I am proud to announce my latest report for the Henry Jackson Society: the Psychology of Disinformation.

In an era increasingly shaped by digital media and online influence, this report examines how disinformation exploits human psychology to shape public perception and behaviour. Drawing on cognitive research and contemporary case studies, it demonstrates that disinformation succeeds not because it is factually credible but because it aligns with emotion, identity and existing beliefs. The findings highlight the growing vulnerability of democratic societies to manipulation, polarisation and psychologically engineered influence campaigns in the digital age. At its core, the paper explains how malign actors try to manipulate public perceptions of issues like Gaza and Ukraine.

A public ‘thank you’ to my brilliant research assistants, Ally Frank and Noa Levy, psychology students whose contributions to the project were invaluable. Also, thanks to Dr Orli Peter, world-leading neuropsychologist, who provided advice and oversight throughout and reviewed the final paper.

I have taken the liberty of using AI to create a video introduction to the project. I would be interested in your feedback - let me know what you think in the comments.

I would also like to take this opportunity to draw your attention to my other work at HJS.

In ‘Questionable Counting’, my team and I conducted the first qualitative study of the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health fatality lists. It came under predictable attacks and faux debunkings from a variety of malign actors, but I am proud to say that everything we wrote has come, or is coming, true.

Given the number of mistakes in the lists we found through open source alone, it was clear that the lists were not accurate, and the world’s media should not have relied on them. Just months after our paper, Hamas quietly removed thousands of names from the lists.

We also highlighted how, contrary to the media narrative, the lists contained disproportionate numbers of fighting-age males. The paper further identified trends from previous Gaza conflicts that are now emerging: failure to distinguish combatants from civilians, and the accuracy of previous IDF estimates of combatant deaths. Every day, Hamas and its allies release the names of more fighters whose names are on the lists. Joe Truzman of FDD and Gabriel Epstein are doing great work on this; you can follow them on X. Our partners 50Global also identified the horrifying media bias in using Hamas’s figures over the IDF’s estimates of combatants killed.

In ‘Hamas’s Human Shield Strategy’, Salo Aizenberg and I identified all the ways in which Hamas, by its leaders’ own stated intent, sacrificed Gaza’s civilians for PR gains and weaponised the whole landscape of Gaza. The paper includes 283 footnotes of evidence. This strategy was unprecedented in modern warfare and shows the scale of the challenge the IDF faced in Gaza.

In ‘Information Manoeuvre’, I explain in military terms how the global propaganda war against Israel was an integral part of Hamas’s battlefield strategy. The report also examines what we can learn from it and what Western states can do to address tactics like this in future conflicts.

Finally, in ‘Tactical Lessons From Gaza’, I wrote the first paper outside of Israel detailing how the IDF actually fought in Gaza, and what Western armies can learn from them, both good and bad. I interviewed nearly 100 IDF soldiers to gather their accounts of urban combat on the most complex battlefield of modern times.

These papers were all written to be accessible and as jargon-free as possible, so that people could use them when fighting disinformation online. I hope you find them useful.