Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox

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Mike Berger's avatar
Mike Berger
6h

What a great piece of writing! I think you have captured the value structure which lends the Iranian revolutionary project its popular appeal and its resilience. That also captures an element of human psychology that has been lost in the West which is now reduced to the morality level of a successful New York real estate developer. (Or is that an insult to decent real estate entrepreneurs?) You have opened up a bag of worms because the very elements which make it so admirably resilient (its 'sacred values' to use Scott Atran's terminology) are also the key to its inherent callousness. Furthermore, we should not take it all at face value. The IRGC are also quite capable of self-enrichment at the expense of their fellow citizens and have the same universal human template as the rest of humanity. The problem is that the West's values are not so easily reduced to cosmological talking points but require a much higher level of cultural and cognitive development. They are under attack not only from external enemies but from within especially. Is this a fatal weakness in Western Democracy or can we save ourselves?

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Ian Mark Sirota's avatar
Ian Mark Sirota
7h

So glad that you’re feeling better!

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