emerges from the debris. Will democracies find a way to unite again and rebuild a semblance of order? Or is this truly the dawn of a new era of lasting global disorder? I fear the latter. The enormity of what was lost in 2025 will only be understood in hindsight. For now, we live amid the blast zone, ears ringing, trying to piece together what remains. History will record that the peaceful world ended not gradually or quietly, but in one tumultuous year. We all just experienced a bang so loud that most people do not even grasp how immense it truly is.