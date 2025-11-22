Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aviel's avatar
Aviel
15h

As a European who has long held to the view that my native Sweden must spend appropriately on its defense I must say that Europe has collectively made its bed and now has to lie in it.

It doesn’t absolve the US, but wouldn’t have happened if the European nationals weren’t so chronically weak, divided and harboring the beliefs that the post Cold War arrangement of international affairs was somehow permanent.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Andrew Fox and others
David Shackson's avatar
David Shackson
17h

Spot on. I fear NATO Europe will find itself at war with an emboldenes Russia in the near future as a consequence if this capitulation is forced pn Ukraine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andrew Fox
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture