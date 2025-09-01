Xi Jinping hosts over twenty world leaders in Tianjin for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. Attendees include Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and various Asian leaders. On paper, the SCO remains a loose grouping that is little more than part talking shop, part theatre. However, this year’s gathering carries unusual significance. It is the first major summit of the second Trump era, prompting a key question: is this merely performative diplomacy or the beginning of something more substantial with far-reaching regional implications?

The SCO’s history makes it easy to dismiss. Its membership is full of contradictions. India and Pakistan are sworn enemies. China and India remain locked in a tense border standoff. Russia aims to maintain its influence in Central Asia, while Beijing steadily expands its influence there. Even the question of how to define terrorism, which is a supposed shared priority, has caused friction, with Pakistan and China resisting India’s framing. Unlike NATO or the EU, the SCO has no mutual defence pact, no binding commitments, and no supranational authority. For most of its existence, it has been a forum for declarations, photo opportunities, and symbolic gestures. By that measure, it looks very much like a paper tiger: a bloc that roars in communiqués but rarely bites in policy.

However, dismissing the SCO outright overlooks the more profound implications. In geopolitics, appearances are nearly as important as substance. The symbolism of Xi, Putin, Erdoğan, and over a dozen other leaders gathering under one roof, while the United States is entirely absent, should not be ignored. Dysfunctional platforms can still serve as powerful stages for signalling, and the SCO is increasingly becoming that kind of theatre.

The timing is what gives this year’s summit its special significance. Trade wars, tariffs on allies, and disdain for multilateralism have defined Donald Trump’s second term. India, Japan, and South Korea have all been bruised by his protectionist instincts. For New Delhi in particular, Washington’s tariffs on Indian exports and Trump’s transactional style have left deep scars, in addition to Washington’s pallyness with Islamabad. The “America First” strategy has failed to distinguish between rivals and friends. This year’s SCO Summit gives Beijing a golden opportunity to expand and consolidate its influence. Where Washington has pushed allies away, Beijing is stepping in to pull them closer.

This is the real significance of the SCO in 2025. China can position itself not as an isolated opponent of the West, but as the host of a busy and diverse diplomatic forum. Russia uses the platform to demonstrate it still has allies beyond sanctions. Turkey capitalises on its presence to maintain one foot in NATO and another in Eurasia. Many Asian states, hurt by Trump’s tariffs and uncertain of American reliability, see the SCO as a countermeasure against over-reliance on Washington.

The implications go far beyond the summit itself. For Beijing, every image of leaders shaking hands in Tianjin makes it harder for the West to portray China as isolated. In a Taiwan crisis, this becomes even more important. If tensions rose across the Taiwan Strait tomorrow, Beijing could point to the SCO as proof it is not alone. Moscow might increase pressure in Europe, diverting NATO’s focus. Turkey could refuse to condemn Beijing outright, creating ambiguity within the alliance. Central Asian states would almost certainly stay neutral, but neutrality itself weakens Washington’s hopes of building a global consensus. Even India, deeply alienated from Washington and with Modi’s “India First” approach, would probably play both sides if Western sanctions were imposed. None of this would establish a mutual defence guarantee. However, it would amount to collective ambiguity, and in great-power politics, ambiguity is a form of leverage.

For Israel, these alignments should be troubling. Beijing has grown closer to Tehran, and both Russia and China shield Iran diplomatically on the world stage. An SCO increasingly comfortable hosting Iran alongside major powers is one more sign that Israel cannot rely on global isolation of its greatest adversary. Worse, the bloc provides a platform to air and amplify Iranian narratives about resistance, sovereignty, and Western hypocrisy without challenge. Here we see the second-order effects of Israel’s isolation on the world stage: the information war has captured the Global South. For Jerusalem, this means that in future conflicts, the international stage will be more crowded with sympathetic voices for Tehran, backed indirectly by the SCO’s diplomatic theatre. Israel is not facing the emergence of a military bloc against it, but it is facing the consolidation of a diplomatic counterweight to the US-led order on which it depends.

For Ukraine, the SCO already makes an impact. Moscow uses the forum to demonstrate normalcy and to remind the world that it is not diplomatically isolated. China’s quiet but vital economic support has helped Russia withstand sanctions, while Central Asian members provide back channels for trade. Even Turkey (formally a NATO ally) has balanced its arms sales to Ukraine with close economic ties to Moscow, and its participation in the SCO highlights that ambivalence. If the war continues, Ukraine faces not only Russian aggression but also a slowly forming non-Western bloc willing to give Russia more support. Every handshake Putin gets in Tianjin sends a message to Kyiv that time may not be on its side, and that Western sanctions alone cannot weaken Russia.

This is why the SCO cannot be dismissed as an empty forum. Whilst not a commitment to binding commitments or military alliances, it is a performance that helps shape reality. As a platform where America has no seat, the SCO further accelerates Trump’s willing erosion of US dominance. Every meeting like this, no matter how hollow, chips away at the idea of a unipolar order. It emboldens China and Russia to claim leadership of alternative institutions. It encourages US partners, from India to Turkey, to hedge their bets, and it normalises multipolarity as the new default in world affairs.

The SCO remains full of contradictions, but that is precisely the point. The post-American order is not uniform, but it does exist. It is fragmented, unstable, and chaotic, but undeniable. In that sense, Tianjin may not signal the rise of a powerful new bloc, but it does mark the end of the post-Cold War illusion that Washington alone dictates the rules.

The SCO may never fight China’s wars, but it ensures Beijing will never stand alone. That reason, more than anything else, is why this summit matters; not just for Taiwan, but for Israel, for Ukraine, and for anyone who still fantasises that the American-led order was permanent.