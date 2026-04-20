Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox

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Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
17h

I know I shouldn't have to thank you. It is a stain on Western Civilization that I should want to.

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Shana Meyerson's avatar
Shana Meyerson
17h

An absolutely haunting and deeply profound, frightening, and disturbing plea to moral sensibilities that seem to have evaporated from civilized society 💔

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