I am now home after another research trip to Ukraine. Jake Wallis Simons and I have been recording interviews for this week’s episode of The Brink, which is out tomorrow. As ever, it is a strange responsibility to visit a country at war. It takes the cold, hard analysis of writing from the comfort of distance, and reinforces it with the intimacy of personal stories; the strange normality that persists amid sirens and seas of memorials to fallen soldiers; and the quiet dignity of people who, out of necessity, have learned to perform the functions of a state whilst under attack.

Maidan Square, Kyiv (author’s own photo taken this week)

As I return to the UK, what strikes me most sharply is not just the brutality of Russia’s invasion; it is the expanding gap between what is true and what is believed. Russian propaganda seeks to replace reality. It offers a ready-made inverted moral universe in which aggression is defence, imperialism is victimhood, and the desire of neighbouring peoples to govern themselves is an intolerable provocation. Anyone who has spent time in Ukraine, listening rather than lecturing, can see how fragile that propaganda is when tested against the real world.

Ukraine, like every country, has flaws. However, it is remarkable that the Russian-led narratives of “it’s NATO’s fault,” “corruption,” and “Nazis” have penetrated the American mainstream with the confidence of received wisdom. A post on X about Ukraine will be filled with replies that echo these ideas. In Europe, these ideas are still more marginal, though not as much as we should be comfortable with. The real danger, however, is that what is on the fringes today can become the language of power tomorrow, especially when those in power choose to adopt it.

As with Israel, Ukraine is at the forefront of a civilisational struggle. The clash between democratic values and autocracy is the key issue we face today.

The more unsettling realisation, however, is that the old map we relied on to navigate this struggle no longer corresponds to the terrain. The Trump White House veers perilously towards autocracy, and America can no longer be trusted in the way it once was. “The West” no longer exists as a unified idea; those values have not lost significance, but the coalition that upheld them has fractured over their understanding of what those values are.

We can observe this rupture unfolding in real time. At the Munich Security Conference this month, Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrapped himself in the rhetoric of “Western civilisation”, urging Europeans towards unity while framing the alliance in terms that felt more like a culture-war catechism than a defence of liberal democracy. Rubio then promptly disappeared to lend his support to the pro-Putin disruptor, Viktor Orban, in Hungary, to give the vile lie to his words.

A year earlier, Vice President J.D. Vance delivered a speech in Munich that was widely interpreted across Europe as not merely unfriendly, but fundamentally hostile to the European mainstream: a warning that America’s support would be conditional on Europe’s internal politics bending towards the kind of populism his movement prefers.

Vance and Rubio lecture Europe on “Western values”, but their administration does not genuinely uphold them or understand them. More accurately, Washington now represents a different interpretation: one that often views liberal safeguards such as independent courts, pluralism, a free press, and rights that apply even to those you dislike, not as core elements of the Western project, but as obstacles to power. You do not need to agree with every European policy or admire every European leader to recognise the category error here. A democracy is not defined by how forcefully it evokes the word “freedom”. It is defined by the institutions and customs that make freedom sustainable in practice.

This is why I find the term “the West” increasingly unhelpful. It implies a club you are born into rather than a set of commitments you choose to uphold. It fosters complacency: the lazy assumption that, because we are “Western”, we will naturally all behave in certain ways. That assumption is now obsolete.

For Europe, Western values are a commitment to individual dignity and rights, equality before the law, representative government, freedom of expression and religion, open inquiry and scientific reasoning. These emerged from a long mix of influences, especially ancient Greek philosophy and civic ideals, Roman legal traditions, Judeo-Christian moral concepts, Renaissance humanism, the Reformation, and Enlightenment ideas about reason, consent, and liberty. These principles have continued to evolve through social struggle and reform, expanding who counts as a rights-bearing citizen, and they remain diverse and contested rather than a single fixed, uniform tradition.

Rubio and Vance’s speeches show that the Trump White House does not understand the tradition in these terms at all. For them, Western values are a variant of the 20th-century “family, country, and God” rooted solely in Christian faith, culture, and national pride. This is totally at odds with the European understanding, which is why the two sides stare at one another in puzzlement, shouting past each other into the void. In this regard, American hectoring of European leaders creates confusion over clarity. The two sides understand “Western values” in two divergent ways. Europeans instinctively recoil from the Trump variant: in living memory, we have a painful memory of a similar “Kinder, Küche, Kirche” perspective that led to a global conflagration and gas chambers. The “Western values” of most Europeans and pro-Trump Americans are very different indeed.

The perfect symbol of this new era is Trump’s Board of Peace, launched explicitly as an alternative to the United Nations. It is built around a caricatured transactionalism: membership by invitation, with buy-in measured in unaudited billion-dollar contributions, with major democratic nations noticeably absent or sceptical. It is difficult to imagine a clearer statement of how this White House perceives the world: not as a rules-based order in which legitimacy derives from principle, but as a deal-based order in which legitimacy comes from leverage.

Now consider this in the context of the civilisational struggle we are engaged in. Russia, Iran, China, North Korea, and other authoritarian or totalitarian regimes are not merely “countries pursuing their interests” in the neutral sense that some Realist theorists like to suggest. They form a network of interconnected extremist regimes that reinforce each other, learn from one another, exchange surveillance techniques and sanctions-evasion strategies, and most importantly, share a common goal: the erosion of democratic legitimacy.

They want our societies to become cynically exhausted, morally confused, and internally fractured, thereby making them governable by force, fear, or dependency. They do not need to defeat us militarily everywhere at once. They merely need to convince us that the idea of free societies is either naïve or hypocritical, and that we should accept the rule of the “strong men”. This is what Ukraine refutes simply by continuing to exist.

Ukraine is not perfect, but it is genuine. It is a society that has made a clear choice: it desires to belong to a political tradition in which leaders can be removed peacefully, borders are not altered by artillery, and citizenship is not based on ethnic or religious purity. That choice is exactly what Russia cannot accept because it poses an existential threat to Putinism. Not because Ukraine is “NATO”, but because Ukraine embodies an idea: that a post-Soviet people can break free from imperial control.

This is why every penny we spend, and every Ukrainian life lost, is currency spent on our behalf. That sounds cold, but it is true. Ukrainians are paying in ruined cities, amputations, and widowed families for the principle that conquest should not be rewarded. If that principle collapses in Ukraine, it does not remain collapsed “over there”. It becomes a precedent that migrates, surfacing wherever an autocrat sees an advantage and senses weakness. In that sense, Ukraine is not only defending itself. It is defending the minimum conditions for the principle of national sovereignty.

Israel, too, is on a frontline, although the strategic landscape is different. In the Middle East, Israel is surrounded by forces that explicitly reject not only Israeli policy but also Israeli existence. It faces a regional system in which Iran and its proxies, and Qatar and Turkey, have made armed conflict a permanent reality, and where the language of annihilation is used literally rather than metaphorically. Like Ukraine, Israel stands as a constant rebuke to a set of totalitarian ambitions.

Yet Israel is also, strategically, caught between a rock and a hard place. Its dependence on the United States is significant: military resupply, diplomatic protection, intelligence collaboration, and the broader deterrent posture that stems from its association with American power. This dependence imposes a constraint that many observers, particularly in Europe, often overlook. When Washington shifts, Israel cannot simply take a moral stand without consequences. It must continuously evaluate how to survive in a region where miscalculation could be deadly.

This is where the collapse of “the West” as a united bloc becomes more than just an academic point and takes on practical significance. When America acts as a reliable democratic ally, Israel’s dependence can be stabilising, but when America behaves as an unpredictable, transactional actor by engaging with autocratic tendencies and new dictatorial allies, establishing alternative institutions, and blurring the line between principle and deal-making, that dependence becomes a trap.

We can see the discomfort in how Israel has had to navigate Ukraine. Israel has repeatedly refused to send Iron Dome to Ukraine, publicly and explicitly, on strategic grounds, including concerns about sensitive technology falling into hostile hands. It has, at times, tried to assist in other ways, including providing humanitarian support. Just this week, Israel announced it would send 117 mobile generators to Ukraine’s Kyiv region, where they are badly needed after Russian attacks on Ukrainian power infrastructure. In Kyiv, the main constant sound is that of generators. This is helpful by Israel; concrete and morally commendable, yet also a clear example of constraint: wanting to help but having to do so within narrow limits set by security dependencies and regional realities.

On the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion last year, Israel joined the United States in voting against a UN General Assembly resolution reaffirming Ukraine’s territorial integrity, placing them, grimly, in the same “no” camp as Russia and North Korea. A year later, this week, Israel voted in favour of a UN resolution explicitly reaffirming Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, while the United States abstained.

Those two votes, taken together, reveal almost everything you need to understand about the current moment. Israel can, on occasion, diverge from Washington, but the very fact that this is noteworthy is the point. When your closest ally becomes unpredictable, you are compelled to adapt. Sometimes you stand tall; sometimes you bow. Either way, you are adjusting in response to someone else’s centre of gravity.

Israel nevertheless remains the Middle East’s only democracy and a vital ally and combatant in the unfolding civilisational contest. All democracies have contradictions, sometimes betray their own ideals or commit wrongs, but the difference between a flawed democracy and an autocracy is structural. In a democracy, wrongdoing can be exposed without the person exposing it being sent to a prison colony. In a democracy, failure can be corrected without a palace coup. In a democracy, citizens can, eventually and imperfectly, change course. Autocracy has no such mechanism. It has only power, its preservation, and the narrative apparatus needed to make power feel like destiny.

This is why propaganda from the axis of authoritarian states is so dangerous, why it is currently so focused on Ukraine and Israel as the two current physical combatants in this struggle, and why it is so concerning to hear it echoed in White House conferences. It aims to make people sceptical of reality: to persuade them that nothing can be known, nothing can be trusted, and therefore nothing is worth defending. Once that epistemic collapse happens, the rest is simple. Societies that cannot agree on facts cannot coordinate action. They become vulnerable. We are seeing this play out in Europe and America in real time.

The devil’s greatest trick lies in convincing people that he does not exist. That is the deception Putin has pulled on the current White House and on a part of the American political imagination. The frightening thing is that America, the post-war anchor of the democratic alliance, is now actively spreading confusion into Europe, inviting Putin to conferences in Alaska like a conquering hero, and supporting extremists like Orban who are vulnerable to, or complicit in, authoritarian narratives.

The powerful symbolic image of American soldiers on their knees, laying out the red carpet for murderous dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska, August 2025.

I do not say this with pleasure. A Europe permanently estranged from America is a strategic loss, a cultural tragedy, and an invitation to aggression, but wishing it were not so does not make it otherwise. The question, then, is what we do about it.

The first requirement in European capitals is to restore seriousness. Not performative gestures, slogans, or theatrical displays of resolve, but genuine seriousness about industrial capacity, ammunition reserves, air defence, energy resilience, and consistent support for allies who are suffering on our behalf. No country in the democratic world has done enough. Not Britain. Not France. Not Germany. Not the EU. Not America, even before its current situation. We have been living off the security order created by previous generations, assuming it would automatically renew itself. It will not.

The second requirement is intellectual hygiene: the refusal to accept propaganda simply because it is politically convenient. A narrative does not become true because it flatters your existing cynicism, or because it provides a shortcut around moral responsibility. If your argument requires you to pretend Ukraine is “really” the aggressor, or that Russia’s invasion is “really” NATO’s fault, or that a sovereign people does not “really” have the right to choose its alliances, then your argument is a collaboration with the worldview of conquest.

The third requirement is to redefine the community we believe we are defending. If “the West” is now a fractured concept, we should cease treating it as an identity and view it as a project. A project has members because they do the work, not because they inherit the label. A project can withstand betrayal because it is sustained by commitment, not mythology.

In that sense, the civilisational front line is not only in Donetsk or Kharkiv, nor Tel Aviv or Jerusalem. It also extends into our own politics: whether we accept democratic constraints as the price of freedom, or whether we begin to envy the speed and simplicity of autocratic command. It is in whether we treat the law as a shield for the weak, or as an obstacle to be bulldozed by the strong. It is in whether we comprehend that sovereignty is not merely a rhetorical flourish but the foundation of international order.

Ukraine understands this because it has been forced to. Israel understands it because it has never had the choice to forget it. The rest of us have been comfortable, distracted, and tempted by the illusion that history ended in 1991, and so have been slow to catch up. We will catch up; the only question is whether we do it by choice or by force.

We need to wake up, disregard propaganda from the axis of authoritarian states, and make sure our allies in Israel and Ukraine have what they need to fight this evil. If we do not, we will end up fighting it ourselves, under far worse conditions, with far fewer friends, and with the bitter knowledge that we were warned. The front lines are already established. The only decision remaining is which side we will choose.