In the summer of 1996, Great Britain still recognised itself. The air felt lighter, the pubs were fuller, and the streets seemed to carry a brighter hint of colour. England were at Wembley, Scotland were the old enemy, and yet, for that brief moment of Euro ’96, the rivalry felt like a family argument rather than a rehearsal for a separation. When Gazza flicked the ball over Colin Hendry and volleyed it into the net, the roar that went up did not stop neatly at the border. Even some Scots, between gritted teeth, admitted it was a work of genius. Wembley became a kind of secular chapel that summer, not just to football, but to the feeling that, underneath everything, we still shared something.

The Northern Irish were still dealing with their own Troubles and the Welsh were not there, not on the pitch, but we were elsewhere at the centre of things. “Cool Cymru” was taking shape: bands out of the valleys, writers with a new confidence, a sense that Welshness with its language, defiance and humour was something to be enjoyed rather than merely endured. It was as if, after the pits closed and the banners were rolled away, a new kind of pride emerged, this time clad in guitars and poetry rather than coal dust. Crucially, all of this felt like a flourishing within Britain, not in opposition to it. Englishness, Scottishness, Welshness and (some) Northern Irish: they were flavours of the same stew, variations on a shared tune. The mainland British bickered, of course, but the quarrels took place inside a bigger story that hardly needed explaining. There was a “we”, and most people knew, instinctively, who that “we” was.

Looking back, it is only when that kind of thing disappears that one realises how much it mattered. Back then, the sense of being one people was not written into some formal code. It lived in habit and in jokes, in the way we queued, and in what we moaned about. It showed itself in the way Scots could be fiercely Scottish and still understand the Union Flag as part of their inheritance, in the way Welsh speakers could celebrate their language without wishing the whole country carved apart. The flags, the hymns, and the self-deprecation were all stitched together into a loose but durable fabric.

It is worth saying, too, that 1996 was no Lost Eden. The Troubles in Northern Ireland mired them in a lost, violent corner. The country then was not free of cruelty or complacency, nor was it some harmonious commonwealth of equals. The class system was still there, humming away like background machinery; whole towns were already living with the wreckage of deindustrialisation; racism and sectarianism did not vanish just because we draped some bunting across a pub.

To remember that summer as a moment of togetherness is not to pretend that everything was fine, or that those who were struggling felt the same easy belonging that others did. What is different is not the absence of trouble then and its presence now, but the sense that, even with all our fractures, there remained a widely understood “we” inside which those arguments and injustices took place. The point is not to polish the past into a lie, but to notice that we once quarrelled and failed and hurt each other within a shared frame and that somewhere along the line, that frame itself was taken apart.

1997 arrived, and with it Tony Blair, all Cheshire Cat smiles, Cool Britannia (the hollowest of slick PR facades) and promise. The song said, “Things Can Only Get Better,” and it felt, at first, more like a change of furniture than a demolition of the house. The word “New” did a lot of work in those days: New Labour, New Britain, a country rebranded rather than remade. Beneath the surface, though, a different project was underway: a quiet, patient unpicking of the old national story and its replacement with something more fragmented.

Devolution was the first and most obvious break. A Scottish Parliament and a Welsh Assembly were presented as overdue adjustments, the bureaucratic recognition of realities that already existed. Who, after all, could begrudge people “more say over their own affairs”? The settlement was sold as a safety valve: give the home nations their own institutions, and the pressure for separation would ease. In practice, what we created were rival political arenas with their own logic of grievance. Nationalism, which had lived for decades on the margins, suddenly had expenses-paid offices and a government salary. Edinburgh and Cardiff were encouraged to see themselves not as rooms in the same house, but as quasi-independent addresses, forever measuring themselves against “Westminster” as if it were a distant capital rather than their own.

The Good Friday Agreement, for all its undoubted achievements in ending the violence, also locked the landscape of the conflict into place. It solidified the sectarian ceasefire lines and, in doing so, quietly confirmed that politics in the North would forever be conducted along those trenches. Belfast, always an uneasy partner for Westminster, found itself institutionally nudged towards Dublin through the new webs of cross‑border bodies and consultative machinery, even as its formal place in the Union was affirmed. The early release of paramilitary prisoners, most responsible for heinous acts of terrorism, stained the bargain for many; it felt as though those who had planted bombs and pulled triggers were being ushered back into public life, while the foundations were laid for former British soldiers to face legal pursuit decades later for alleged crimes committed in the same long war.

At the same time, under Blair, a new legal weather system moved in above Parliament. International human rights norms and the jurisprudence of distant courts began to exert a steady, creeping precedence over the old doctrine that Westminster was supreme. The Human Rights Act of 1998, coming fully into force by 2000, did not tear up parliamentary sovereignty on paper, but it wrapped it in a net of obligations and interpretative duties. This left many with the sense that the final word now belonged somewhere else, and that a higher, more abstract script could overrule the story of the nation.

At the same time, the language of public life shifted under our feet. The old vocabulary of citizens and people, of shared obligations and shared inheritance, began to sound unfashionable. In its place came the talk of “communities” and “stakeholders”, of “faith groups” and “minorities”. Where earlier governments, for all their faults, had largely addressed a single demos, New Labour preferred to administer an archipelago of interests. Policy became the art of balancing lobbies, prioritising self-appointed “community leaders”, and convening dialogues between hyphenated identities. The result was subtle but profound: the country ceased to imagine itself as one “we” and became, instead, a managed collection of “thems”.

The word “Britain” itself started to thin out. Blair’s own habit of talking about “the yookay” captured something essential about the new mood: a country treated as a brand; a holding company, rather than a continuing civilisation. The Union stopped feeling like an unquestioned frame around our differences and became just another level of government.

Our flag, which had once been shorthand for a long, complicated story (a story, let us remember, that previous generations fought and died for), began to feel either kitsch, suspect, or openly condemned. Even our military deployments sent our soldiers, sailors and airmen to die in far-off foreign lands for the cause of an “ethical foreign policy” rather than for the flag or national interest.

The Union Flag sank into the status of logo on cheap Cool Britannia merchandise, Geri Halliwell’s mini-dress, and budget airlines. In polite company, it often came with a faint apology. The cross of St George drifted from casual football emblem to something many associated with uglier politics. Meanwhile, the Saltire and the Welsh dragon rose as symbols of a more authentic defiance: their nationalism virtuous, British patriotism retrograde.

Into this constitutional and cultural remodelling came another immense change: the opening of the country to historically high levels of immigration. Movement to and from these islands is as old as their history, but from the late 1990s, the scale and pace altered dramatically. Year after year, more people arrived than left, in numbers without modern precedent, and the shape of towns and cities changed with unusual speed. The official story was that this proved our openness, our modernity, and our embrace of “diversity”. To question the pace of change was to risk being told you were on the wrong side of history, yet no serious effort was made to replace the fraying national narrative with a renewed one strong enough to absorb those who came after it.

That is the heart of it. The problem was never the presence of newcomers as such. It was that they were walking into a house where the portraits had been taken off the walls, and the owners were embarrassed to mention the family name. Instead of saying, calmly and clearly, “This is who we are; this is the history you are joining; here are the customs and loyalties that bind us together now,” the state handed out forms with boxes to tick and pointed people toward whichever “community” they appeared to belong to. Integration requires something to integrate into. Blairism, in its zeal to avoid giving offence, hollowed out the thing itself.

For a while, the cracks were papered over by growth and optimism, but architecture built on denial does not survive bad weather. When the financial crisis hit in 2008, the shock exposed a country that no longer reflexively thought of itself as sharing a fate. Instead of a hard time faced together, we got a blame map: London against “the rest”; public sector against private; young against old; natives against incomers; one region against another. The stress lines that opened up ran neatly along the grooves dug in the previous decade by devolution, cultural self-doubt, and the breaking of people into endlessly competing “communities”.

Brexit made those lines visible in neon. On the ballot, the question was about the European Union. In people’s heads, it was about far more: the loss of control, the speed of change, the feeling of being talked at rather than listened to. The vote split the country along fault lines that had been widening since the late 1990s: Scotland and Northern Ireland largely one way, much of England and Wales the other; London as its own world; cities and smaller towns peering at each other across mutual incomprehension. The language that followed was not the language of a single wounded family. It was the language of rival tribes trapped in reluctant cohabitation: gammons and snowflakes, citizens of nowhere and little Englanders, Remoaners and Quitlings. These are not the terms a confident nation uses about itself.

Then, just when the argument felt at its most poisonous, the virus came. Covid ought to have been the great leveller; a reminder that illness and fear do not check passports or voting records. In a country still sure of itself, the pandemic would have been experienced as a grim but shared ordeal. Instead, it arrived in a Britain already accustomed to pulling apart. Devolved governments in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast discovered that differing a little from London played well, and so a sort of competitive virtue took hold, rules diverging not just for epidemiological reasons but to mark territory. Once again, we were addressed not as a people but as a patchwork of blocs: the shielding, the vulnerable, the key workers, the ethnic group statistically at risk, the “hesitant community” that needed targeted messaging. Every difference, however real and important, was administered separately. It was coordination without comradeship.

Somewhere along this long, polite revolution, we stopped being a country in the old sense. The paperwork remains; the taxman still writes from HMRC; the armed forces and veterans still queue under the same banners on Remembrance Sunday, but the inner glue, the easy assumption that we are, despite everything, a single “we” with a shared past and a shared future, has thinned to the point of transparency. Devolution has carved us into semi-detached polities. Immigration has changed us at a speed we affected not to notice. The official language of “communities” has taught us to see ourselves as fragments rather than as a whole. Britishness has shrunk from a living inheritance into a slightly awkward administrative category: “the yookay”.

It did not have to happen like this. A nation confident in its history could have devolved powers while reaffirming its unity; it could have welcomed immigration at a controllable pace while extending the embrace of a sturdy, unapologetic story. Instead, we chose to loosen the bolts of the Union and allow the word “British” to be diluted into something nerveless and vague. We did this at exactly the moment we were also accelerating change from without. Then we acted surprised when, at the first serious shocks, the old sense of togetherness failed to appear.

There is no rewinding now to the summer of 1996, to Gazza sliding on the turf under a spray of water bottles, to a time when even our divisions felt comfortably domestic. The people who lived that moment have grown older; many who live here now did not share it at all. The settlements of 1997 and after are not going to vanish in a puff of nostalgia. The Welsh Parliament and the Scottish Government will not simply pack up and go home. Those who arrived in the last quarter-century are neither temporary guests nor footnotes; many of them are as entangled in our story as anyone.

Yet we might at least be honest about the hinge on which our current age turned. The late 1990s were not merely a change of party in office. They marked the point at which Britain quietly stopped assuming its own coherence and began treating itself as a problem to be managed. From that moment onwards, our leaders have governed less a country than a complicated spreadsheet of claims, recording a hierarchy of grievances. What we miss now, and it is hard not to hear a version of this longing in so many of the political arguments made today, is the feeling of belonging to something larger than those claims. We will have to recover not just institutions but a story: one that is generous without being shapeless, that welcomes without apologising for existing.

Until we do, we will go on like this: sharing an island but not a narrative, watching the same rain fall through different windows, meeting one another on trains and in supermarkets and never quite recognising that we are supposed to be part of the same “we”. What was once a country has become a place. It is the memory of being something more than that which makes the present feel, as it does, so quietly and so deeply sad.