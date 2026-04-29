Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox

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Brent Davis's avatar
Brent Davis
13h

Amen, brother. I am SO angry, not only about what's going on in the UK, but about what's going on here in Australia too. The Sydney Jewish Choral Society had planned a joint concert with the Australian Hellenic Choir as a benefit for the victims of the Bondi Massacre, and the plan was to perform "The Ballad of Mauthausen,” which tells the story of a romance between Greek and Jewish prisoners at a Nazi concentration camp. All proceeds were to go to the victims of Bondi. Well... now the concert has been cancelled, because more than half the members of the Greek choir have decided that they "politically object" to the idea of singing with the Jewish choir. What the fuck?? What is this crazy thing about suddenly viewing all Jews as minions of Bibi?? The entire situation is disgusting, and a shame on the Greek community in Australia, which has always portrayed itself as a friend of the Jewish community. I could just weep... 😭

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A.E Stahl's avatar
A.E Stahl
13h

Don't worry, Andrew. Starmer has already told the "House of Commons that the reported incident was 'deeply concerning'." It's clearly under control.

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