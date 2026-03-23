This morning, I awoke to the news that Jewish community ambulances in London were set on fire overnight. Of course, my first thought was with those most affected by this attack: politicians. “Oh my goodness,” I thought. “They’re all going to be ‘sickened’ and ‘outraged’ by this. How will they know what to do about it?”

So, for any politicians reading this, in case attacks on and murders of Jews worldwide have not been enough to help you form an opinion, allow me to present to you: The Ladybook Guide to Fighting Antisemitism.

Step one is administrative. Before adopting any moral stance, the politician must choose which colour crayon to use for their strongly worded letter. Blue suggests gravitas. Red indicates urgency. Green if one is feeling particularly cross-departmental. The letter itself will condemn the attacks in the firmest possible terms, which is to say, in terms carefully calibrated not to offend anyone who might be upset by a firm condemnation.

Step two is choosing the right language. The statement must include the phrase “we stand against antisemitism and all forms of racism”. The “and’ carries significant weight here. It dilutes, generalises, and prevents any specific or politically sensitive points about antisemitism from being made as a distinct and ongoing issue. The problem is portrayed as universal, which means it is no one’s particular responsibility.

Step three is threat containment. Locate antisemitism on the “far right,” a useful conceptual storage unit into which all uncomfortable realities can be deposited. This has the benefit of being both historically rooted and currently incomplete. It avoids the need to deal with modern forms of antisemitism that do not fit neatly into that category, especially those emerging from online ecosystems, activist networks, or imported ideological frameworks. Complexity hinders messaging.

Step four is fiscal. Money must be poured into the problem. Not in a targeted, strategic way that addresses causal mechanisms, but in a broadly dispersive manner that signals seriousness. Funding for initiatives, grants for programmes, and taskforces that will produce reports. The implicit theory is that antisemitism, like damp, can be managed with sufficient insulation.

There are options available that could improve the situation for Jews in the UK, but it is very important not to pursue them. They involve addressing issues directly, which could upset those voters who are currently enthusiastic about rising antisemitism in this country. Things not to do:

Make no serious attempt to confront the role of disinformation in driving contemporary antisemitism. The ecosystem that has amplified claims of “genocide” and routine war crimes, detached from any evidentiary standards, must remain largely untouched. Platforms can be urged to “do more,” which they will interpret as “do something symbolic and reversible, or nothing”.

There must be no meaningful restriction on marches that drift from protest into an open celebration of violence or intimidation. Lines will be drawn, then redrawn, then politely stepped over. The threshold for action should remain just out of reach.

The judicial response should continue to signal ambiguity. Acts like celebrating 7th October, or attacking Israeli or Jewish businesses, should attract sanctions so mild they serve more as procedural acknowledgements than deterrents. A slap on the wrist, accompanied by a reminder to be more cautious with one’s chanting.

Under no circumstances should there be an appetite to proscribe organisations that operate in the grey zone between political activism and ideological extremism. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps will remain diplomatically inconvenient to designate. The Muslim Brotherhood will continue to occupy its familiar position of deliberate ambiguity. Both are too entangled in broader strategic considerations to be addressed straightforwardly.

There should be no serious discussion of societal integration, of absorbing populations with different political and cultural backgrounds, and of how that interacts with imported conflicts. That area is seen as electorally risky. It is better to speak in abstractions.

And so the cycle continues: statements are issued, letters are written, and funding is announced. Once the news cycle is over, this manual may be returned to the drawer until the next antisemitic incident requires its retrieval.