Yet again, Jews have been attacked in London. This time, a stabbing in Golders Green. Set against recent attacks on synagogues, Jewish ambulances and visibly Jewish people, no serious person can pretend this is ordinary criminality. It is a national emergency.

The timing, alongside the war with Iran, cannot be brushed aside. IRGC involvement or exploitation may not yet be established, but the possibility is serious enough to warrant a full counter-terrorism investigation, not another round of soothing ministerial language.

The response to Tehran should be immediate. Proscribe the IRGC in full under the Terrorism Act, today. Expel the Iranian ambassador and the Supreme Leader’s representative in London. Close any regime-linked office used to project intimidation, propaganda or loyalty to the Islamic Republic on British soil, including cracking down on Press TV’s ability to record in London and to share its output on social media. Summoning ambassadors is theatre; action is deterrence and accountability. The message should be unmistakable: Britain is not a playground for Tehran’s security apparatus, and British Jews are not hostages to the Islamic Republic’s foreign policy.

For years, antisemitic propaganda about Israel has been laundered through respectable institutions, activist networks, media platforms and political discourse. The result is now visible on our streets, as so many of us have spent years warning it would be. When Jews are repeatedly and falsely described as agents of genocide, colonialism, apartheid and evil, some people eventually come to regard attacking them as a moral duty.

Anger is not enough. Appeals for solidarity are not enough. Candlelit statements and carefully worded condemnations are not enough. The public cannot stop this by being nicer, louder or more vigilant. Jews cannot be expected to protect themselves from a threat the state has allowed to grow. Security is the first duty of government. This is the government’s responsibility.

So what should be done?

The government should begin by stating plainly that Gaza was not a genocide. It should stop allowing a lie of that magnitude to remain unchallenged at the centre of British public life. Ministers should say it clearly, repeatedly and without the usual cowardly qualifications.

Those arrested for antisemitic offences should face a presumption against bail where there is evidence of violent intent, intimidation, support for terrorism, or repeat offending. Trials should be fast-tracked. Sentences should reflect the seriousness of a national emergency, as they did after the Southport riots. The state knows how to move quickly when it wants to. It should want to now.

The government should establish a dedicated task force on antisemitism and foreign influence across the Home Office, police, intelligence agencies, the Charity Commission, Ofcom and the Department for Education. Its job should be simple: identify networks, prosecute offenders, disrupt hostile-state influence, shut down extremist activity and publish regular public updates. No more hidden processes or institutional buck-passing.

Public order law should be enforced without apology. Protests that intimidate Jewish neighbourhoods, target Jewish institutions, or glorify terrorist groups should be restricted, rerouted, or banned. The right to protest does not include the right to menace a minority community into withdrawing from public life.

There must also be zero tolerance within institutions. Media outlets, broadcasters, universities, charities and public figures who openly promote antisemitic propaganda should face formal consequences: fines, censures, upheld complaints, funding reviews, the withdrawal of privileges, or closure. Free speech does not require institutional protection for incitement, intimidation or the normalisation of racial hatred.

The online ecosystem must be treated as part of the threat. When platforms spread blood libels, atrocity denial, terror propaganda and conspiracy theories about Jews, the government should use every available regulatory power. Where those powers are inadequate, Parliament should strengthen them.

Britain now faces a simple test. Either attacks on Jews are treated as a national emergency, or they are treated as part of the weather. Either ministers accept responsibility, or they continue to outsource it to the very community under attack.

If the government wants Jews to believe they are protected citizens just like any other group, it must act accordingly.

If we want a country where attacks on Jews are normalised, then do nothing.

We are already there.