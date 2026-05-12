Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox

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Larry Seltzer's avatar
Larry Seltzer
17h

Thank you. I've felt lonely and threatened ever since October 8 and it helps that there are people like you out there.

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LJ's avatar
LJ
17h

I will heed your urging and bear witness. But sadly the ones who really need to face the truth and read the report will not.

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