In spite of the Trump announcement, it seems fairly clear that the Gaza war is not over. The Trump ceasefire deal has merely paused it whilst it mutates into a different kind of geopolitical conflict.

The nature of modern warfare often makes it challenging to declare victory or defeat. Take Israel: they have won every fight in Gaza, killed tens of thousands of Hamas members, and the wider 7 October War has left them militarily safer than they have been in decades. Yet, their international reputation is in tatters, they are diplomatically isolated, global support (including in the US Democrats) has disappeared, and Israel and Israelis can expect legal trouble wherever they go, in whatever form. Israelis on holiday will face malicious legal troubles, Israeli sports teams will face bans, and some Israeli politicians cannot travel freely abroad. It is a dire and dangerous situation.

Hamas has taken a battering militarily, and their allies have forced them to give up the hostages. Yet, the Palestinian cause rides on a global high, Israel is a near-pariah, Hamas remain in power in the parts of Gaza abandoned by the IDF, and they have an opportunity to ensure they retain power and influence in Gaza in the future. They will see all of this as a success.

Amid the smoke and rubble of Gaza, however, an unexpected victor emerged far from the battlefield: Qatar. While Israelis and Palestinians paid the war’s terrible costs, Qatar’s rulers have managed to convert chaos into opportunity, showcasing their strategic acumen and bolstering their influence and standing. It might seem counterintuitive. How could a tiny Gulf monarchy that openly bankrolls Hamas end up crowned as a peacemaker and power-broker? The answer lies in Qatar’s deft double game, leveraging hostage diplomacy, media influence, and Western alliances to turn the Gaza conflict to its advantage.