Donald Trump has reached a new low. His 28-point Ukraine “peace” proposal is not a genuine ceasefire plan. It is a punitive diktat imposed on the victim of aggression. It is a new Treaty of Versailles, but one forced on Ukraine, despite its status as an invaded democracy, while the aggressor, Russia, is rewarded. The plan reflects a broader “America First” moral void approach to diplomacy, in which war and peace are treated as transactional business deals rather than questions of justice, and allies can be sacrificed for short-term political gain and financial profit. This proposed deal is a mortal threat to NATO and Western unity, undermining the alliance’s principles and treating it as something the US can bargain away unilaterally.

Zelensky and Trump at the UN in September. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The plan forces Ukraine to accept defeat in all but name. Kyiv would have to cede more sovereign territory than Russia currently holds; land Putin has not come close to seizing, despite 3 years of throwing his soldiers into the meat grinder. The plan legitimises Russia’s land acquisitions in Crimea and the Donbas, and even relinquishing parts of Donetsk still under Ukrainian control, to establish a “neutral” buffer zone that benefits only Russia. The plan also demands a substantial reduction of Ukraine’s armed forces and bans certain weapons, limiting the victim’s ability to defend itself, as if Ukraine were the aggressor.

Additionally, Ukraine would be compelled to amend its constitution and internal policies: recognising Russian as an official language, granting the Russian Orthodox Church special status, and explicitly outlawing “Nazi ideology,” all of which reinforce and echo propaganda narratives straight from the Kremlin. Collectively, these conditions are presented as a humiliating “war guilt” regime imposed on Ukraine, whose only “crime” was resisting invasion.

The plan further emphasises Ukraine’s permanent neutrality as if it were somehow a threat to Russia, rather than a victim of Kremlin revanchism. Ukraine would need to enshrine a ban on NATO membership in its constitution. At the same time, NATO itself would formally close its open door not only to Ukraine but also, effectively, to further expansion.

This embeds Russia’s veto over Ukraine’s security choices and undermines a fundamental principle of the post-Cold War order: that sovereign states freely choose their alliances. It forces President Zelenskyy into a humiliating U-turn on his refusal to exchange territory or Euro-Atlantic aspirations for peace. Just as Versailles bred resentment in Germany, imposing such terms on Ukraine would almost certainly sow bitterness, rearmament, and future conflict rather than lasting stability.

Shamefully, the plan exploits Ukraine’s suffering to generate economic benefits for the United States. Security guarantees are offered as a paid service: the US would provide some form of protection only in exchange for “compensation,” turning collective defence into a protection racket. A substantial reconstruction scheme using frozen Russian assets and European contributions is heavily skewed in favour of US profits, with Washington claiming half the earnings from investments in Ukraine’s recovery. This establishes a reconstruction racket where American companies dominate rebuilding, energy, and resource projects.

Ukraine endures destruction at the hands of a tyrant; the US reaps the rewards.

Shame on America.

Additionally, a separate US–Russia investment vehicle would use remaining Russian funds to establish joint ventures in energy, mining, AI, and more, effectively offering Moscow a lucrative post-war partnership with the American economy. This marks an astonishing reward for Kremlin aggression.

These economic factors are connected to Trump’s longstanding complaints about “paying too much” for allies. The plan secretly justifies reducing US military and financial aid to Ukraine by promoting a settlement that lowers Kyiv’s reliance on Western weapons. For Trump, this is a way to claim he “ended the war” and saved US money, even if it means Ukraine’s sovereignty suffers. Washington threatened to cut off intelligence and arms to pressure Kyiv into accepting the plan, an act of outright coercion. This is not peacemaking. It is monetising security and turning America from an arsenal of democracy into an auctioneer of peace for profit, at the expense of an ally that was invaded by a tyrant and fought valiantly for three years.

On Russia’s side, the plan represents a near-total victory. It consolidates Russia’s territorial gains by recognising its control over Crimea and the occupied parts of Donetsk and Luhansk, and stabilises lines of control elsewhere in ways that favour Moscow. The deal treats Ukraine’s borders as if they were a long-standing matter of contention between Russia and Ukraine. They are not; they were settled in both the 2003 Russia-Ukraine treaty defining their land border and the 1997 Friendship Treaty, which included border recognition. The Trump plan has no respect for Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Russia would also see sanctions lifted gradually, regain a seat at the G8, and be officially welcomed back into global economic and political frameworks. Most appallingly of all, the plan grants sweeping amnesties for all “parties,” which in practice means Russian leaders and soldiers escape accountability for hideous war crimes in places like Bucha and Mariupol. This amnesty is morally shocking and is the lowest low point of the entire proposal. It erases years of efforts to document atrocities and destroys any hope of justice for victims, all in the name of Trump’s art of the deal.

The supposed enforcement mechanisms are weak and unbalanced. If Russia re-invades, there would be a promised “decisive coordinated military response” and the re-imposition of sanctions, but with no clear, automatic US defence commitment. Conversely, if Ukraine attempted to retake its lost territories by force, its security guarantees would be void. This moral equivalence, treating victim and aggressor as equally capable of violating the deal, is another way the plan distorts justice. The net effect is that Russia gains legitimacy, relief, and long-term benefits in exchange for little more than a paper promise not to misbehave.

We must recall the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, under which Ukraine surrendered its nuclear arsenal in exchange for security assurances that failed spectacularly in 2014 and 2022. Just as the Budapest Memorandum proved to be a meaningless document, so is the Trump plan. Putin cannot be trusted to stick to any peace deal.

The new guarantees are equally vague: essentially statements of concern and consultation if Ukraine is attacked, rather than concrete treaty obligations like NATO’s Article 5. Ukrainians, having already seen such promises collapse, are rightly sceptical. These guarantees are full of conditions and escape clauses and can be revoked if Ukraine is deemed to have misstepped, making them politically fragile and strategically unreliable.

The plan’s diplomatic process also undermines NATO and sidelines allies. European governments and Kyiv have been blindsided by a US–Russia negotiation that treated them as afterthoughts. European leaders’ reported fury and public insistence that “peace cannot be a capitulation” are signs of a deepening rift within the West. By agreeing to halt NATO’s expansion and forbidding any NATO troops in Ukraine, Washington would be unilaterally rewriting alliance policy to suit Moscow and undercutting European ideas for future security missions in Ukraine. This fits with Trump’s long-standing hostility to NATO and willingness to treat it as a disposable asset rather than a community of shared security.

At this point, we can suggest that the NATO alliance is now a lame duck. It is utterly implausible that the USA would now respond appropriately to an Article 5 call from another member state. It is vital that European leaders develop new alliances and shared military systems at pace, excluding the USA and sidelining any remaining reliance on US firepower.

At this point, America is nobody’s ally or friend. Washington is simply a playground bully that will twist any international dilemma to its own advantage, irrespective of the long-term consequences (as Israel is currently discovering, with the unworkable Gaza ceasefire deal, and as Trump goes around the Middle East maximising US profit and boosting Israel’s enemies).

Trump’s style of “peacemaking” is pure theatre: dramatic multi-point plans, grand announcements, and UN resolutions, followed by little interest in long-term enforcement or reconciliation. Trump seeks quick, camera-ready wins to boast that he “stopped the war,” while leaving unresolved grievances that could easily reignite conflict. Coercive tactics, such as leveraging US aid and diplomatic pressure, are central to pushing weaker parties into signing. The result is an agreement lacking local legitimacy and moral grounding, which history suggests will be prone to collapse.

Trump’s 28-point plan is morally bankrupt, strategically reckless, and historically ignorant. Rewarding aggression, erasing accountability, and forcing the victim to capitulate undermines international law and the principle that borders cannot be altered by force. By sidelining NATO and dividing the West, it weakens deterrence against future authoritarian aggression. By turning war into an opportunity for profit and self-promotion, it diminishes America’s role as a leader of the democratic world. Like Versailles and Munich, such a settlement will not bring lasting peace but instead sow the seeds of future conflict.

Fortunately, signs of resistance are already appearing. Ukraine and many European governments have openly rejected any settlement that demands punishing concessions from Kyiv or abandons fundamental principles of justice and sovereignty. Zelenskyy has stated that any plan is just a starting point and must be profoundly reshaped to be acceptable. Europe needs to step up with arms funding, and the free world must insist on a fair peace that does not reward aggression and must refuse to accept a deal that offers only a short-term halt in fighting at the cost of long-term instability and the betrayal of democratic values.

This is what a rotting superpower looks like: a Trump White House so morally bankrupt that America abandons its allies and the free world for profit.