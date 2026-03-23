Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox

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Margaret Tyler's avatar
Margaret Tyler
14h

Brilliant yet again Andrew. The absolute truth of the whole shameful state we now live in which scares the crap out of most of us.

I speak as a person of no faith but in total sympathy with the appalling treatment of our Jewish community. The complete lack of inept and cowardly government to act to protect this small minority makes me despair and fear for the future.

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Brent Davis's avatar
Brent Davis
13h

Omg, Andrew... I unwisely began reading your piece while drinking a nice cup of tea, and my chortling at your ultra-sardonic wit made me spit the tea back into the cup so often that I finally gave up (on the tea, NOT on the piece!), and put the cup aside for a more appropriate time. Fellow Substack friends, I've compared Andrew to Socrates before, but in this piece, here it is in all its subdued, calculated, eloquent and incisive fury. When it comes to wielding the pen like a sword, Andrew's a welcome master. Andrew, you tell 'em, brother - and I call you brother with purpose, because for some time I've felt like you're part of our family, with your fierce, constant and (again) always eloquent and incisive defenses of us. I hope this piece goes directly from your mouth to their ears (and you know who I mean by "they"), and I'm going to do everything I can to help make that happen, starting with sharing your piece with anyone I think might have even the slightest inclination to listen to you. Thank you for this... what you're doing is incredibly important, brother, and quintessentially human. :)

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