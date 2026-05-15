Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox

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Ally Frank's avatar
Ally Frank
5h

So incredibly honored to have been a part of this amazing work!!!

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Ian Mark Sirota's avatar
Ian Mark Sirota
5h

Thank you for this. It should be required reading for the TikTok generation as well as their school teachers/professors.

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