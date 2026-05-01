Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox

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Dave's avatar
Dave
4h

But…but….Trump doesn’t care about the law. He’s a king and can do whatever he wants.

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Solstice Sunset's avatar
Solstice Sunset
3h

Thank you as always, Andrew, for your work and words.

To any who wish to: Please pray for our troops who may or may not be in the great Islamist area yonder...

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